Getroud met Rugby Teasers for December 2021: Who is the serial rapist?

The drama on Getroud met Rugby television series is reaching new heights this December. Many rape victims come forward after Ivy's incident is published by SinBin. Will Jana manage to get the serial molester? Keep reading the following Getroud met Rugby teasers for more.

Getroud met Rugby airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. Photo: @DStv

In Getroud met Rugby's December episodes, there is a measles outbreak in the community while Lulu gets ready for her upcoming wedding. Elsewhere, Nytjie starts suspecting that Grease is having an extramarital affair while Meyer and Ryno's relationship is getting serious as they plan to move in together.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for December 2021

In previous Getroud met Rugby episodes, Ivy had decided to make a statement to the authorities regarding her rape incident. Will the culprit be caught in December episodes? Here are all the Getroud met Rugby teasers on what is coming up.

SinBin publishes an article about Ivy in the upcoming episodes of Getroud met Rugby on kykNET. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 98

Renate has another explosion while Jana and Ivy proceed with the editorial. Festus and Koekie are doing all they can to gather enough cash.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 99

Festus and Koekie get an update on the pearls while SinBin publishes a column regarding Ivy. Elsewhere, Simon is supposed to link up with Renate.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 100

Jana's editorial is causing a lot of discomfort at the Stryders. Simon seeks Virginia's help with Regardt while Liam gets heartbreaking news regarding his entrepreneurial venture.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 101

The doctor finds that André has measles. Meanwhile, more ladies have started coming out since Ivy's article was published. Someone leaks new sensitive information regarding the Stryders.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 102

Simon goes with Regardt to the stadium while Schalk is silenced by Amanda's incredible expertise. Elsewhere, the Beltrame household is concerned about André.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 103

The recent setbacks at Stryders are making Schalk lose control of the situation. On the other hand, André infects Fafa with measles while Virginia gets a request from Simon.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 104

Jana and Pine come across the video captured on the night that the rape occurred, and Schalk does all he can to locate the leak. Meanwhile, Kristien starts to suspect Amanda.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 105

Schalk decides to go the unconventional way to ensure the sponsorship is not lost. Meanwhile, there are some positive developments in Jana's investigation while André is released from the medical facility.

Jana is determined to find the serial rapist in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 106

Schalk laments dealing with Matt while Jana and Pine are doing all they can to discover the serial rapist. Meanwhile, there is chaos due to the outbreak of the measles epidemic.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 107

Jana is convinced that a particular individual is a suspect while Festus is not motivated to perform his nurse duties. It seems things are getting serious between Ryno and Meyer.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 108

Jana is doing all she can to establish that her suspect is guilty while Fafa's body is itching, but he cannot scratch. Elsewhere, Ryno wants Meyer to start living with him.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 109

Lulu makes it known who will be her maid of honour while Meyer feels Ryno is becoming too much to deal with. Will their relationship survive? Zappa does not reveal the truth regarding his alibi.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 110

Jana has suspicions regarding the rapist and talks to Kristien about it. On the other hand, Ryno and Meyer's relationship is not in a great place, while Koekie wants Madga to help her.

André is diagnosed with measles. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 111

Jana will not rest until the rapist's identity is known, while Meyer is nervous about what she had planned to do. Amanda and Schalk's private meetings make Kristien suspicious.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 112

Jana has to identify another suspect while Lulu is fitting wedding gowns. On the other hand, Meyer and Ryno consent on how they will be staying together.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 113

People are excited regarding the charity event for the Stryders. Meanwhile, Meyer and Ryno have to make critical decisions, while the rape saga is yet to die down.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 114

Lulu and Simon are not comfortable with the planned Christmas feast. Rooies is nowhere to be found, while the men are overthinking regarding the charity project for Stryders.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 115

Christmas celebrations are being held at the Pottie household while Nesie starts to suspect Grease. Elsewhere, Candice and Liam come up with a life-changing decision.

Things become serious between Meyer and Ryno in Getroud met Rugby December episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 116

At last, the episodic rapist is identified. Candice starts to question her purpose in life while Nesie is concerned about the current situation in her parents' marriage.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 117

The arrest of the serial molester has given people something to talk about. Elsewhere, Johan composes a new track, while Nytjie is convinced that Grease is having an affair outside their relationship.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 118

Nytjie decides to face the problems in her marriage while Ivy faces the person who molested her. Nico is excited about sharing his future with Lulu.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 119

Nesie has plans to get her father unexpectedly, while Kristien has a different view of Pine. Meanwhile, Candice is getting ready for her next project.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 120

The Stryders mark New Year's Eve with an elegant Greek ceremony. Nytjie decides to accost Grease while Kristien has a guilty conscience.

Nytjie suspects Grease is cheating on her in the upcoming episodes of Getroud met Rugby on kykNET. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Getroud met Rugby cast?

Many things are happening in a town whose passion lies in rugby. There is chaos due to a measles outbreak, while Ivy's rape case has become the new talk of the town. Here is a summarized account of what happens to individual characters.

Jana

After agreeing with Ivy to let SinBin publish an article regarding the rape incident, many women with a similar experience come out. She embarks on a mission to get the serial rapist. Her efforts pay off when the culprit is finally discovered.

Schalk

The recent setbacks at the Stryders are driving him to breaking point. However, he is not ready to lose the sponsorship as he resorts to unorthodox means.

You will not experience a dull moment in the upcoming December episodes as seen from the above Getroud met Rugby teasers. So, how does Ivy feel now that her rapist has been captured? Follow the drama on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

