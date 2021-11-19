I Do teasers for November 2021: The captivating premiere episodes

Zee World’s I Do dramas series is the chosen replacement for Jodha Akbar. The new series is about Zoya and Asad’s love story. Zoya is an American-born Indian woman trying to find her roots and biological father in India. On the other hand, Asad is a conservative Indian tycoon looking for true love. I Do teasers for November 2021 unveils the show’s premiere episodes.

The Jodha Akbar series will end on Tuesday, 23rd November. The first season of the I Do Indian drama series focuses on Asad and Zoya. Later, the second season introduces the couple’s twin daughters named Seher and Sanam, two decades after their parent’s death.

I Do teasers for November 2021

I Do season 3 will centre on Aahil and Sanam’s love life, and the fourth season has supernatural elements. Sanam’s comforting prayer before committing suicide gives rise to Mahira and Armaan. Mahira is Sanam’s fake son and a vampire. He donates his heart to Armaan. Below are the November episodes of I Do Season 1:

Wednesday, 24th November 2021

Episode 1

Zoya is upset with her sister for planning her wedding without her approval. Asad is rushed to the hospital after being stabbed, while Rashid’s daughter, Nikhat, anxiously waits to meet her future husband. Finally, Rashi visits his son, Asad, at the hospital after 17 years of separation.

Thursday, 25th November 2021

Episode 2

Asad pulls back from his father. As a result, his mum, Dilshad, quickly takes him out of the hospital. Meanwhile, Razia tells Shireen that Rashid is using Asad as an excuse to meet Dilshad (his former wife). Elsewhere, Ayaad is disappointed in Rashid for fearing Gaffur.

Friday, 26th November 2021

Episode 3

Rashid hopes to bond with his son. However, he has to postpone visiting Asad when Nikhat’s groom and his family visit his home. Meanwhile, Zoya bumps into Asad.

Saturday, 27th November 2021

Episode 4

Zeenat and Anwar do not want Zoya to stay for long lest she discovers her past. Elsewhere, Rashid feels anxious when thinking about Asad.

Sunday, 28th November 2021

Episode 5

Asad pleads with his mother to forget the past and start a new life. On the other hand, Rashid anxiously waits for Dishad’s phone call. Meanwhile, Zoya settles into Asad’s room by mistake.

Monday, 29th November 2021

Episode 6

When Zoya spots Ayaan littering the market, she follows him with her bike to teach him a lesson. Later, Zoya requests Njma to help her identify a building in a half-burnt picture.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021

Episode 7

Gaffur reprimands Rashid for not disciplining his son, Ayaan. Elsewhere, Zoya, Ayaan, and Asad discuss the traits they would love their future spouses to have. Finally, Dilshad's fervent prayer at the shrine on her 31st wedding anniversary works miracles. Rashid suddenly walks into the shrine.

Zoya

Her foster sister’s aunt, Dilshad, hosts her as she looks for her father. She later falls in love with Dilshad and Rashid’s son Asad. Will Zoya still stay in India for Asad’s sake when she discovers the truth behind her mother’s death?

Rashid

He abandoned his wife and two children for a wealthy lady. Rashid and Shireen have three children, son Ayaan and daughters Humaira and Nikhat. He meets his son, Asad, at the hospital and plans to spend more time with him, but Nikhat’s wedding preparations distract him.

Dilshad

Dilshad, Asad’s mother, never remarried after her failed marriage with Rashid. Finally, they bump into each other at the shrine on the day that should be their 21st marriage anniversary. Their reunion will change everyone’s life for good.

Gaffur

He is Shireen's brother and Zoya's birth father. Gaffur's second wife, Razia, killed her co-wife by setting the house on fire. Therefore, the man believes Zoya also died in the fire with her mum. Zeenat and Anwar hope Zoya will not stay in India long enough to discover her past.

Asad

He feels uncomfortable when his estranged father looks for him after 17 years. Asad has succeeded in life without Rashid’s help. Will he be able to forgive his father for abandoning his family for a wealthy woman?

Would you love to watch the show after reading I Do teasers for November 2021? Catch the series on Zee World every day at 20h00. The series' Hindi name is Qubool Hai.

Source: Briefly.co.za