I Do Teasers for December 2021: Will Zoya consent to Asad's request?

I Do soapie is an Indian drama sitcom that addresses the real issues one faces in life. Stereotypes, tradition versus modernity, gender equality, and forced marriages are among the issues the TV series addresses. Delightfully, the I Do teasers for December 2021 give you a sneak peek of what to expect this month.

Two brothers, Ayaan and Asad, are separated by their families but united in their hearts. On the other hand, Zoya hates the culture of hypocrisy in joint families and later crosses part with the two brothers differently. Knowing their history, will she bring together the warring families? This month's highlights unveil more about the I Do drama.

I Do teasers for December 2021

Zoya hates the culture of hypocrisy in joint families and eventually brings together the two warring families. First, however, the journey of the Khan family is seen through the two warring families. The show begins with Zoya running away from a forced marriage but getting married to Ayaan through a twist of fate. Here are is to expect in each episode of this month's I Do Indian series.

Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021 - Episode 8

Imraan's mama comes to exchange the tux that Rashid's kin offered, while a happy and energetic Zoya confronts Asad on many of his objections regarding staying with them. Meanwhile, Haseena reads the name of Asad Ahmed Klan on the bill while trying to get the tux exchanged.

Thursday, 2nd of December 2021 - Episode 9

Rashid gifts Dilshad a present

Friday, 3rd of December, 2021 - Episode 10

Zoya and Rashid meet at the shrine, while Zoya offers to help Rashid get back with his departed love. Meanwhile, Zoya conceals Najma's short hair by placing a wig on it and stamps Asad's feet when he tries to check it. Elsewhere, everyone in college is waiting excitedly to see Zoya.

Saturday, 4th of December, 2021 - Episode 11

Haseena insists that Rashid must give Imraan an expensive gift; a luxury car. However, Rashid anonymously requests that old songs should be played for Dishald. On the other hand, Haseena rushes into Dishald's house, inquiring for an unknown person to find out her husband.

Sunday, 5th of December, 2021 - Episode 12

Razia pushes Shireen to make Ayaan marry Humeira, while Ashad advances towards Zoya furiously and asks her to fix his phone. However, he breaks it into pieces in a fit of anger, and Razia sees Rashid trying to call Dishald.

Monday, 6th of December, 2021 - Episode 13

Zoya finds comfort in Asad's arm after they both wish the worst for each other under the shooting stars. Elsewhere, Ayaan eventually confesses to taking monetary help from Asad to buy gifts. At the same time, Zoya calls Rashid and asks him to come to the same market she is visiting with Dishald.

Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021 - Episode 14

Zoya shares with Dishald that she remembers her long-lost mother. Meanwhile, senior cop Feroze stops Ayaan and learns that his new bike is registered in Asad's name. Finally, Asad sees Namja and Zoya on the television in the evening at a cricket podium and gets infuriated.

Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 - Episode 15

Asad nags Najma after lying about going to the cricket match and suggests that Zoya leave the house. However, on the other hand, Asad fights against goons to bring Zoya back home. Then, when Ayaan goes to buy the items for Nikhat's engagement ritual, the police officers request him to wait because of his illegal driving.

Zoya

Zoya is a bubbly and fun-loving girl who was brought up in the USA. She travels to Bhopal searching for her biological father and stays with her foster sister's aunt Dilshad. Zoya confronts Asad on many of his objections regarding staying with them before offering to help Rashid get back with his departed love. However, at Asad's suggestion about her leaving the house, will she comply?

Asad

Asad is the son of Aunt Dilshad. He is cold, opinionated, traditional, and ill-tempered and falls in love with Zoya. However, after senior cop Feroze gets to know that Ayaan's new bicycle is registered in Asad's name, what will happen? Then, could the reason why he asks Zoya to leave the house be because he does not want anything to tamper with his love for her?

The I Do teasers for December 2021 episodes start with Zoya confronting Asad and building a crescendo with several twists, turns, and suspense. Considering the highlights shared above, evidently, the show is a must-watch if you genuinely desire exceptional entertainment. Therefore, get ready to be blown away.

