7de Laan Teasers for December 2021: What is happening in Hillside?

7de Laan television series has once again proven its worth as one of the best Afrikaans telenovelas with a fascinating episode line-up that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Fikani’s relationship with his brother Rhulani seems to be improving, while Ivy and Marvin are concerned about Khethiwe and Romeo living together alone. Discover more about the enchanting drama that awaits this December from the following 7de Laan teasers.

7de Laan telenovela airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

Source: Twitter

DeWet resolves to forget the past and is grateful to his family for being supportive. Elsewhere, Amorey is proud of Tjattas, but Shady, who has been observing their relationship, confronts them about it.

7de Laan teasers for December 2021

Since 2000, 7de Laan on SABC2 has been telling authentic South African stories. So, what should viewers expect in the December 2021 episodes? Here are all the 7de Laan teasers on what is coming up.

Amorey confides in Tjattas about her family's obsession with status.

Source: UGC

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 5182

Shawn is happy after DeWet gifts him something sentimental. Amorey opens up to Tjattas about how her family is obsessed with status.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 5183

Shady tries to cheer up a distressed Romeo. Meanwhile, Fikani travels to Cape Town to take care of an urgent matter.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 5184

Marvin is grateful to Venessa for her assistance. On the other hand, Lana gets the results of the paternity test.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 5185

Mariaan’s instincts warn her to be more cautious. Emile is happy with the entry in Shawn’s diary.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 5186

Tjattas is taken by surprise after getting news regarding Gabby. Meanwhile, DeWet promises to forget what happened in the past and move on.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 5187

Fikani makes the Petersons understand Ivy’s treatment. On the other hand, Ivy and Marvin are eager to celebrate and have fun.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 5188

Rickus is surprised when an uninvited guest comes to his house. Mariaan and Chris ask the family to gather for a meeting.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 5189

Amorey is impressed by Tjattas achievement. Meanwhile, the safety of Hillside is a priority for the Community Police Forum.

Fikani explains Ivy's treatments to the Peterson in the 7de Laan December episodes.

Source: UGC

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 5190

Marko manages the situation in the Heights. Elsewhere, DeWet is grateful to his family for being supportive.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 5191

Connie looks forward to the romantic evening that André has organized for them. Unfortunately, Denzil is in a state when his most valuable possession disappears. Will he get it back?

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 5192

Ivy and Marvin are worried regarding Khethiwe and Romeo staying together alone. Meanwhile, Vanessa is excited after finding out that Ivy’s condition is improving.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 5193

Marko is ready to assist Aggie with fixing her apartment’s plumbing problem that has been troubling her. Meanwhile, Tjattas is happy to have several chances of making his life better.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 5194

Vanessa confides her worries to Marko, who offers her valuable pieces of advice. Meanwhile, Bonita has had enough as she exerts her authority and accosts Erika regarding her conduct.

DeWet resolves to forget the past in upcoming episodes of 7de Laan on SABC2.

Source: UGC

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 5195

Things seem to be getting better between brothers Fikani and Rhulani. On the other hand, DeWet reveals certain details to Chris regarding his life.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 5196

Shady recalls the happy moments at the Love Show. Tjattas has made up his mind regarding the place where he will be moving to.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 5197

Fikani wants Alexa to understand the positive side of the decision made by Amorey. Elsewhere, Denzil and Vanessa sort out their disagreements.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 5198

Mariaan and Chris have dinner together, but there is no cheer. Khethiwe, Shady and Amorey are fascinated by an erotic novel.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 5199

Bonita sends DeWet to the grocery store to do some shopping and discovers that something is not making sense. Meanwhile, André and Connie relocate to The Heights again.

Marvin and Ivy are concerned about Khethiwe and Romeo living together alone.

Source: UGC

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 5200

Alexa wants to know what Rhulani is planning to do with Aggie. Elsewhere, Vanessa, Aggie and Connie have a fun girl’s night out.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 5201

Ivy is planning something for her novel, while Connie unveils a fashion show meant to create environmental awareness.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 5202

Alexa and Fikano cannot wait to start putting decorations in baby Chauke’s room. Elsewhere, Ivy is pleased with how Khetwiwe has persevered through the situation.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 5203

Shady accosts Tjattas and Amorey regarding their relationship. Bonita opens up to Vannessa about being hurt by what DeWet did.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 5204

The Hillsiders get ready for celebrations on New Year’s Eve. Marvin and Ivy are grateful to enjoy a night out but discover that they are no longer youngsters.

Fikani's relationship with his brother Rhulani seems to be getting better in the upcoming episodes of 7de Laan on SABC2.

Source: UGC

What happens to the 7de Laan cast?

7de Laan December episodes have a dramatic turn of events and many unexpected twists. A lot is about to happen in and around the beloved community of 7de Laan in Hillside. So, what happens to the show’s characters during the month?

Fikani

He takes an urgent trip to Cape Town and later makes the Petersons understand Ivy’s treatment. Meanwhile, his relationship with his brother Rhulani seems to be getting better, and he also wants Alexa to see the positive side of the decision made by Amorey.

Ivy

She and Marvin are in a celebratory mood and are later concerned by Khethiwe and Romeo living together alone. She also has plans for her novel and is impressed with the perseverance shown by Khethiwe. Later, she and Marvin have a night out but discover that they are no longer young.

Amorey

She confides in Tjattas about her family’s obsession with status and is later impressed with his achievements. Later, Shady, who has been observing her relationship with Tjattas, confronts them about it.

Your home entertainment will be lit this December, as revealed by the above 7de Laan teasers. What are Rhulani’s intentions with Aggie? Ensure you catch all the episodes on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

