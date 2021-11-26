The Queen teasers for December 2021: Akhona's worst mistake

Most people who leave good friends for their lovers live to regret going down that road. Akhona is the best example. Meanwhile, Khumo decides to protect the love of his life from Darlington upon discovering she never betrayed him. The Queen teasers for December 2021 unveils more about her current situation.

The December episode of The Queen shows how Clive lures Akhona into his trap. How will getting close to the naïve lady benefit him? Akhona can save herself by acting like a woman but thinking like a man.

The Queen teasers for December 2021

Clive is not the only two-faced character in The Queen soapie. Darlington also portrays the same behaviour. However, his victims are brilliant enough to discover his plan. Keep watching The Queen on Mzansi Magic to avoid missing the most exciting parts of the story.

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 93

While Clive keeps charming Akhona, Khumo plans to frighten Darlington. Later, Darlington tries to join the Khozas' cocaine business.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 94

An unexpected incident interrupts Akhona's romantic dinner arrangements. Meanwhile, something hinders Olerato's plans after giving Harriet devastating news.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 95

Darlington's brilliant move enables him to set conditions that will benefit him. Elsewhere, a heartbreaking surprise awaits Olerato.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 96

Patronella discovers Akhona will marry a super-wealthy person. Meanwhile, Darlington wants to double-cross the Khozas.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 97

Akhona professes her love for Clive, and Harriet takes the risk to protect her niece.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 98

Mjekejeke blesses Akhona's relationship when Clive also confesses his love for her. Elsewhere, the Khozas discover Darlington will betray them.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 99

Harriet and Brutus fall into a lethal situation while pursuing Darlington. Meanwhile, Akhona wants to be with Clive to her advantage.

Friday, 10th December 2021

Episode 100

While Clive anxiously waits to marry Akhona, she meets Mjekejeke and begs him to initiate dowry negotiations.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 101

Goodness conceals from the family what she knows about Kagiso. Meanwhile, the lobola negotiations take the wrong turn.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 102

Noma and Brutus try to find out why Goodness returned home. Later, Kagiso sends Brutus a starling message.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 103

The Khoza men keep away from someone who might rain havoc in the mansion. Meanwhile, Clive's decision throws Akhona off balance, and she also gets annoyed when Georgina suspects Clive's character.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 104

Goodness is shocked to learn that she was never in control of her marital issues as she believed. Elsewhere, Clive advises Akhona to stick to her principles.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 105

Clive makes a tough decision about The Corner House, and Goodness tries to contact Kagiso to solve their differences. Meanwhile, family debts overwhelm Georgina.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 106

Port Alfred sends Goodness some shocking news. Elsewhere, Akhona and Georgina's friendship hinders Clive from reconciling with Akhona.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 107

The Khoza receive mind-blowing information, and Akhona must settle on some decision before things go out of hand.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 108

Akhona is torn between Clive and Georgina, while Goodness exposes some surprising truth.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 109

Tension increases between Clive and Georgina when she senses that Akhona chose the love of her life over their friendship. Elsewhere, Goodness tries to clear her name.

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 110

The truth finally catches up with Goodness. After cutting ties with Georgina, someone promises to help Akhona's business thrive.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 111

Georgina tries to move on from the broken friendship, and Clive gives Akhona a beautiful surprise.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 112

Goodness' problems increase the moment she decides to fight for her daughter. Later, Mjekejeke notices Clive's true colours.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 113

Akhona hates Georgina for telling her about Clive's unpleasant character. Meanwhile, Goodness' secret is exposed.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 114

Clive weakens the bond between Akhona and her loved ones. Something helps Goodness shut up when she feels compelled to come clean.

Friday, 31st December 2021

Episode 115

Olerato encounters rejection while Akhona concentrates on her upcoming wedding.

Akhona

Clive influences her to end her friendship with Georgina. Hence, she hates Georgina for pointing out Clive's other side. Akhona believes marrying her wealthy fiancé is good for her business.

Darlington

Darlington infiltrates the Khozas' cocaine business and begins to call the shots. However, the Khozas realize he plans to betray them. Is it too late for them to back out?

Goodness

Noma and Brutus suspect something made Goodness return home. Luckily, an incident saves her from confessing her secrets to the family. Also, Goodness hides Kagiso's secret even when her marital issues worsen.

Mzansi Magic airs all episodes highlighted in The Queen teasers on weekdays at 21h00. Hence, tune in on channel 161 of the DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages.

