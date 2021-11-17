Who is the strongest Avenger? Your best characters ranked

Who is the strongest Avenger? Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured many superheroes from comic books. Nevertheless, when it comes to power, the Avengers are irreplaceable. So, who is the best Avenger? The characters on the below ranking will be in their most potent appearances in the MCU. See them below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When it comes to power, the Avengers are irreplaceable. Photo: @MCU

Source: Instagram

Who is the strongest Avenger? As you will see more in this article, there are many wonderful Avenger characters to pick from. However, this article will only focus on a few. See them below.

Most powerful Avenger

Who are the top 5 strongest Avengers? First, it is essential to note that all Avengers are amazing in their ways. However, if you have watched them keenly, you will realize some are the strongest. This article contains the five of them ranked in the order of the most powerful.

1. Scarlet Witch

She has been portrayed as powerful since the 1980s. Photo: @MCU

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Scarlet happens to be the most powerful of all. However, most people still believe Captain Marvel or Thor is the most powerful character. The truth of the matter is that Witch tops the list. She has been portrayed as the most powerful since the 1980s and has maintained the title to date.

2. Thor

Thor comes second and has become a force to reckon with since the mighty enlightenment in Ragnarok and the Infinity Wars. Photo: @MCU

Source: Instagram

Who is the Strongest Avenger in the endgame? Keven Feige has verified Thor as the most powerful Avenger in canon, with yet another squad member being the most powerful. Thor comes second and has become a force to reckon with since the mighty enlightenment in Ragnarok and the Infinity Wars. Are you still wondering why Captain Marvel does not rank second? It is because she does not have many feats up her sleeve.

Besides, Thor is so powerful that filmmakers are continually looking for ways to limit his potential. For instance, they broke his hammer in Ragnarok and took him out of the picture in Infinity War.

3. Captain Marvel

Initially, she was considered the best Avenger as she was quick to learn. Photo: @MCU

Source: Instagram

Is captain marvel the strongest Avenger? She was the strongest until the events of WandaVision, but then tables turned. Initially, she was considered the best Avenger as she was quick to learn. Unlike many other superheroes, she did not need any instructions or experiences to figure out how to use her skills.

Over time, Captain has been physically outclassed by some of her rivals, despite her superior emotional strength and overall ability.

4. The Hulk

The Avengers would not have the same force without The Hulk's ability to smash all things in his path and take any blow. Photo: @MCU

Source: Instagram

The Hulk is believed to be a lot stronger and has a fast healing factor. Besides, he can go without water or sleep if needed. It is safe to say that The Avengers would not have the same force without The Hulk's ability to smash all things in his path and take any blow.

5. Dr. Strange

Without Dr. Strange, it is hard to say if the Avengers would have succeeded in their battle against Thanos. Photo: @MCU

Source: Instagram

Strange has immense power and can shift time and dimensions at free will. In addition, he has unique abilities in teleportation, flight, astral projection, and so much more. Without Dr. Strange, it is hard to say if the Avengers would have succeeded in their battle against Thanos.

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions about the strongest Avenger. The answers given are thoroughly researched to provide credible information. See them below!

Who is the weakest Avenger?

Hawkeye, better known as Clint Barton, is considered the weakest Avenger. Although he is a highly skilled marksman, Clint Barton is often considered the weakest member of the team, seeing as he is just a regular guy with a bow and arrow. That certainly means that Hawkeye is the weakest Avenger.

Who would win Thor or Batman?

We will not say it is impossible, but it is improbable. Just by comparing their elemental powers, we can see that Thor is more powerful. Even without his additional powers – like Mjolnir and the other things we have mentioned – Thor could easily use his divine strength and defeat Batman in physical combat.

Who wins Dr. Strange or Thor?

In a surprise hand-to-hand fight, Thor would decimate Doctor Strange with his brutal strength and durability. However, given prep time, Strange has too many tricks up his magical sleeve, and it would be hard for anyone to beat him, even Thor in his most potent form.

Who is the fastest superhero?

Of all the characters in DC, Wally West is the fastest superhero they have. And why? Because, while others use the Speed Force, Wally has become one with it. To put it into perspective, Wally West is so fast that he has covered over 7,000 miles in just under 7 seconds.

Who is the strongest Avenger? The above article has everything that you would love to know about these superheroes. These superheroes each have their own stories. They all did their part in the fight for the infinity stones, but we believe some had a greater chance of defeating them than others.

READ ALSO: Who is the strongest DC character? 30 most powerful characters

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on November 16, 2021, about the 30 most powerful characters. One of most movies' most popular selling points is the distinct characters whose powers vary depending on various sources. Read more in this article to learn about the characters.

Source: Briefly.co.za