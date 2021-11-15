New! 100 Days to Fall in Love Teasers for November 2021

100 Days to Fall in Love Telemundo series is a new romance-themed drama that provides insight into the difficulties of relationships and how to navigate them. The series discusses two women who are not satisfied with the outcome of their marriages and are considering a breakup. Interestingly, the November 2021 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers introduces you to the first set of dramas that portray the conflicts in the series.

When Plutarco and Constanza agree to go their separate ways for 100 days, little do they know that it would be the start of a series of events that could make or mar their marriage. Remedios is another woman who wants to opt out of her marriage but will the re-emergence of an old flame of love be enough to push her out? The highlights for this month explains more.

100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for November 2021

Lovers of romantic South American series have something new to look forward to on their screen from the 15th of November, 2021. The television soapie airs on Telemundo every day of the week at 21hr00. Continue reading to have a sneak peek of what intrigues to expect in the opening acts of the 100 Days to Fall in Love series.

Monday, 15th of November, 2021 - Episode 1

Plutarco and Constanza’s marriage undergoes some difficulties, affecting how the couple see the union. As a result, they decide to separate from each other for 100 days.

Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021 - Episode 2

Plutarco and Constanza go over their separation contract again while Emiliano informs Plutarco that his house is available for the latter to stay in for the time being. Elsewhere, Lucia and Ale are conflicted about some things.

Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021 - Episode 3

Plutarco takes heed to Emiliano’s admonitions about enjoying himself in the 100 days of the separation. However, Constanza informs him that something needs urgent attention.

Thursday, 18th of November, 2021 - Episode 4

Gloria and Plutarco attend a romance-themed party while Luis is on a sickbed in Houston. Remedios voluntarily stops working at her workplace.

Friday, 19th of November 2021 - Episode 5

Sol engages Plutarco in a series of flirtations. Meanwhile, Emiliano informs Luis about the need to be more straightforward with Aurora and Jimena. Then, Remedious is on the lookout for a new job.

Saturday, 20th of November, 2021 - Episode 6

Plutarco is green with envy when a bouquet arrives for no other person but his wife. Elsewhere, Max shares private information with Emiliano.

Sunday, 21st of November, 2021 - Episode 7

Remedios has Constanza in charge of her legal team following her decision to file a suit against Balderas. Unfortunately, Constanza is under the influence of taking too much alcohol, and she romances Plutarco while asking him not to leave her for the night.

Monday, 22nd of November, 2021 - Episode 8

Plutarco is hesitant about attending the occasion of Jimena’s birthday but goes all the same. Elsewhere, Max and Emiliano have a serious discussion about what fatherhood means.

Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021 - Episode 9

Sol and Plutarco attend a disco in each other’s company, but little does Plutarco know that his date is just 19 years old. Elsewhere, Emiliano receives an unexpected visitor in the person of Lorena.

Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021 - Episode 10

Jimena has a growing suspicion of Luis while Lucia gains illegal permission into Ale’s personal computer and notices that many of her pictures are available in some files.

Thursday, 25th of November, 2021 - Episode 11

Constanza and Plutarco are having a torrid time adapting to the reality of their separation from each other. Finally, however, Jimena challenges Luis about her suspicion of him, but he can clear her doubt and prove his innocence.

Friday, 26th of November, 2021 - Episode 12

Plutarco wants to obtain some information about Fausto from Constanza; so, he registers a fake profile online to achieve this. Remedios tells Max to continue without her.

Saturday, 27th of November, 2021 - Episode 13

Sol gets an invite to Daniel’s residence, and the latter’s family questions her during dinner. Plutarco drives Sol back to her house and demands to know if she is aware that he is the father of Daniel.

Sunday, 28th of November, 2021 - Episode 13

Luis's double standard lifestyle is about to take a big hit because of an event that he must attend alongside Aurora and Nicolas. Elsewhere, Max eavesdrops on Ale’s discussion with her granddaddy.

Monday, 29th of November, 2021 - Episode 14

Constanza announces that Plutarco has been a wonderful father to their son, Daniel, after which they share an intimate kiss. Plutarco brings up the idea of ending their 100 days of separation pact, but Constanza does not consent to it.

Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021 - Episode 15

Both Aurora and Jimena are expecting Luis, and they contact his phone at exactly the same period. Meanwhile, Remedios receives a romantic dinner, courtesy of Emiliano.

Plutarco

Plutarco is a married man whose relationship is experiencing some turbulence. The man agrees to separate from his wife for 100 days to save his marriage. While on this, he decides to enjoy himself. However, a series of outings with another lady might become disastrous when Plutarco’s son comes home with the same girl.

Constanza

Constanza is married, but the union is not as smooth as she would like. She consents to a 100-day separation from her husband to see if things will work out well. She is busy with a legal case during this period, but this does not stop her from receiving a bouquet to the envy of her husband. She almost broke the pact after getting drunk. Will she see out the contract?

The 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for November 2021 begins a series of actions and suspense in a couple's marriage. This husband and wife decide to take a break from each other and see if their relationship is worth salvaging. Considering what you have read so far, can you see that it is a must-watch?

