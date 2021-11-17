Strange Love Teasers for December 2021: How will Astha manage her losses?

Strange Love is a romantic Indian drama that details the story of how a man's scheme to avenge his family's humiliation led him to fall in love with a young woman. Shlok's intentions towards Astha were not pure from the beginning, but everything changes after he learns that her opinions are flawed. The Strange Love teasers for December 2021 edition detail how Shlok tries to atone for his sins.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Strange Love soapie cast. Photo: @strange love

Source: Facebook

The drama and suspense in the Strange Love series have made the show a choice series entertainment lovers want to watch. The teasers for December 2021 provide a sneak peek of Shlok's attempts to reconcile with Astha after the latter suffers brain damage. Besides, Indrajeet and Surabhi are a few of the characters who try to make this mission impossible.

Strange Love teasers for December 2021

Starlife continues to offer romance based edutainment to its teeming viewers in this Indian soapie. You can enjoy the story bordering on love and betrayal every day of the week on the Starlife channel. The highlights of the series below offer a preview of what awaits you in the upcoming episodes of Strange Love India soapie.

Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021 - Episodes 502 and 503

Manya and Rekha challenge Indrajeet for blackmailing them, while Shlok attempts to make Astha reminisce about her history. However, Shlok admits Astha to the clinic. Elsewhere, Avadhoot, his mother, and Mala are scared when Kalindi faints. Surabhi tells Shlok that Astha has brain damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shlok is unhappy when Surabhi requests that he stops seeing Astha. Meanwhile, Avadhoot attempts to console Kalindi, while Barkha informs Surabhi that Indrajeet is her man. Sojal is devastated when Varad tells her that Astha suffers from amnesia, while Surabhi deceives Indrajeet by pretending to be mad at Shlok.

Thursday, 2nd of December, 2021 - Episodes 504 and 505

Indrajeet asks Shlok to have nothing to do with Barkha, while Surabhi eavesdrops on Indrajeet lying about Shlok to Barkha. However, Varad tells Jyoti about Astha's memory loss, but Kalindi reprimands them in frustration. Surabhi meets Shlok by the side of the road and is persistent about giving him a ride home.

Ankush attempts to console Kalindi. He tells Astha's grandma that Avadhoot is going to Mumbai to look for Astha, while Shlok requests Aspara to go and work as a servant in Indrajeet's home to watch over Astha. Elsewhere, Varad tells Shlok that Niranjan's health is getting worse. Also, Aspara gets a job at the home of Indrajeet.

Friday, 3rd of December, 2021 - Episodes 506 and 507

Kalindi says that she is not interested in believing in God again and stops partaking in the Puja. Meanwhile, Barkha tells Indrajeet that Shlok is not on talking terms with her, while Aspara hears the conversation and tells Shlok about Astha's reaction. Finally, Barkha gets an invite to an NGO event while Shlok rolls out a plan to increase his chances of winning Astha's heart.

Aspara tells Shlok that Indrajeet is angry and not paying attention to Astha. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shlok's plans work out well, while Barkha tells Indrajeet about the planned meeting with Shlok. Besides, Aspara tells Shlok that Indrajeet is angry and not paying attention to Astha, while Indrajeet is unhappy and shouts at Barkha for frustrating him.

Saturday, 4th of December, 2021 - Episodes 508 and 509

Barkha doubts Indrajeet, while Aspara tells Shlok that Indrajeet is sceptical of letting Barkha out by herself. She persuades Barkha to go and have a Panipuri with the kids; meanwhile, Shlok carries out his plots. Indrajeet's driver informs him that Shlok and Barkha have met again coincidentally.

Indrajeet talks to Barkha about contacting Shlok, while Siddharth goes to Bhopal to report the news as Indrajeet stops Barkha from going out again by giving her lots of work to do. Finally, Aspara attempts to convince Astha to visit the temple.

Sunday, 5th of December, 2021 - Episodes 510 and 511

Aspara tells Shlok that Indrajeet is burdening Astha with duties. Meanwhile, Renuka goes to her friend's residence in the middle of the night, while Shlok enters Indrajeet's house secretly to see Astha and know what she feels for him. Indrajeet enters into Shlok's trap after permitting his children to join a school trip.

Jyoti's attempts to get hold of Renuka and Siddarth are unsuccessful. Elsewhere, Astha and her driver are caught up in Shlok's trap along the way, while Renuka chooses to keep some money aside for her grandson. Also, Shlok is unable to locate Astha and attempts to search for her.

Monday, 6th of December, 2021 - Episodes 512 and 513

Riya confronts Renuka about her animosity towards Jyoti. Unfortunately, Renuka chooses to auction her bangles for some cash while reprimanding Jyoti for doubting her. Astha stumbles into a ditch in the process of trying to escape from a dog while Shlok is desperate to locate Astha.

Jyoti tells Siddarth about her suspicion of Renuka after the latter leaves with the bangles. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shlok saves Astha while Indrajeet is trying to contact Astha. On the other hand, Pratibha receives information about Astha, while Shlok gets Astha out of the ditch. However, Jyoti tells Siddarth about her suspicion of Renuka after the latter leaves with the bangles. Finally, Astha and Shlok find an escape route from the forest.

Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021 - Episodes 514 and 515

Siddharth is unhappy with Renuka for being disrespectful towards Jyoti, while Jyoti realises her mistake and seeks forgiveness from Renuka. Avadhoot seeks Pratibha's forgiveness on behalf of Kalindi while Indrajeet is bothered about Barkha after listening to Shlok's recording.

Renuka is not ready to forgive Jyoti, while Astha's grandma is not convinced about Kalindi's decision to go out at dawn. Meanwhile, Kalindi reaches out to an attorney to assist in getting Astha back while Indrajeet desperately searches for Barkha. Finally, Shlok takes Astha to Indrajeet when she faints.

Astha

Astha suffers an unfortunate situation after losing her memory, and all efforts to help her regain her memory are unsuccessful. She is lucky to have a guardian angel who is willing to go through hell to protect her. Will she ever recover?

Shlok

Shlok is in love and will do anything to regain his lover's heart, who is suffering from a memory loss. But, unfortunately, all efforts to discourage him from saving his sweetheart prove abortive, and he finds a way to infiltrate the ranks of his enemy to save her.

The Strange Love teasers for December gives several insights into the trials and tribulations that Astha faces after losing her memory and the troubles her lover is willing to go through for her sake. If you enjoy watching series, this is one of a kind show you must never miss.

READ ALSO: Wrede Stad Teasers for December 2021: Chaos reigns in the Karacay mansion

Briefly.co.za recently shared exciting highlights on the new Turkish drama series Wrede Stad. As you will discover from the December 2021 episodes, Ceren is happy when she succeeds in marrying into a family that she has always wanted to be part of.

However, little did she know that the union will be the start of a harrowing experience. Ceren's husband elopes with another lady after their wedding, and the worst part is that she is pregnant. Find out what happens afterwards.

Source: Briefly.co.za