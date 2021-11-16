The Estate 2 on S3 Teasers for December 2021: A divorce is on the cards!

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for December 2021 are here, and from the look of things, the drama in the show is more captivating than you had imagined. You will not believe what your favourite couples have to go through in the name of love. You will also be appalled by how far The Estate 2 on S3 cast members are willing to go to seek revenge. Check out these teasers for more!

The Estate 2 on S3 storyline features life in two economically different neighbourhoods. The soap opera also highlights the residents' challenges, and surprisingly, they share so much. It also features a troubled love story and how extended family members influence a marriage. These snippets of the oncoming The Estate 2 on S3 episodes are the tip of the iceberg of what to anticipate.

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for December 2021

The Estate 2 on S3 episodes highlighted Mmakoena's dilemma and how much risk her affair was getting her into. Lwandle and Muzi's marriage also seemed to have hit rock-bottom, although they were hopeful for better days. Bouncing back seems to be harder than they had envisioned.

Episode 17 (173) - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Chantelle discovers shocking details about her secret houseguest, and Lwandle delivers shocking information to Muzi. Mmakoena reveals troubling details about Hloni to Castro, and Tsholo finds it difficult to keep Mmatshepo's secret.

Episode 18 (174) - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Mmatshepo's troubles heighten, and Muzi brainstorms the benefits of going for a couple's counselling with Lwandle. Meanwhile, Jo and Martin continue with their desperate hunt for Tessa.

Episode 19 (175) - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Tessa might be in danger, and Dumisani's accident heightens the rift between Lwandle and Muzi. Mmakoena's visit with Hloni does not go as anticipated.

Episode 20 (176) - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Martin's search for Tessa takes an unforeseen turn, and Lwandle is puzzled to discover Mmakoena's secret. Dumisani's financial woes cause another feud between him and Mmatshepo.

Episode 21 (177) - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Sindi comes across potential ammunition for the land claim case, and Mmatshepo gets so stressed that she resolves to drink. Nonetheless, Tsholofelo covers up for her. Martin's family finally succeeds in tracking Tessa down.

Episode 22 (178) - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Muzi changes his mind about Gigi, and Tessa threatens to let Martin's secret out. Mmakoena is angered by the discovery she makes about Castro. When she confronts him, the argument takes an unforeseen turn.

Episode 23 (179) - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Sindi betrays Dumisani by asking Ayanda for help, and a desperate Martin contemplates breaking the law. Mmakoena realizes she can no longer hide the secret; hence, she confesses to Lwandle.

Episode 24 (180) - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Muzi goes missing in action, and Mmakoena ruins Castro' mood when she delivers shocking news to him. Martin contemplates doing the worst to break Tessa out of the compound.

Episode 25 (181) - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Castro tries to work on the damage he did and win Mmakoena back, and Muzi is angered to discover Sindi's intentions to hire a PI to track Shadrack. Martin's actions land Tessa into trouble!

Episode 26 (182) - Tuesday 14th of December 2021

Muzi struggles to come to terms with the divorce, and Castro lets his pain out on Lesiba. Dumisani is disappointed to learn that Sindi is keeping secrets from him.

Episode 27 (183) - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Tessa is startled by the discovery she makes in the compound, and Muzi reconsiders his backup plan. Elsewhere, Jo risks her job while attempting to support Martin in his course.

Episode 28 (184) - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Mmakoena covers up her affair by lying, and Chantelle and Martin get arrested as they attempt to rescue Tessa. Dumisani pays Muzi a surprise visit and is shocked by what he sees. The discovery heightens his suspicions.

Episode 29 (185) - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Castro tells Lesiba the truth, and Tessa finally meets Papa M. Tension reigns during the divorce talks between Muzi and Lwandle, and it looks like battle lines have already been drawn.

Episode 30 (186) - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Lesiba questions Mmakoena about what she has been up to with Castro, and Sindi and Dumisani's separation ceremony does not go as anticipated. Lwandle declares her divorce during the press conference but is shocked to spot an unwelcome visitor.

Episode 32 (187) - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

Sindi confides in Tsholo, who seems to be overwhelmed by guilt. The gloves come off between Lesiba and Castro, and Lwandle is appalled to discover that Muzi covered up Grace's murder.

Episode 33 (188) - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Sindi receives an offer to betray her parents, and Gigi is ousted from the church. Martin's joy is short-lived when Tessa shows up unannounced, and Castro plots to get Lesiba fired.

Episode 34 (189) - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

Chantelle concocts a hasty plan to get Tessa back, and Castro is furious when the Sakhizwe workers defend Lesiba. Dumisani loses his cool when Ayanda provokes him.

Episode 35 (190) - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Lesiba is unaware that someone is spying on him, and Dumisani gets charged for a crime he did not commit. Tessa is forced to choose between her father and the church.

Episode 36 (191) - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Tessa struggles with Papa M's instruction to cut ties, and a social worker unexpectedly shows up at Mmakoena's doorstep. Dumisani realizes how humiliating it will be for him to swallow his pride and get the charges dropped.

Episode 37 (192) - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Tessa's sacrifice finally pays off, and Lesiba is troubled to find Mmakoena reeling from a terrible incident. Sindi faces the difficult decision of choosing between Dumisani and her father.

Episode 38 (193) - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Amogelang questions Tessa about betraying her and stealing her position as the armour bearer, and Dumisani asks Mmakoena to come on board and prove Muzi is guilty. Meanwhile, a troubled Muzi reels due to the emotional torture caused by his family's fallout.

Episode 39 (194) - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

Tessa is puzzled to discover what it takes to be an armour bearer, and Mmakoena realizes that Castro is the cause of her heartache. Elsewhere, Lwandle moves out of the Phakathwayo home.

Episode 40 (195) - Friday, 31st of December 2021

Tessa discovers Amogelang's secret and promises to use it to her advantage. During the protests at the Echelon gates, a confrontation erupts, and the chaos tests Sindi and Dumisani's marriage.

Mmakoena

Mmakoena gets overwhelmed by guilt; hence, she confides in Hloli about Castro. When she discovers shocking details about Castro, she lets anger get the better part of her and lashes out at him. Castro tries to win her trust back, to no avail.

Later, Lesiba questions her about her affair, but she lies. For how long will she hide the affair?

Lwandle

Muzi deliberates on the thought of visiting a marriage counsellor, hoping that the move will save his marriage. However, the idea does not materialize since their conflict heightens, and they agree to get a divorce. After her press release concerning the divorce, Lwandle is appalled to discover that Muzi concealed Grace's murder.

A painstaking Lwandle finally makes the difficult decision to move out of the Phakathwayo home. Is she ready for what awaits her in the future?

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for December 2021 do not pre-empt how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. If you wish to keep up with the plot, tune in to SABC from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

