My Heart Knows teasers for December 2021: DNA test results shock everyone!

My Heart Knows teasers for December 2021 are finally here, and the show has so much in store for you. The Indian soapie recently started airing, and its plot is worth checking out. Apart from being captivating, My Heart Knows cast members play their roles so well that you might be convinced they are heartless in real life. Check out the highlights of these teasers for more details on what the show is about.

My Heart Knows storyline focuses on how hatred between two parties grows into a beautiful love story. Kalyani's life turns into a rollercoaster when she starts living with Anupriya, her stepmom. She is forced to deal with Atharva's lies, and when she gets married to Malhar, her life worsens since Malhar mistreats her. My Heart Knows teasers for December 2021 unravel the puzzle that is Kalyani's life.

My Heart Knows teasers for December 2021

Recently, My Heart Knows episodes featured Atharva's life and how he made the rest of the family believe he loves Kalyani. Everyone believes him except Anupriya and Malhar. His joy might be short-lived since Anupriya overhears his conversation with Sampada as they celebrate how they deceived the Deshmukh household.

Episode 34 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Sagar Bhosle mobilizes his friends to gang up against Kalyani while in college, and Anupriya and Kalyani gas the juniors up to plot an attack against the seniors. Aau Saheb's attempts to get a hold of Anupriya's exam entry card do not bear fruit.

Episode 35 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Kalyani shows up at the exam hall in the company of Pillu, although she is not allowed to sit the exam. Luckily, Anupriya helps her by blackmailing the examination supervisor who allows Kalyani to sit the exam.

Episode 36 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Kalyani is shocked to discover a bottle of chloroform in Pallavi's bag; hence, she questions her about it. Malhar threatens Kalyani by telling her that if he ever finds Atharva and Sampada, he will kill them! Sampada reels about languishing in poverty. Later, Malhar takes Pillu and Kalyani shopping in Mumbai.

Episode 37 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Sampada stumbles upon Kalyan, but she does not recognize her. Later, Sampada realizes she made a mistake by eloping with Atharva.

Episode 38 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Ahusaheb concocts a plan to bring Malhar down. Anupriya overhears Ahusaheb's heinous plan and decides to attend the event in disguise to stop him from hurting Malhar.

Episode 39 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Pallavi causes a standstill during the function when she announces that she is Pillu's aunt and has the right to name the baby. By saying so, she insinuates that Pillu is Sampada and Atharva's son.

Episode 40 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Aparna sets Kalyani up, getting her into trouble with Malhar during Moksh's nail cutting session. Later, the DNA test results come out, and Malhar is puzzled to learn that Moksh and Atharva are related. Elsewhere, Anupriya fails her examinations.

Episode 41 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Malhar remembers he forgot Moksh at the hospital; hence, he rushes back, and Kalyani accompanies him. At the hospital, the doctor advises Malhar to feed Moksh his mother's milk or saline water to counter his stomach infection.

Malhar

Atharva deceives the rest of the family, and when Malhar finds out what he is up to, he tells Kalyani how he will murder him. When Ahusaheb plans to hurt Malhar, Anupriya counters her plans. During Moksh's nail cutting ceremony, someone says something that insinuates Arthava is Moksh's father; hence, they insist on conducting a DNA test. The results of the DNA test leave Malhar shocked!

Kalyani

Pillu accompanies Kalyani to her examination hall, although the supervisor refuses to let her sit the exam. However, Anupriya convinces the invigilator to let her sit the paper. After the test, she discovers chloroform in Pallav's bag and confronts him about it.

Later, Aparna plans to turn Malhar against her, but the plan backfires. Instead, she supports Malhar by accompanying him to the hospital to cater to baby Moksh.

The snippets in My Heart Knows teasers for December 2021 highlight how much is bound to happen in the oncoming episodes. If you are a fan of the show, tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. You will love the soapie even more!

