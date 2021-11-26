New! The Insolent Heart teasers for November 2021: A fascinating musical romance

StarLife has a new Indian series, a musical romance, with a unique and beguiling love story that you do not want to miss. The Insolent Heart replaces Broken Hearts which aired its finale episode on 25th November. Premiere episodes of the new show air from 26th November at 10.00 p.m. and below are the first The Insolent Heart teasers.

The Insolent Heart storyline revolves around Abeer Malhotra and Meher Purohit’s enchanting love story. They met in college and got married while young but divorced a while later. They meet again eight years later when Abeer is a rockstar and Meher is the CEO of the channel he sings for, but their reunion is bitter.

The Insolent Heart teasers for November 2021

What should you expect in the premiere episodes of The Insolent Heart musical romance? Here are The Insolent Heart teasers to keep you updated.

26th November 2021, Friday

Episode 1

This episode introduces viewers to the beautiful Meher and the charming Abeer. It gives a glimpse into their love story that was once intense and passionate. However, the relationship turns bitter when they meet later, with Abeer being a rockstar and Meher, his new boss.

Episode 2

Meher recalls the moments she shared with Abeer. On the other hand, Kabir mocks Abeer since his former fiancé is the CEO of his organization. Meher’s mother wants her to resign, but she refuses while Abeer seeks his mother’s forgiveness for his misconduct. Later, Abeer makes up his mind to welcome Meher to the office.

27th November 2021, Saturday

Episode 3

The board meeting turns chaotic when Abeer and Meher have a confrontation. Later, Abeer decides to give her back the present she had given him. He then bids the channel farewell after performing on a solo number.

Episode 4

Abeer says his goodbyes to fans as he reveals his decision to resign. Satish’s attempts to change his mind fail. Meher welcomes his resignation with open arms as she admonishes him. However, her reaction does not please him and makes him change his decision to leave.

28th November 2021, Sunday

Episode 5

Abeer makes up his mind to spice up the show by narrating his love story. Meher is against the idea, but he ignores her. Later, Meher’s aunt contacts Abeer’s dad, Malhotra and cautions him about his son. Malhotra admonishes his son for going to Meher’s home.

Episode 6

Meher is anxious about Abeer airing their love tale, but he does not mention her name. On the other hand, Suman and Abeer’s mother Madhavi link up, and the former hopes that Meher and Abeer would set aside their differences one day. However, this seems impossible to achieve when Abeer promises to cause misery to Meher’s life.

29th November 2021, Monday

Episode 7

Meher and Nissar have great memories of their time in college while Sasha and Abeer meet after a long time apart. Sasha goes to see Meher at her office and invites her to a get-together where Nissar and Abeer will also be in attendance. She is reluctant at first but agrees to go after Sasha insists. Meanwhile, Abeer remembers the moments he spent with Meher.

Episode 8

Abeer and Meher recall their past, and the former is concerned about Meher. Tunnu is supportive of Abeer’s passion for singing. Later, Abeer overhears Meher offering Nissar an opportunity, but he declines.

30th November 2021, Tuesday

Episode 9

Abeer blames Meher for changing Nissar’s mind. Later, Meher informs Abeer of the death of his music teacher, Elton. He goes to his grave and gives his family financial support. A heartbroken Abeer is grateful to Meher for assisting the late Elton.

Episode 10

Meher cannot stop thinking about the moments she shared with Abeer as she recalls her time in college. She gets a call from Abeer, who asks her not to reveal to anyone about him shedding tears. Later, Meher’s brother, Tarun, is looking for work and goes to see Abeer about the same. The lift malfunctions when Meher and Abeer are inside, and she laughs at him for panicking.

What happens to The Insolent Heart cast?

The Insolent Heart Indian series on StarLife promises to offer Indian soapie lovers an extraordinary adventure. Here is a summary of what happens to the main characters in November premiere episodes.

Abeer

The Insolent Heart series starts when he is a rockstar while his former fiancé Meher is the CEO of the channel he is associated with. As a result, he decides to resign but later changes his mind when Meher rebukes him for quitting. He then promises to make her life a living hell.

Meher

She is the CEO of the company managing his ex-fiancé Abeer. Theirs is a bitter reunion, and they cannot see eye to eye on any matter. She recalls the moments she shared with him in college. Can they make things work again?

The Insolent Heart premiere episodes promise to light up your evenings starting 26th November, as seen from the above The Insolent Heart teasers. Ensure you do not miss the drama by tuning in to StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 10.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

