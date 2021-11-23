Lord Of The Rings order: How to watch and which movie to watch first

Have you found yourself asking, in what order do I watch Lord Of The Rings? If you want to understand and enjoy any movie or series, it is best to begin with the first episode or release and watch the subsequent ones in an orderly manner. Here is the Lord of the Rings order you should follow to enjoy the full gist of the entertaining story.

How many Lord Of The Rings movies are there? Three. The Lord Of The Rings novel trilogy was written by J. R. R. Tolkien and published between 1954 to 1955. Over 4 decades later, Peter Jackson directed the three Lord Of The Rings movies based on the novels. Watching the Lord Of The Rings movies in order is the best way to enjoy the full storyline in depth.

Lord Of The Rings order

Which Lord Of The Rings is first? The Lord Of The Rings Fellowship Of Ring, which premiered on 10 December, 2001, comes first in The Lord Of The Rings in order of release. On 5 December, 2002, Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers came out, followed by Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King, released on 1 December, 2003.

Note all the 3 films were shot simultaneously and entirely in Peter Jackson's native New Zealand from 11 October, 1999 until 22 December, 2000, with pick-up shots done from 2001 to 2004. The movies are placed 60 years after Bilbo's adventure in The Hobbit series and show the transfer of the Ring of Power to Frodo, who has to set out on his quest to save the world.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

In this first release of the franchise, Frodo and his eight companions form the Fellowship of the Ring. They start their journey to Mount Doom in Mordor, where the Ring of Power can be destroyed.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Following the story in the first film, The Two Towers deals with 4 varying storylines. At the end of the Fellowship of the Ring, the group splits after an ambush by the orcs, and a key member is missing.

While Frodo and Sam continue with the journey to Mordor to get rid of the One Ring, they meet and are joined by Gollum (the one that Bilbo faced in Hobbit). On the other hand, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli find themselves in Rohan on the verge of destruction and are surprised to meet a resurrected Gandalf.

Merry and Pippin escape from the clutches of the orcs and meet Treebeard the Ent. With the help of Suraman, they plan an attack on Isengard.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

This film features Middle-earth’s last stand against Sauron. To give Frodo a chance to destroy the One Ring, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, and the other forces of light come together in a seemingly impossible fight against Sauron and his forces in Minas Tirith.

The Return Of The King is characterized by epic battles and scenes.

The Lord Of The Rings cast

Now that you understand how to watch Lord Of The Rings, it is important to familiarize yourself with the characters that bring out the fantastic twists and turns. Some of the recurring cast members in all the 3 films are:

Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins

Ian McKellen as Gandalf

Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn

Sean Astin as Samwise Gamgee

Sean Bean as Boromir

Dominic Monaghan as Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck

Cate Blanchett as Galadriel

John Rhys-Davies as Gimli

Christopher Lee as Saruman

Billy Boyd as Peregrin "Pippin" Took

Orlando Bloom as Legolas

Hugo Weaving as Elrond

Andy Serkis as Gollum/Sméagol

Liv Tyler as Arwen

Should I watch The Hobbit or LOTR first?

What is the correct order to watch Hobbit and Lord Of The Rings? Although you will enjoy and understand the LOTR without watching The Hobbit, it is recommended that you watch The Hobbit franchise first before LOTR because it is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth 60 years before the beginning of The Lord of the Rings.

The 3 Hobbit films are: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014).

Following the Lord Of The Rings order when watching the film will make you appreciate the events and enjoy the film better. Have you watched all three films? If so, which one is your most favourite? Share with us in the comment section below.

