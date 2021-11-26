Scandal! Teasers for December 2021: Mbali's long-kept secret is revealed

The unusual level of interest that the Scandal television show raises in everyone who watches the show is fantastic. Interestingly, there is something new to learn from each episode, whether you have been following it for some time or are new to it. Every episode has something unique that viewers can refresh themselves with. Check out these Scandal! teasers to catch a glimpse of what to expect this month.

The Scandal drama series on eTV explains how the Nyathi Family Holding employees fare at work and personally while also considering South Africa's social vices. The twists and turns of events in the show have made it a must-watch for those seeking quality entertainment and education at the same time. For instance, will Lerumo and Seipati's secretly chart-out plan succeed in redeeming an obviously lost cause? Find out here.

Scandal! Teasers for December 2021

Despite the long years that the Scandal television show has been airing, it has continued to amass many viewers because of the storyline's beauty and the cast's professionalism. This month's highlights have revealed what to expect before the daily official broadcast of the episodes.

Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021 - Episode 3966

A family does everything they can to ensure their employees' livelihoods improve, while Nhlamulo's attempt to help a friend comes with some tough decisions.

Thursday, 2nd of December, 2021 - Episode 3967

Jojo realises that every good gesture comes with its level of criticism, while Zenzele discovers that Uncle John has more challenges to overcome than what it used to be. Finally, however, Javas and Ditsheho make an effort to get more intimate.

Friday, 3rd of December, 2021 - Episode 3968

As Vukile mounts pressure on Dudu, a piece of unexpected information from a previous romantic relationship unravels. Meanwhile, a young man shows how grateful he is for his good action, while Lerumo and Seipati secretly chart out how to redeem an obviously lost cause.

Monday, 6th of December, 2021 - Episode 3969

Nhlamulo and Lindiwe's dream does not see the light of the day, and Nhlamulo sights a ghost. Finally, however, Jojo gets fed up with sitting on the bench and requests to go in, while Rachel's love story seems to be a mirage.

Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021 - Episode 3970

Nhlamulo trembles thinking the past is overtaking him, while Dudu is under pressure to give more. Meanwhile, Vukile is astounded by the way Rachel behaves, and Zenzele changes for the better.

Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 - Episode 3971

Dudu eventually requests a big favour, even though the consequences become enormous. Then, finally, Nhlamulo gets the assurance he seeks, and the set-up dinner takes place but do you think Cupid's arrow will achieve its aim?

Thursday, 9th of December, 2021 - Episode 3972

Zenzele is at his wits-end and comes up with a disastrous plan to get himself freed. However, Nhlamulo comes under pressure to disappoint his father.

Friday, 10th of December, 2021 - Episode 3973

Zenzele loses his luxuries to be freed, while Nhlamulo becomes shocking after sighting what is before him.

Monday, 13th of December, 2021 - Episode 3974

Zenzele’s devils go home with him and force him into making a promise he could not stand by. Meanwhile, another man's interest in Lindiwe gets Nhlamulo emotionally worried and completely loses control.

Tuesday, 14th of December, 2021 - Episode 3975

One man threatens to disclose the truth while another anxiously wants it hidden from everyone. Elsewhere, some members of the Kubeka family try to make right of their wrongs but end up landing themselves in deeper troubles. At the same time, a neurotic Nhlamulo resolves to confront the enemy.

Wednesday, 15th of December, 2021 - Episode 3976

The allure of Nhlamulo's past seduces Lindiwe, while a worried woman remembers an outstanding debt. Meanwhile, Dudu wrestles with business and personal challenges.

Thursday, 16th of December, 2021 - Episode 3977

Sparks fly, and someone gets electrocuted. But, then, an old acquaintance acts as if everything is fine when Nhlamulo refuses to honour a request.

Friday, 17th of December, 2021 - Episode 3978

A wife refuses to honour an agreement she entered into with her husband, opening the door to endanger the marriage. Then, a plan of thieves goes wrong, and a father receives a shocking report concerning his son.

Monday, 20th of December, 2021 - Episode 3979

Rachel discovers in a difficult way that anyone who lives in a glass house does not throw stones. Meanwhile, two men throw themselves under the bus because they want to come out of a difficult situation.

Tuesday, 21st of December, 2021 - Episode 3980

A rejected woman has nothing to lose, while Nhlamulo discovers that his activities did not have the consequences he imagined.

Wednesday, 22nd of December, 2021 - Episode 3981

Rachel makes unsound intimidations only to receive bigger ones. Elsewhere, a man sells a young woman dreams of gold which her husband can not approve of.

Thursday, 23rd of December, 2021 - Episode 3982

Vukile shows his teeth; he is not a man to be crossed. Finally, however, Nhlamulo makes a radical decision to save his marriage out of frustration.

Friday, 24th of December, 2021 - Episode 3983

A whimsical woman decides to do something challenging and bids her life farewell. Meanwhile, Vuvu's machinations backfire most unexpectedly, while a dangerous man plays Father Christmas and unconsciously inspires another to give the gift of truth.

Monday, 27th of December, 2021 - Episode 3984

Mbali's long-kept secret is exposed, while Nhlamulo sells his father a more respectable story than the truth.

Tuesday, 28th of December, 2021 - Episode 3985

A woman covers up a devastating secret so her husband does not know, while Jojo's world shakes after getting to know more than he should have concerning his parents. Finally, Mdala is pressured to share the secret if he wants to get his desires.

Wednesday, 29th of December, 2021 - Episode 3986

Nomvula makes a pronouncement to blindside Vukile, while Lindiwe partners without having ample information. Then, a wife confronts her husband, but he orders her to wait for her turn.

Thursday, 30th of December, 2021 - Episode 3987

Nhlamulo is dismayed when Vuvu leaks confounding information to him regarding Lindiwe. Meanwhile, Mdala keeps at his shrewd scheming while Nomvula journeys to free her mind.

Friday, 31st of December, 2021 - Episode 3988

A stolen kiss is captured on camera, while Duduzile starts to discern that something is earnestly improper between her parents.

Nhlamulo

Nhlamulo's attempt to help a friend comes with some tough decisions before the dream nursed alongside Lindiwe failed. Then, the thoughts of the past overtaking him begin to create fear in him; how will he overcome it? After receiving the needed assurance, Nhlamulo comes under pressure to break his father's heart. In the end, out of frustration, Nhlamulo makes a radical decision to save his marriage.

Zenzele

Zenzele turns a new leaf before getting to his wits-end and devising something disastrous to free himself. Part of the price to pay for his freedom is losing his luxuries. But unfortunately for him, his demons follow him home and push him into making certain promises that he could not fulfil. Who will bail him out?

The exceptional storyline captured in the Scandal! teasers have proved that this month's show will be unusually entertaining. What if Mbali's long-kept secret is exposed; what will happen? Ensure you do not miss any episode as they broadcast from Mondays to Fridays on eTV at 7:30 PM.

