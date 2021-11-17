Binnelanders Teasers for December 2021: Christmas is upon us

Binnelanders teasers for December 2021 are out, and the show has so much in store for you during the festive season. If you have been keeping up with the plot, you can attest how much some Binnelanders cast members are overworking. Are their efforts finally going to pay off? Check out these teasers for more hints.

Binnelanders storyline focuses on the daily operations at the Binneland clinic. You will be puzzled by what happens behind the curtains of a medical facility. Some of the health care workers get trapped in relationships that ultimately affect their productivity at work. They end up in dire situations that nearly cost their patients' lives and their jobs at large. Binnelanders teasers for December 2021 feature that and more of what is going to come in the show.

Binnelanders teasers for December 2021

Recent Binnelanders episodes depicted Delia's dilemma of how her performance at work was being affected by what was happening around her. Louis' medical condition seemed to be a threat to the people attending to him. Tracy's life suddenly seemed to be turning into a fiasco. Check out these hints for more details.

Episode 128/3931 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Tracy loses control of her emotions, and Delia's honest response to Rian's question surprises everyone. Rian struggles to contain his feelings and the test results cause a frenzy. Steve faces a new test while Ilse worries about appointing a new manager for Tonik. Later, Tracy's night turns into a fiasco.

Episode 129/3932 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Delia unwittingly worsens Rian's broken heart when she asks him to investigate the darkest parts of his heart. Tertius says something that does not sit well with Tracy. Naomi takes out her anger on everyone around her.

An unexpected thing happens to Naomi and Janneke's patient, and Delia finally opens up about a big secret. Elsewhere, Gabriel informs Uys that he is interfering with Steve's life.

Episode 130/3933 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Louis suggests a solution for Ilse's problem, and someone's decision to confess does not bear the desired results. Chanel sees something she was not supposed to, and the water issue affects everyone. Delia is unimpressed by what she hears, and it looks like Gaby might be defending the wrong person.

Episode 131/3934 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

A relationship blossoms after a kiss, and an unexpected email causes tension in the office. Vicky makes an unforeseen request to Steve, and Rian says something insensitive. A threat confirms Delia's biggest fear, and Tracy seems too excited about Christmas.

Episode 132/3935 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

A friendship and relationship struggle to co-exist, and Ilse and Wimpie protect Tracy. Janneke opens up to Naomi, although their conversation takes an unforeseen trajectory. Annelize unwittingly says something insensitive during a conversation, and Steve finds more reason to doubt everything that has been happening. Later, Tracy pleads with Delia, who seems unsure about her next step.

Episode 133/3936 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Tracy proposes an ideal plan for Tonik, and Ilse questions Janneke about the previous day's events. Dr Butler asks to speak to Delia, and Conrad comes up with a new plan to sweep someone off their feet with his love. Uys pleads his innocence, and Delia is so heartbroken by the last couple of events and is not ready to forgive and forget.

Episode 134/3937 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Louis worries about his health, and Naomi keeps an eye on Janneke. Someone gets so overwhelmed with work that they fear it could mess their plans. Delia's life changes within a blink of an eye, and Tracy is puzzled by what she discovers about Conrad.

Episode 135/3938 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Elise's idea earns her more than she had bargained for, and Chanel and Dany feel uncomfortable in each other's presence. Uys tips Tertius about the rumours that have been making rounds. Delia fails to show up for work, and her absence worries Conrad. She also puts Tertius in an uncomfortable possible.

Steve is unimpressed by the turn of events in the past couple of days; hence, he reprimands someone for not meeting their key performance indicators.

Episode 136/3939 - Monday 13th of December 2021

Louis is tasked with a difficult decision that could have dire consequences for the clinic, and Conrad is forced to keep another secret. Janneke's patience with Wimpie is running out, and Naomi nearly confirms her suspicions. Elise uses Vicky's idea as her master plan, and Rian is tasked with a new role.

Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

A relationship at work causes more tension, and Vicky does something that excites her. Louis' behaviour catches Tracy by surprise, and later, Annelize reads the riot act to Louis. Janneke opens up to Steve, and Annelize receives another blunder. Tertius decides to take the much-needed break, although he struggles to find someone fit enough to fill his shoe.

Episode 138/3941 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Danny tips Steve off about Elise's secret weapon, and later, her questions stress Janneke out. Annelize realizes how urgent it is for her to share her suspicions, and Rian attempts to lead Conrad to new insights.

Everyone in the clinic discusses the unpleasant incident, and Delia realizes she can trust one person. Vicky finally hooks up with Father Christmas, and Janneke informs Teretius about her decision.

Episode 139/3942 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Steve makes a peculiar observation, and Danny remembers something very crucial. An invitation could mean something more, and Delia causes tension between two old friends. Chanel is too brilliant for a sly trap, and Conrad is unsure about what At knows. Louis realizes the need to make a decision regarding his silence.

Episode 140/3943 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Naomi finally gathers the courage to open up to Annelize about her rollercoaster of emotions, and Conrad overhears a secret confession. Rian prepares himself for At's confrontation, and Louis pleads with Naomi and Rian to change their minds. Maria realizes she is in trouble, and the Binneland Stereo is obsessed with the first repetition.

Episode 141/3944 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Rian's persistent efforts might lead to a breakthrough, and Steve's investigation prompts Danny to start one of his own. Vicky spends more time with Father Christmas, and Steve faces a hurdle that makes him question his acting skills. Elise's association with Maria gets him into trouble, and At gives Naomi a taste of her medicine. Tension continues to reign when everyone realizes Delia is missing.

Episode 142/3945 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

At forces Annelize to play both spy and mediator, and Wimpie lashes out at Janneke concerning his treatment. Steve realizes the need to make a difficult decision, and Vicky's locket goes missing. Danny comes up with another plan to ensure that Maria gives up.

Episode 143/3946 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

At attempts to find out more details about Louis' movements. Tracy questions Louis about Tonik's social media accounts. Elise realizes she is running out of time and needs to solve her crisis. Janneke becomes a daunting headache for Binneland Clinic, and Steve is utterly honest with Danny, who struggles to believe him.

Episode 144/3947 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

The day of the secret meeting is finally here, and everyone worries about the dress rehearsal. Tracy offers to be the photographer of the event. Someone offers to help Danny choose a gift for Vicky, and Janneke loses her cool and questions Steve about his attitude.

Naomi's guilty conscience eats her up, and Rian vows to do everything in his capacity to help Delia.

Episode 145/3948 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Naomi's guilt gets her to wit's end, and Steve is equally overwhelmed by guilt. Vicky confides in Father Christmas about the concert, and he encourages her to hope for the best. Rian realizes he messed up, and At might not consider getting him a Christmas gift. Elsewhere, everyone expresses their concern about Janneke's behaviour and attitude.

Episode 146/3949 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Vicky insists on finding out more about Father Christmas' family, and Tertius and Annelize's work is cut from them. Annelize and Elise cross paths regarding the press, and an apology is the one thing that might change the situation. Annelize tells At everything that has been happening, but At still follows his head. Janneke and Steve finally meet face to face.

Episode 147/3950 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Vicky questions Steve about Charlotte, and he realizes how big his task at hand is. Danny asks Karen and Gaby for a favour, and Vicky asks Elise to help her decipher an issue about Father Christmas. Conrad insists on meeting with Steve in his office.

Elsewhere, Naomi patiently waits for the blood test results before she diagnoses Louis. At the same time, Louis races against time since he is supposed to give his verdict about the new Tonik manager.

Episode 148/3951 - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Father Christmas is shocked to find out Annelize and Tertius' problem through a patient, and Ilse's despair leads to a hasty decision about Tonik. Steve expresses his concerns about Ruan and Lexi's interaction, and Naomi and Louis get a big surprise. The harassment calls persist.

Episode 149/3952 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

Ilse tips Conrad about his decision, and Annelize gives Steve a strange cryptic message. Louis' words spark heavy emotions, and Joline's excitement is not contagious. Annelize and Tracy receive some exciting news, and a couple discusses their plans for the future.

Episode 150/3953 - Friday, 31st of December 2021

Conrad worries about Ilse's whereabouts, and Naomi insists that Louis should participate in the karaoke competition. Chanel is left breathless, and Steve discovers something that changes how he views things.

Annelize plans her goals for the new year, and Jared finally tells Lexi who he is. The conversation prompts her to invite him for the Old Year's Eve.

Steve

Steve faces a rough couple of days since Elise is spying on him. Luckily, Danny sides with him and helps him remain vigilant. However, as he conducts his investigations, he hits another bump that forces him to make a hasty decision. How will his decision impact the milestones he has made so far?

Annelize

Annelize goes through a tumultuous experience as she deals with the pressure that At subjects him to. Despite her dire situation, he still shows up for her friends. She plays a significant role in Steve's situation, and despite the crazy festive season, she hopes the new year will be better for her.

From the Binnelanders teasers for December 2021, it is a no-brainer that the oncoming episodes will be eventful. You cannot afford to miss out on the drama. Tune in to kykNET on Mondays to Fridays at 19h30. Repeat episodes air on Saturdays from 09h30.

