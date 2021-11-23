Legacy 2 Teasers for December 2021: All I want for Christmas

Christmas is here, but the cheer is not present for some of the characters. Thandi is involved in a messy divorce with Msizi; Ramon is diagnosed with a deadly condition, while Charmaine has to deal with the pain of losing her unborn child. Keep reading the following Legacy 2 teasers for more on what is coming up in the December episodes.

Legacy season 2 airs on M-Net from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

Dineo is caught between Msizi and Thandi's divorce battle, while Stefan is convinced that Willem is hiding something. Sims wants Lexi to give him space to deal with his family issues, but she suspects he has other reasons for shutting her out. Will she find out the truth?

Legacy 2 teasers for December 2021

Legacy season 2 has a fascinating episode line-up this December. How will the show's characters spend Christmas and the New Year holidays? Here are all the Legacy 2 teasers on the drama to expect during the month.

Msizi and Thandi's divorce turns chaotic in the upcoming episodes of Legacy 2 on M-Net.

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 43 (Tell it like it is)

Angelique informs Ramon that it is better for him to leave if he is not ready to commit. Charmaine informs Willem that she will not get paid during her pregnancy leave. Elsewhere, Dineo makes it clear to Msizi that she will not become his second wife and neither will she be a side chick.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 44 (No happy endings)

Charmaine is excited to welcome the new baby but is Willem ready for fatherhood? Is Gordon ready to lose Ramon after he rejects him? Dineo and Msizi have a great day, but things are about to take a turn for the worse.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 45 (Spectres of the past)

The family is deeply affected by Willem's tirade regarding getting rid of his unborn child. Thandi is not ready to accept defeat from Msizi, and it seems like the divorce proceedings will be long and difficult to handle.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 46 (Nobody wins a war)

Gordon is yet to accept Ramon's rejection, but he will be shocked by what awaits him. Elsewhere, the situation takes a turn for the worse during a family intervention at the Potgieters.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 47 (All or nothing)

Dineo asks Msizi not to be so harsh to Thandi to avoid chaos, but Thandi is ready to fight, while Willem's stubbornness is likely to cost him. Meanwhile, Gordon is confused between avoiding emotional torture or embracing love and the pain that comes with it.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 48 (Second chances)

Gordon takes a gamble with his heart while Willem confesses his fears to Charmaine. Msizi and Thandi's divorce turns nasty, and Dineo is caught between the mess.

Charmaine is excited about her pregnancy but Willem does not seem to be ready for fatherhood.

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 49 (Rebirthing)

The effects of Thandi's publication makes Dineo concerned about the war between Msizi and Thandi. Charmaine and Willem try to make things work as they go to the physician for her first medical examination.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 50 (Incoming pieces)

Msizi is convinced he has an advantage over Thandi but is faced with a new challenge. Gordon has to deal with Ramon's complicated wishes for things to work between them.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 51 (Babies and lost love)

Things start going well between Willem and Charmaine but a disaster strikes. Msizi makes a hard decision regarding the divorce settlement. Meanwhile, when Gordon thinks things are in a better place between him and Ramon, Ramon is whisked away.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 52 (Love me or leave me)

Charmaine and Willem have a hard time dealing with their loss. Elsewhere, Msizi is in a dilemma on whether to choose his assets or Dineo.

Charmaine struggles to deal with the pain of losing her baby.

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 53 (All I want for Christmas)

People around Charmaine are careful not to offend her as she struggles to come to terms with her miscarriage. Msizi and Dineo's affair creates hatred among their kids.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 54 (Holiday blues)

Dineo and Msizi have conflicting ideas regarding the arrangements for Christmas day, while Angelique learns that she will have no company during the festivities. Elsewhere, Willem and Charmaine make up their minds to have a secret and a small Santa Christmas.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 55 (Christmas presence)

Msizi and Dineo have a hard time going with each other's ideas since they have conflicting opinions regarding the perfect Christmas. The Potgieter family makes preparations for a quiet Christmas, but Stefan is convinced that Willem is keeping a secret. Elsewhere, Angelique has no option but to have a lonely Christmas, but her kids have other plans.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 56 (A messy Christmas for you!)

Christmas turns out to be much more than what was anticipated. Msizi and Dineo's plans do not turn out as expected; Willem reveals shocking details to Charmaine, while Angelique discovers that her plans have been taken over by her match.

Gordon is determined to win back Ramon in the Legacy 2 December episodes.

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 57 ('Tis the season)

Angelique is haunted by the ghost of past Christmas. Meanwhile, Dineo exerts her authority with Sefako and Msizi. They have to find a better solution.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 58 (Babelas)

Msizi and Dineo snag on the more troubling questions while Lexi is convinced there is a reason why Sims does not want to be involved with her. Elizabeth tries to make Angelique pay after a chaotic Christmas, but Angelique will not take it anymore.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 59 (Coupling complications)

Msizi tries to compromise to ensure things work out between him and Dineo. Sims wants Lexi to give him time to handle his family's problems, while Gordon is startled by Ramon's latest diagnosis results.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 60 (New Year's grieve)

Msizi and Dineo come up with resolutions for the new year as they spend the night in. Ramon's family and Gordon get ready for the worst as his health deteriorates. Meanwhile, Lexi and Stefan talk about her complicated relationship with Sims as they make up their minds to be together during New Years.

Gordon and Ramon's family prepare for the worst after Ramon is diagnosed with a deadly condition.

What happens to the Legacy 2 cast?

In the upcoming episodes of Legacy 2 on M-Net, characters are faced with issues that are likely to dull the Christmas festivities. Here is a recap of what some of the characters go through in the Legacy 2 December episodes.

Msizi

His romance with Dineo is growing, but he has to deal with his messy divorce from Thandi. At some point, he is in a dilemma on whether to choose Dineo or his assets, but it seems that the love is too strong to resist. Later, he and Dineo make New Year resolutions together.

Charmaine

She is happy for the new baby on the way, but Willem does not seem to be excited. They finally try to make things work, but the worst happens when Charmaine experiences a miscarriage. What will happen to their relationship?

Ramon

He rejects Gordon, who is not ready to lose him. Then, when things seem to be working between them, Ramon is diagnosed with a deadly condition. Gordon and Ramon's family prepare for the worst as his health deteriorates. Will he survive?

Legacy 2 television series has got you covered this Christmas with one of the best local dramas, as seen from the above Legacy 2 teasers. Catch all the episodes on M-Net from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

