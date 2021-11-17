Mismatched Teasers for December 2021: Will Anokhi pass the exam?

When Shagun decides to cancel her long term engagement to Shaurya to study at Cambridge University, little did Shaurya know that he will meet another very vocal woman who insists on breaking the social construct and changing the tides. Will Shaurya have a change of mind? The Mismatched teasers for December 2021 edition give you a highlight of what to expect in the series.

Mismatched Indian series is an Indian television drama show aired on Starlife with exceptionally creative scripting.



Mismatched Indian series is an Indian television drama show aired on Starlife with exceptionally creative scripting. It focuses on two lovers who have variant views about women's education. Additionally, the show gives insight into mental compatibility in relationships. The professional approach through which the cast members interpret their roles is highly commendable.

Mismatched Starlife December 2021 teasers

While you are looking forward to the airing of the soap opera, here is a sneak peek of what to expect. Read through to stay ahead of the drama that is about to hit your screen this December.

Episodes 69 - 70, Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021

Anokhi is upset at Aastha for chiding her and taking sides with Shaurya. While Shaurya ruminates on Anokhi's mistake, Anokhi condemns Vineet for assaulting Babli.

Episodes 71 - 72, Thursday, 2nd of December, 2021

Shaurya is envious of Aahir and Anokhi's closeness and friendship. Later, Anokhi confronts Shaurya about his decision to resign from the college.

Shaurya rescues Anokhi heroically from getting kidnapped and scolds her for being careless. Then, he offers to drop her home.

Episodes 73 - 74, Friday, 3rd of December, 2021

Shaurya decides to file a police complaint about Anokhi's abduction. Afterwards, he accuses Anokhi of her alleged relationship with Aahir.

Aastha consoles Anokhi while Shaan confronts Shaurya about his misdeeds.



Episodes 75 - 76, Saturday, 4th of December, 2021

Shaurya talks to Anokhi about his bad behaviour and begs her not to leave the Sabherwal institute. But, later, he sees a shocking sight.

Shaurya is doubtful and disturbed after seeing Aahir's concern for Anokhi at the police station while Anokhi prepares for college exams.

Episodes 77 - 78, Friday, 5th of December, 2021

When Alok and Devi's goons get caught by ACP Aahir, they tremble with fear of getting exposed. But, on the other hand, Anokhi gets accused of cheating in the exams.

Episodes 79 - 80, Saturday, 6th of December, 2021

Taj is embarrassed as Shaurya supports Anokhi in the presence of the Sabherwals. Later, Shaurya obstructs Anokhi from leaving for Kapurthala.

Shaurya obstructs Anokhi from leaving for Kapurthala.



Episodes 81- 82, Sunday, 7th of December, 2021

Anokhi plans to leave Chandigarh and Shaurya. But, afterwards, he takes a drastic step when ACP Aahir, Aastha, and Anokhi stop at a hotel for lunch.

Shaurya

Shaurya is a part of an elite family in Chandigarh. He is patriarchal and a firm believer that education and jobs are not befitting for women because his mother abandoned him in the early years of his life to follow her passion. Will he change his perception, considering Anokhi's excellent performance in her examination?

Anokhi

Anokhi is a confident woman who sees the world from the lens of fairness and equity. She is eager to be a part of the social landscape and believes that women need to live on their terms, not on the perceived social construct. With different news she heard about her rustication from college and being the best student in the class, which will she believe?

The Mismatched teasers for December 2021 start with Anokhi being angry at Aastha for not siding with her and continue to build a crescendo with several twists, turns, and suspense. What will happen if Anokhi eventually leaves Chandigarh and Shaurya? The movie is a must-watch.

