Imbewu Teasers for December 2021: Makhosazana vows to make Menzi pay

Menzi and Nirupa rekindle their romance, but he still has other women, including Makhosazana. The latter warns Nirupa about engaging with a dangerous man while Menzi manipulates her into believing Makhosazana is jealous. But it seems Makhosazana was not playing when she said he would pay. So what is she planning to do with him? Read the following Imbewu teasers for more.

Jason gets Nirupa’s permission to seek Shria’s hand in marriage. However, things take an unexpected turn when another man proposes to her. On the other hand, Vanya believes Jason is the man of her dreams after an astrologer tells her. How will fate turn out?

Imbewu teasers for December 2021

In previous Imbewu episodes, DNA results revealed that two lovers, Fikile and Nkululeko, were siblings. Fikile was so upset that she locked herself in the bedroom and started a fire. So how does Nkululeko’s love life turn out in Imbewu December episodes?

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 948

Makhosazane secretly looks around Nkululeko’s place of work. Elsewhere, MaZulu laments to MaNdlovu regarding the Dumakudes accusing her of being responsible for the late Thokozile’s madness.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 949

Makhosazane diverts Phunyuka’s attention to allow the thugs to sabotage the security system. They are here to steal the trucks for Maluju Oil.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 950

MaZulu makes up her mind to walk away. Meanwhile, when Nkululeko is about to start the performance, the nyongo is nowhere to be found.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 951

Things are not going well with Phakade’s faith when the congregants fail to come. Nkululeko assaults MaZulu as he cautions her about what is in store for her.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 952

Makhosazana tells Menzi that he will pay for what he did. Elsewhere, Violet is unable to control her temper after spotting Makhosazana. She makes the nurse aware of her role in ruining their family.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 953

Nkululeko decides to proceed with the wedding to join Ngcolosi and Thokozile’s spirits without informing anyone. However, KaMadonsela receives a vision regarding his plans, and the information reaches MaZulu.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 954

Nirupa and Menzi have rekindled their romance while chaos ensues at the Bhengu household after Makhosazana arrives with Violet.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 955

MaZulu finds out that Menzi and Makhosazana are in a relationship. She is overcome with emotion to discover what Makhosazana made Violet go through.

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 956

Jason is ready to ask Shria to marry him after getting the go-ahead from Nirupa. He arranges for dinner for two but is later forced to back down after another man proposes before he does. Is he ready to lose her?

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 957

Nkululeko decides to seek advice from the elders after realizing he has made a huge mistake. The ancestors expect to receive their cows back.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 958

A reading by an astrologer reveals that Vanya is about to meet the man of her dreams. On the other hand, MaZulu and Makhosazana try to caution Nirupa about being in grave danger with Menzi.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 959

Nokuzola loses her cool after finding out that Nkululeko does not have confidence in the efficiency of the wedding ceremony.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 960

Zithulele spots Nokuzola and Nkululeko having a romantic time together.

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 961

Nokuzola’s wellbeing is deteriorating as time goes by. Meanwhile, KaMadonsela receives a vision on how she can improve her condition.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 962

Menzi sends a goon to wreck Nirupa’s vehicle. He then makes her believe that Makhosazana is responsible because of envy.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 963

Shria continues to suspect Menzi. She cautions Nirupa about believing what he says.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 964

Zandile comes back, and the landlady issues her a notice. She then summons the dark spirits to assist her in regaining the trust of a particular man.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 965

MaZulu finds out from Nirupa that Menzi has disappeared. She then asks Makhosazana to take her to him. Upon arrival, she is left speechless after witnessing the brutality he is going through.

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 966

Makhosazana loses her cool, and she hits Menzi making him unconscious. A while later, the man is dead.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 967

The wife of Sankomfa assumes possession of Zandile’s vehicle. Nkululeko, who has feelings for her, offers her R20 thousand as consolation.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 968

Thu Sheleni is concerned about Vanya believing she was meant to be with Jason. However, the astrologer maintains her confidence regarding the gentleman wearing yellow clothing.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 969

Nkululeko is furious at Zandile for not revealing that she is in a romantic relationship with his dad. He is angry at her for shedding crocodile tears.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 968

Nkululeko has already forgiven Zandile, and his love for her seems to be growing. He even purchases a new vehicle for her to replace the one that was repossessed.

What happens to the Imbewu cast?

In upcoming episodes of Imbewu on e.tv and eExtra, fans should expect to witness dark magic, efforts to bring peace in the afterlife and deadly romance. Here is a recap on what happens to some of the characters in Imbewu December episodes.

Nirupa

She and Menzi rekindle their romance, but MaZulu finds out that he and Makhosazana are an item. MaZulu and Makhosazana then caution her about the man being dangerous. Menzi later orders his goon to wreck Nirupa’s vehicle and manipulates her into believing that Makhosazana is behind it because of envy. Nirupa is also warned by her daughter Shria who suspects Menzi.

Makhosazana

She aids the thugs trying to steal the Maluju Oil trucks. She later warns Menzi and tells him he will pay for what he did. She abducts him after he rekindles his romance with Nirupa and tortures him. The man later dies.

Zandile

She is back and uses dark spirits to help her get a man back. Sankomfa’s wife repossesses her car, and Nkululeko offers her R20 thousand as consolation. Nkululeko is angry after finding out that Zandile and his father were dating, but she never made him aware. Later, he seems obsessed with her and even purchases her a new vehicle.

Imbewu television series promises to light up your December with great local entertainment, as seen from the above Imbewu teasers. How will Nkululeko’s seemingly cursed love life turn out? Catch all the episodes on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 9.30 p.m. and on eExtra every weekday at 10.15 a.m.

