Skeem Saam Teasers for December 2021: Will justice be served for Fanie's murder?

Unexpected romance, the quest for justice, and financial troubles are what you should look forward to in upcoming episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC1. Walls start closing in on Lehasa as Petersen returns on a case that threatens his freedom. Will he finally pay for what he did? The following Skeem Saam teasers reveal details of what you want to know!

Skeem Saam airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m. Photo: @SkeemSaam3

Kgosi's world is flipped upside down, and his job is at risk because of his children. Elsewhere, Charles is not happy when the Magongwas turn down his son again while Leeto's extraordinary romance with Joy paints the town red.

Skeem Saam teasers for December 2021

In the previous Skeem Saam episodes, Meikie's hopes to avoid jail time were thwarted by the witnesses' incriminating evidence. This December, Leeto has a shocking plan to keep her out of prison. Can he change her fate? Here are all the Skeem Saam teasers on what is coming up.

Meikie gives up all hope in upcoming Skeem Saam episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 108

The situation changes for the worst when Nothile finds Lehasa having dinner with her family's enemy. Glenda is visited by authorities concerning her connection with Alfios and Alfred. Elsewhere, John is speechless after finding out what Leeto plans to do to ensure Meikie does not go to jail.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 109

Eunice comes across a USB stick that contains evidence that implicates a dangerous individual. Elsewhere, Lehasa has difficulty communicating with his girl with Mr Mavimbela in the way while Meikie is convinced she has lost the battle. Can Leeto renew her hope?

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 110

Meikie meets her fate and accepts it without objection, while Lehasa is infuriated when a mystical individual tries to gaslight him. On the other hand, Alfios makes a confession to a prospective love interest.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 111

Lehasa is trying to find out which one of his adversaries sent him the coded message. Elsewhere, Babeile starts considering Alfred again while John has a hard time staying solo in the house.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 112

Lehasa's secrets that he never wanted people to know are now in the open, while Charles is annoyed when the Magongwa family rejects his son again. Meanwhile, Babeile finds out specific details regarding a suspect prompting him to look for more information.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 113

Lehasa is shocked when he finds out the identity of the individual whose contact was on the ubulele note. On the other hand, Charles does not want any association with the Magongwa family, while Glenda backs down on revealing the truth to Alfios.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 114

Lehasa is confused when a particular individual implies that he was present at the medical facility the night Fanie passed away. Charles reveals his true feelings regarding his business association with the Magongwa family while Glenda gently says no to Alfios.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 115

Lehasa works on a scheme to ensure Anelisa is silenced, while Kwaito has no choice but to reconsider his relationship with John. Meanwhile, the dispute between Charles and the Magongwa family gets attention from the authorities.

Lehasa is furious when someone gaslights him. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 116

Khwezi is worried when she finds out that Anelisa did not try to find a job, while John is frightened when he wakes in a place he does not know. The authorities visit Alfred regarding the varsity tender.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 117

Lehasa is perplexed when Khwezi makes a surprising announcement while Celia and Alfred have no choice but to lie to Mahlatse and Bushang. Elsewhere, an emotional dad and son duo start to create an effect.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 118

Petersen comes across specific details that make Lehasa uncomfortable while Nimza makes a mistake on campus as he tries to make certain payments to Alfios. Meanwhile, Charles comes up with a radical decision to ensure the future of his shop is secured.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 119

Kgosi's situation takes a turn for the worst when his kids are discarded at Rovuwa. On the other hand, Alfios' payments disappear while Lehasa persuades Khwezi to accompany him to Lesotho.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 120

Kgosi is likely to lose his job because of his children, while Lehasa and Khwezi have their first disagreement as they get ready for their vacation. Meanwhile, Sthoko's saving scheme helps the Seakamala family have a great December.

Charles is annoyed when the Magongwas turn down his son again. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 121

Two of Lehasa's adversaries make up their minds to act while an emotional Alfios is made to recall his imperfection. Dad and son duo that was recently reconnected try to make amends to their relationship, but it is not as easy as they thought.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 122

The shareholders unite and act against Lehasa after he tries to protect an unprofessional executive, while Nimza is enraged when Alfios takes radical measures to stand up for himself. The arrival of other members of the family leaves Sthoko worried about the substantial financial burden.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 123

Petersen starts working again on a case that might send Lehasa to prison. Alfred has no choice but to cut short his vacation when he finds out about Alfios' actions while Kwaito makes a move that makes John happy.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 124

The authorities arrive to interrogate Chef Kgosi while Lehasa's situation seems to be doomed. Meanwhile, Nandi is disturbed when she finds out about hidden food at the Seakamala household

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 125

Kgosi is filled with fear when Petersen cautions him regarding his friend. The Maputla family celebrates Christmas while Alfred promises to ensure that Alfios pays after being defiant.

Glenda rejects Alfios in Skeem Saam December episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 126

Lehasa is filled with fear when Petersen incriminates an individual close to him in the murder of Fanie. Alfios receives a biased ultimatum from Alfred. Meanwhile, things are okay as the Ntulis say goodbye to Turf.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 127

Bontle is doing all she can to ensure Kgosi's downfall, but it appears her boss is also likely to experience the impact. Elsewhere, Babeile makes up his mind to officially interrogate Alfred, while Leeto has a strong attraction towards a particular lady.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 128

Lehasa is not pleased with the control that Petersen has over him, while Joy is confused after waking up in the arms of another individual. The Magongwas are asked to report to the police station.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 129

Two people that are determined to ensure justice is served for their late friend are scared by the wrath of their adversary. Meanwhile, Alfred discovers why family is crucial and starts working on a great plan while Leeto and Joy's love takes off at an extraordinary speed.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 130

Lehasa finally understands that what goes around comes back around. The Magongwa family celebrate New Year's Eve Braai, while Leeto and Joy's romance is noticeable as they paint the town red.

Kgosi's life flips upside down because of his children. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Skeem Saam cast?

The lives of Turfloop and Johannesburg residents seem unstable in Skeem Saam December episodes. Will justice be served for the affected characters? Here is a recap of how some of the characters handle their situations.

Charles

He is annoyed when the Magongwas reject his son again. He decides to cut all ties with the family, including their business partnership. Their fallout is so significant that it even attracts the attention of the authorities.

Lehasa

Things start going south in his life when a particular individual starts gaslighting him, and nasty secrets about him are revealed. Later someone implies that he was at the medical facility the night that Fanie was murdered and he starts working on a plan to silence Anelisa. He gets uncomfortable when Petersen returns to a case that threatens his freedom. Is it the end of the road for him?

Alfios

He decides to stand up for himself, making Nimza and Alfred angry. The latter cuts his vacation short to return home as he vows to make Alfios pay for being defiant. He later receives an unfair ultimatum from Alfred.

Great entertainment awaits this December, as revealed by the above Skeem Saam teasers. Will justice be served for the late Fanie? The local drama airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

