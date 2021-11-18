Gomora 2 teasers for December 2021: Don’s spirit torments Zodwa

The enchanting drama in Gomora season 2 has new twists that no one saw coming. A miserable Mazet tells Ntokozo that he no longer loves him, but he is not ready to let her go. Elsewhere, Phumlani orders two hits to eliminate individuals that get in the way of him getting what he wants. Discover more on what to expect this December from the following Gomora 2 teasers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gomora 2 airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays 7.30 p.m. Photo: @mzansisoaps

Source: Twitter

Zodwa blames her messed up life on Don while Mazet receives unconditional support from the people who love her. The local series gets more entertaining when Zodwa reveals she is back with Bongani and Teddy has a bad feeling regarding Sibongile's dangerous fling.

Gomora 2 teasers for December 2021

In previous Gomora 2 episodes, a deadly incident led to Don's death, Mazet being crippled for life, and Sibongile seeking to avenge her father's death. So how do the affected characters handle their situation in Gomora 2 December episodes? Here are the teasers on what is coming up.

Zodwa laments Don ruining her life in upcoming Gomora 2 episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 158

Ntokozo is left speechless after Mazet reveals that she no longer has feelings for him. Meanwhile, Zodwa bemoans Don messing up her life and ending up in jail.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 159

Ntokozo learns that Mazet is unable to move while Zodwa almost starts consuming alcohol to drown her troubles.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 160

Ntokozo is not one to give up easily as he goes after his true love, while Zodwa is worried when she witnesses how Teddy is handling grief. Elsewhere, Phumlani gains an advantage over Buhle as he receives excellent news.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 161

Sbonga acts in the most embarrassing manner while Zodwa comes up with a difficult decision regarding her kids.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 162

Mazet is yet to accept her current condition as she struggles to deal with having to use a wheelchair. Teddy, Sibongile and Zodwa get ready for the final send-off of their loved one. Meanwhile, Sbonga maintains that Tshiamo must not offer Mazet any assistance.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 163

Sibongile lets Zodwa get distressing emotions regarding a body that is yet to be discovered. People who love Mazet stand by her side even after everything.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 164

Phumlani wants to get intimate with Thathi. Will she let him? Elsewhere, Zodwa is interrogated regarding a weapon that was used to commit murder.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 165

Phumlani starts stalking Thathi from far. Teddy cautions Sibongile regarding her dangerous fling.

Phumlani orders a hit on Doctor Molamu and later on Melusi in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 166

Phumlani orders the assassination of Doctor Molamu. On the other hand, Ntokozo seeks permission from his parents to allow Mazet to live with them.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 167

Thathi finds out that someone who has been stalking her shot Doctor Molamu. Gladys advises Mazet against going to stay with Ntokozo. What are her reasons?

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 168

Phumlani makes progress with the love of his life, while Mazet says yes to a radical proposal that will change the course of her life. Elsewhere, a schoolgirl makes Sdumo realize that she is not as important as she thinks.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 169

Ntokozo's parents are left speechless by their son's latest decision. Thathi is not excited about a new man while Phumlani starts working on his other plan.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 170

Melusi advises Gladys to expel Mazet and Ntokozo from the house. Where will they go? Meanwhile, Phumlani purchases a birthday gift for Buhle while Zodwa reveals that she has rekindled her relationship with Bongani.

Don's spirit torments Zodwa in Gomora 2 December episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 171

Zodwa opens up about getting regular nightmares of Don. On the other hand, Thathi is not happy with her past entanglement with Phumlani.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 172

Bongani asks Zodwa to locate the grave to ensure peace returns to her life. Elsewhere, Phumlani finds Melusi trying to cheer up Thathi.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 173

Sonto wants Mazet to return home while Phumlani orders for the assassination of Melusi. Will he kill everyone associated with Thathi?

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 174

Mam'Sonto cautions Ntokozo against harming Mazet in any way. Meanwhile, Phumlani polishes his plot to murder Melusi.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 175

Bongani makes Phumlani aware of the attack on Melusi. Later, Phumlani earns Sonto's admiration.

Ntokozo asks his parents to let a crippled Mazet live with them in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 176

Zodwa tries to get rid of the spirit inside her house while Sonto asks Thathi to give Phumlani a chance at love.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 177

Buhle goes against Thathi's rules and goes to see Phumlani. Elsewhere, Sibongile gets a peculiar idea from Stompie.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 178

Ntokozo ensures Tshiamo is safe from Sdumo. Mazet reveals to Phumlani that Thathi has feelings for him.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 179

Mazet asks Buhle to keep her distance from Ntokozo. Meanwhile, a sangoma informs Zodwa that Don's spirit is still present in her home.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 180

Zodwa decides to spend New Year's Eve without Bongani's company. Meanwhile, Thathi is against the idea of Buhle living with Phumlani.

Sotho encourages Thathi to date Phumlani in Gomora 2 December episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Gomora 2 cast?

Gomora on Mzansi Magic is one of the most real dramas that reflects the socio-economic conditions in contemporary South Africa. This December, viewers should look forward to witnessing how crime and romance affect the lives of different characters. Here is a summary of what happens to the cast in the upcoming Gomora 2 episodes.

Zodwa

She bemoans Don ruining her life and almost starts drinking to forget her sorrows. She later reveals that she has rekindled her relationship with Bongani. However, her situation is far from peaceful as she is troubled by constant nightmares and the presence of Don's spirit in her house. How will she get rid of him?

Ntokozo

He is shocked when Mazet reveals that she no longer loves him. However, he is not ready to lose his true love and continues to offer unconditional support after learning that Mazet cannot walk and is bound on a wheelchair.

Phumlani

He loves Thathi and eliminates anyone who ruins his chances of being with her. He manages to gain Sotho's admiration, who then encourages Thathi to give him a chance. He later learns from Mazet that Thathi has a crush on him.

The Gomora crime thriller has a fascinating episode line-up this December, as seen from the above Gomora 2 teasers. How will Zodwa get rid of Don's tormenting spirit? Catch all the episodes on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Skeem Saam teasers for December 2021: Will justice be served for Fanie's murder?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in December episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC1. Fate does not seem to favour some of the characters, even as they struggle to make things work.

Walls start closing in on Lehasa as Petersen returns to a case that threatens his freedom while Meikie loses hope as she accepts her fate. Elsewhere, Kgosi's world is turned upside down because of his children.

Source: Briefly.co.za