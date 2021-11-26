Arendsvlei teasers for December 2021: Janice and Ingrid's boxing match

Ingrid and Janice agree to solve their unending misunderstandings in a boxing right. Hence Lionel hires a boxing coach for Janice. Meanwhile, Ingrid seems well-prepared for the contest. So, what else is happening in this show? Please find out from Arendsvlei teasers for December 2021.

In the December episode of Arendsvlei, Thys and Lionel's bachelor lifestyle is getting on the nerves of Janice and her sister Bianca. Also, Nolan returns but does not tell Ronel that she has regained her vision. What are her intentions?

Arendsvlei teasers for December 2021

Elsa quits her job and applies to study at a British university without telling anyone. She then announces the big news to her family on Christmas. Therefore, Fred worries about her so much that he tries to stop her from moving out. Catch more details about the upcoming episodes below:

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 39

Janice is tired of tolerating Thys and Lionel's bachelor lifestyle in her house. Their unacceptable behaviour is forcing her sister Bianca to consider moving out. Meanwhile, Langes' lies to Debra about how he plans to deal with his unpleasant past.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 40

Will Langes' conscience allow him to follow Mario's instructions? Gertie plans to teach Thys a lesson while Janice is against Lionel's joining the boxing club.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 41

While Ingrid pushes Lennie to find Joh's replacement, an unexpected candidate applies for the job. Langes focuses on looking for his sister even though breaking up with Debra still hurts.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 42

Janice worries about Langes accepting the tempting invitation. Meanwhile, Thy's receives the opposite of what he hoped to get from his meeting with Ronel.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 43

Ingrid and Janice's misunderstandings blow out of proportion. Meanwhile, Elsa tells no one that she applied to study at a British university. Elsewhere, Langes asks Eva to flee with him to a place Mario will never find her. However, she rejects his proposal.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 44

Langes tries to reach out to Eva in vain, and Beatrice hopes to earn Ronel's forgiveness. Meanwhile, Ingrid and Janice's conflict is still on.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 45

Janice loses her temper when Ingrid confronts her. Therefore, Debra decides to put Ingrid in her place. Langes feels helpless when Mario continues to mistreat Eva. While Ronel prepares for Nolan's return, Elsa's life takes a u-turn.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 46

Lionel advises Ingrid against daring Janice to a boxing match. Fred worries about Elsa's plans, and Langes is losing hope when it comes to saving Eva.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 47

Langes seeks Debra's help regarding Eva's situation. Elsa quits her job to reshape her future. Meanwhile, Janice and Ingrid's boxing competition tests some people's relationships.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 48

Lionel hires a trustworthy person to coach Janice, and the optimistic Nolan hopes for a better future. However, Mielies' new year plans somehow bother Elsa.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 49

Eva's condition makes Debra and Langes panic. Beatrice misses Jake more when Christmas draws near, and Mario boils in anger upon realizing that Eva has escaped. Elsewhere, Ronel and Nolan learn to share the house, and Brille' advice helps Lennie make a tough decision about Ingrid.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 50

Nolan does not tell Ronel that she is regaining her vision. Fred makes big plans that might hinder Elsa from moving out, and Jake's sudden return surprises the Arendsvlei residents.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 51

Elsa breaks the good news to her family on Christmas. Langes worries about Elsa, and Beatrice enjoys an adventurous day with Jake.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 52

Thys and Nolan meet for the first time, and Ingrid vows to dedicate herself to building a future with Lennie. Meanwhile, Bompie cautions Langes against trusting Eva.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 53

Nolan feels insecure about her relationship with Ronel after some abrupt changes. Finally, Fred makes a life-changing decision after talking to Elsa and Mielies.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 54

Lennie worries about Ingrid's determination as she prepares to face Janice in the boxing ring. Elsewhere, Nolan and Ronel settle their differences.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 55

While the Booysens prepare to travel overseas, Nolan agrees to spend New Year's eve with Ronel. Sadly, Janice and Ingrid's rivalry intensifies a few days before the boxing match.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 56

Eva's bold move worried Langes, and Nolan shares with Roney shocking details about the accident. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match between Janice and Ingrid has come.

Eva

She refuses to flee from Mario with Langes. Therefore, Langes requests Debra to help him fight for Eva's freedom. Later, Mario is shocked to find her missing.

Beatrice

Jakes' abrupt return raises eyebrows among the Arendsvlei residents. However, Beatrice doesn't care about people's opinions. Christmas would be meaningless if Jake were not by her side.

Nolan

Nolan appreciates Ronel's love more when some changes make her worry about losing him. Therefore, she decides to tell him everything about the accident that made her lose her sight.

Watch all episodes unveiled in Arendsvlei teasers for December 2021 on kykNET & Kie. The show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 19h30. There is never a dull moment here.

