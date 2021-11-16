These Streets teasers for December 2021: Shantanu gets acquitted

If you are a lover of Indian soapies, you might want to add These Streets to your programme lineup. The plot is captivating enough to keep you glued to your screen. If you wish to find more details about the show, you should check out the snippets in These Streets teasers for December 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

These Streets teasers for December 2021. Photo: @Wizardsofghtelenovelas

Source: Twitter

These Streets storyline features a budding love between Shantanu and Asmita. Their friendship blossoms into a relationship, although it faces so much opposition. Nandini, one of These Streets cast members, is the villain, and she wishes to get married to Shantanu. Watching their beautiful relationship does not sit well with Nandini; hence, she plots against them. These Streets teasers for December 2021 highlight the ups and downs of These Streets cast members and how they manoeuvre their situations.

These Streets teasers for December 2021

Recent These Streets episodes revealed how determined Asmita was in proving her love for Shantanu despite the numerous setbacks. Nandini, however, seems to overwork and is constantly plotting against them. Check out these details for more about her escapades and how the couple outsmarts her.

Episode 131 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

A group of women gang up against Asmita and threaten to murder her. Luckily, Shantanu shows up on time to rescue her. Shantanu confesses his love for Asmita but insists that they should live separately. Asmita also challenges Nandini to admit that she is behind everything that happened. Later, Asmita unexpectedly shows up during the family meeting in the company of policemen to arrest the culprit. Her presence disrupts the family meeting.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Asmita confesses her love for Shantanu. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 132 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Shantanu announces to the rest of the family that he and Asmita are leaving the house to live together. They succeed in securing a place to stay and seem to be happy. Elsewhere, Shubhankar's attempts to help Nandini get bail do not bear fruit. When Nandini receives news of Asmita and Shantanu living together, she concocts a plan to separate them.

Episode 133 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Asmita and Shantanu exchange their marital vows before Goddess Durga. However, their joy is short-lived since Nandini falsely accuses her of assault; hence, she is suspended. Shantanu assures a worried Asmita that he will fight for her freedom.

Episode 134 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Shantanu threatens to get back at Shubhankar and Nandini if they hurt his wife. Later, he escapes from police custody and rescues his wife from Nandini's goons, who threaten to murder her. Luckily, they succeed in getting out of the warehouse safe and sound.

Episode 135 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Nandini pulls off another stunt, and this time, she goes after Shantanu. She implicates him for Shubhankar's murder, and the police show up to arrest him. Asmita swears to help him prove his innocence and reveal her father's murderer. A heartless Nandini issues Asmita an ultimatum and promises to arrange for Shantanu's release if she fulfils her end of the bargain.

Shantanu threatens Nandini to stop harassing his wife. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 136 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Asmita boldly attempts to prove that the allegations against Shantanu are false and that he was framed.

Episode 137 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Nandini joins Asmita at her table and reminds her that this is her last chance to take the offer. At the courtroom, the judge refuses to consider Asmita's plea for more time for investigations. Instead, he declares Shantanu guilty. Coincidentally, Ridoy gives Asmita a crucial clue that they could use to prove Shantanu's innocence. Is it too late?

Episode 138 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

The unexpected happens when the judge acquits Shantanu and gives Asmita the death penalty. Nandini also gets released on bail, and when she gets home, Shantanu holds her at gunpoint and threatens her to confess. Nandini refuses to do so. Later, a masked man shows up at the police station and kidnaps Asmita!

Asmita prays for her marriage. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shantanu

Shantanu finally confesses his love for Asmita, and they agree to get married. The news of their marriage do not sit well with Nandini. Nonetheless, they brace themselves for what she might do, although they are convinced that she is harmless since she is behind bars. However, Nandini throws Shantanu under the bus by accusing him of murder. Will he win this battle?

Nandini

Asmita pressures Nandini to admit that she is behind every misery that has been happening. When she refuses to comply, Asmita hands her to the police. The arrest causes unrest in the family. Later, Nandini gangs up with Shubhankar to separate the newlyweds.

Nandini frames Shantanu for Shubhankar's murder. Asmita's attempts to prove Shantanu's innocence nearly bear fruits. However, things go south when Shantanu is released, and Asmita is arrested. Will Shantanu succeed in helping her regain her freedom?

These Streets teasers for December 2021 are a testament to how tumultuous the drama in the show will be in the oncoming episodes. You cannot afford to miss out on any scene. Tune in to Zee World, DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25. The series airs every weekday at 19h00.

READ ALSO: The Estate 2 on S3 Teasers for December 2021: A divorce is on the cards!

Briefly.co.za recently published mind-gobbling details about The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for December 2021. Brace yourself for the bumpy ride that is the next couple of episodes.

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers feature Mmakoena's dilemma and how her affair nearly lands her into trouble. Lwandle equally makes a life-changing decision and refuses to turn back. Is she mentally prepared to deal with the painstaking divorce process?

Source: Briefly.co.za