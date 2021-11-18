DiepCity teasers for December 2021: The Christmas season's surprises

Sne and the girls question Eve's intentions when she cooks for Charleston. However, Asanda thinks they are making a mountain out of a molehill. Will Asanda regret not keeping an eye on Eve? DiepCity teasers for December 2021 has more details.

In the December episodes of DiepCity, Asanda assures Sne that Pastor Charleston is a faithful husband. She later puts his love to the test. Will Charleston pass the test? Meanwhile, Sne wants to hand over her responsibilities at the church to Sister Eve.

DiepCity teasers for December 2021

Mbazo finds Nompilo apologizing to Bonga for trying to kiss him. Is Nox's dad having an extramarital affair? Tune in to avoid missing the enticing mysteries of Mzansi Magic's DiepCity soapie. The show will add more colours to your Christmas holiday.

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 173

Lungile probes into the previous night's fight while Thandiwe justifies Nox's anger towards her. The story behind Themba's loss fascinates Mary, and women beat men at gambling.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 174

Nokuthula, aka Nox, tells Herbert that she fears disappointing Bonga. Meanwhile, Herbert wonders why they are betting lump sums of money on Bonga when he is a better option.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 175

Lerato shares her Dezemba ideas with Maureen. Fortunately, Maureen accepts her proposal and also donates towards Bonga's bail behind Mgedeza's back.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 176

Bonga's loved ones welcome him home like a hero, and Shezi is upset with Mbazo for not informing him about Bonga's release. Instead, he hears about it from his colleagues.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 177

Shezi bends the company's policy for Bonga's sake out of pity. He allows him to return to work instead of suspending him.

Bonga tries to unite his family, but his wife tears them apart whenever a chance presents itself. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 178

After the five-card players contesting the entire night, the Church Auntie watches Mary celebrate her betting victory while Asanda suffers the biggest loss.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 179

Khelina rushes in upon hearing Bonga reprimanding Lungile for misbehaving the previous night. Lerato advertises her event as Danger pressure Themba to schedule the next game.

Friday, 10th December 2021

Episode 180

Asanda returns the building funds and makes Charleston understand where she was. Meanwhile, Sne demands to know where Asanda got the money.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 181

Nox and Lungile storm the police station demanding they set Bonga free.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 182

Charleston walks in on Asanda and Sne arguing about gambling but fails to understand the conversation. However, Asanda still asks for his opinion about illicit money-making deals.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 183

Khelina finds Lungile and Nox arguing about the previous night. Elsewhere, Asanda suggests Sister Eve should take over her responsibilities at the church.

Bonga wants his wife and daughter, Nokuthula, to iron out their differences. His wife thinks Nox caused her son's death. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 184

While everyone is worried about Lungile's whereabouts, she suddenly walks into the house like a boss.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 185

Asanda desperately hopes for God's miracle from the holding cell. Meanwhile, Ntswaki annoys Mgedezas when she begins to act like a cell's boss. Finally, Keabetswe decides to testify against Mgedeza.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 186

Nox checks on her friends at the workshop but keeps her ideas to herself. Elsewhere, Mbazo walks in on Nompilo, apologizing to Bonga for trying to kiss him.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 187

The other inmates belittle Bonga after burning his bed. Asanda thinks Sne and the girls are overreacting when they worry about Eve cooking for Charleston.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 188

Ringo loses the hope of Bonga returning home. Later, Nox cries upon seeing Bonga fighting for his life at the hospital.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 189

Nox overhears Shezi ordering Mbazo to kill Bonga. Meanwhile, Asanda instructs Eve to pass every information meant for her husband through her.

Nox's mum bars her from participating in her brother's burial rites. Bonga treats Nox better than his wife even though he is not her birth father. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 190

Charleston scolds Asanda for telling Eve that she feels like missing the Christmas Eve church service because she had been excluded from the sermon.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 191

Tension increases between the sisters while Bonga regains his health from prison.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 192

Asanda assures Sne that Charleston will never be unfaithful to her. Later, Bonga stops Nox and Lungile's fiery dispute.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 193

When Asanda promises to bring positive change, Charleston also agrees to let go of the jail incident.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 194

Asanda regrets confiding in Eve, and Ringo discovers that Khelina can't get herself out of the delicate situation. The information delights him since it is a rare second chance.

Friday, 31st December 2021

Episode 195

Big Boy ruins Khelina and Ringo's plans, while Asanda promises to be a better wife on New Year's eve after putting Charleston to the test.

Nox's mum wishes she died instead of her son. She hates Nox because of the unresolved issues she has with her birth father. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asanda

Sne investigates how Asanda got the building money and discovers she has been gambling. Sne scolds her but keeps the issue between them.

Charleston

Charleston learns about his wife's gambling secret when the police arrest her. However, he forgives and forgets the jail incident after she promises to change.

Bonga

Shezi is upset when Bonga gets out of jail without his knowledge. He later reinstates his to work against the company's policy. Next, Nox overhears Shezi and Mbazo planning to kill the sick Bonga.

DiepCity teasers for December 2021 did not unveil all the sweet scenes, lest that demotivates you from watching the show. Hence, get more entertainment by tuning into DiepCity on Mzansi Magic on weekdays at 20h30.

