Catch The Insolent Heart Starlife series daily at 22h00 and 22h30. This Indian musical drama series premiered on Friday, 26th November 2021. However, it first aired on Star Plus TV from 29th June to 26th September 2015. Hotstar TV then re-broadcasted it from 28th September to18th November 2015.

The Insolent Heart’s Indian name is Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil. The series’ lead characters are Pearl V Puri (as Abeer Malhotra) and Asmita Sood (as Meher Purohit). It replaces StarLife’s Broken Hearts series, which ended on Thursday, 25th November 2021.

The Insolent Heart’s profile summary

English title: The Insolent Heart

Original title: Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil

Production company: Saurabh Tewari Films

Saurabh Tewari Films Original network: Star Plus and Hotstar

Star Plus and Hotstar Creative directors: Tanu Tiwary and Ketaki Walawalkar

Tanu Tiwary and Ketaki Walawalkar Producers: Saurabh Tewari, Sumeet Chaudhary, Sudhanshu Tewari and Deepak Gurnani

Saurabh Tewari, Sumeet Chaudhary, Sudhanshu Tewari and Deepak Gurnani Written by: Saurabh Tewari, Pranjal Saxena, Nishikant Ray, Gautam Hegde, Janki V, and Raghubir Shekhavat

Saurabh Tewari, Pranjal Saxena, Nishikant Ray, Gautam Hegde, Janki V, and Raghubir Shekhavat Production location: Mumbai

Mumbai Editor: Sudhir

Sudhir Starring: Pearl V Puri, Suyyash Rai, and Asmita Sood

Pearl V Puri, Suyyash Rai, and Asmita Sood Country of origin: India

India Original language: Hindi

Hindi Seasons: 1

1 Episodes: 122

122 Soundtracks: 8

The Insolent Heart's cast with images

Watch some of The Insolent Heart’s episodes on the Hotstar website or mobile app. Also, you can stream more Disney+ Hotstar shows in HD quality using a VPN, specifically ExpressVPN. Here are the real names of The Insolent Heart’s actors and their pictures.

1. Pearl V Puri as Abeer Malhotra

Abeer is Kuber and Madhavi's son. He divorces his wife, Meher, while being unaware she is pregnant. As a result, Abeer wants to be with his eight-year-old son, Ishaan, but his ex-wife claims the boy is another man's child.

2. Asmita Sood as Meher Abeer Malhotra

Meher is Suman and Shyam’s daughter. Also, she has an aunt and brother named Devki and Tarun, respectively. She starts dating someone else shortly after Abeer proposes they renew their marital vows. Will Meher ever forgive her ex-husband's past mistakes?

3. Ayub Khan as Kuber Malhotra

Abeer’s father and his sister (Abeer's aunt) have a grudge against Meher's aunt. Therefore, they seek vengeance by ruining Meher's marriage. Later, Abeer leaves his father's house upon discovering the truth.

4. Anjali Mukhi as Madhavi Kuber Malhotra

Abeer’s mother is the first person to suspect Ishaan is Abeer's son. She investigates the issue and pressures Meher to tell the truth. Finally, Meher succumbs to Madhavi's pressure and allows Ishaan to bond with his father.

5. Krish Chauhan as Ishaan Malhotra

Ishaan draws away from his mum's fiancé and discovers by himself that Abeer is his father. Will his plan to reunite his parents succeed? The above picture is of the teenage Krish Chauhan. He was much younger when acting as Ishaan.

6. Arjun Singh Shekhawat as Akshat

Akshat has loved and supported Meher for eight years but starts being mean to her son when Abeer comes into the picture. Will this stop Meher from getting married to him?

Other characters of The Insolent Heart include:

Nivedita Saraf as Suman Purohit (Meher mother)

Indresh Malik as Satish Sahni (Meher and Abeer’s boss)

Payal Nair as Devki Purohit (Meher’s aunt)

Shivam Sengar as Tarun Purohit (Meher's brother)

Suyyash Rai as Nissar Malik (Abeer and Meher’s friend)

Vindhya Tiwari as Sasha (Nissar, Meher, and Abeer friend)

Ashlesha Sawant as Nishi Satish Sahni

Roshni Sahota as Rati

Charusheela Vachhani as Abeer’s Taiji

Abhishek Sharma as Kenny

Rahul Kumar as Tillu

Parul Chaudhary as Lovelyn

Santosh Kumar as Madhusudhan

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Pinky Bhai

The Insolent Heart's plot summary

The Insolent Heart’s storyline is about rockstar Abeer Malhotra and the love of his life, Meher Purohit. They met in college and got married at a young age. Abeer fell in love with Meher because she was humble despite her beauty and intelligence.

Eight years after their divorce, the duo reconciles when the music producer Abeer works for hires Meher as its new CEO. Therefore, Abeer narrates their love story in Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil Season 1.

The Insolent Heart's theme songs

The Insolent Heart's teasers are out. Also, find this show's music and theme songs of other Indian soapies on the Gaan website. The series has eight beautiful soundtracks:

Mere Nishaan

Naram Naram

Awargi

Tere Nishaan

Yaadein Teri

Mere Nishaan

Mere Nishaan

Neend Udi Thi

The Insolent Heart's full story

Abeer and Meher make a truce when she hides him from some goons in her house. She gets into an accident and loses consciousness. Therefore, Abeer stays decided to nurse her for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the show takes viewers back to how they broke up. Meher had a job that enabled her to support her mum and aunt financially. However, Abeer made her resign and stop fulfilling those financial obligations.

The man wanted to be the family’s sole breadwinner, for he was making a lot of money. Meanwhile, his aunt and father advised him to divorce Meher when she contradicted his orders. They wanted Meher to leave their family because her aunt testified against Abeer's uncle in court.

The series brings viewers back to their present lives. The infuriated Abeer moves out of his dad’s house. Also, Meher rejects his second marriage proposal after regaining her health. Abeer later discovers that she also declined the alimony her offered her during their divorce.

Meher quits her job when he proposes to her at the office and starts dating her best friend, Akshat, to spite her ex-husband. However, she is still grateful to him for helping her raise Ishaan for eight years.

Abeer later assumes Akshat is hiding a child from Meher and tells her about it. She informs him that she is the boy's mother and that he is Akshat’s child. However, Ishaan is Abeer’s son.

Abeer and Ishaan accidentally drink kiwi fruit juice during Meher and Akshat’s engagement ceremony. Hence, their allergic reaction to kiwi disrupts the event. The hospital admits the father and his son to the same ward.

Abeer’s mother begins to suspect Ishaan is her grandson and demands the truth from Meher. Abeer calls off plans to marry Sasha when he discovers he is Ishaan’s dad. Also, he and Akshat start to compete for Meher and Ishaan’s affection.

Abeer tries to bond with his son by becoming his music teacher. The boy also draws closer to Abeer after Akshat scolds Ishaan for being bullied at school.

Abeer teaches him how to deal with bullies. However, their closeness makes Akshat so insecure that he tries to win back Ishaan’s love. Therefore, the boy puts them to the test and discovers that Abeer genuinely loves him and his mum.

Ishaan flees from home to Abeer’s house when Akshat breaks the guitar Abeer bought for him. While at Abeer’s place, he finds wedding photos of his mum and Abeer and discovers they had a divorce. The boy also discovers that Abeer is his father.

Ishaan strives to reconcile his parents, and Akshat leaves town when he discovers that Meher still loves Abeer. Finally, Suman and Ishaan convince Devki to approve his parent's second marriage.

The Insolent Heart’s final episode has a beautiful ending. Meher accepts Abeer’s marriage proposal, and the duo enjoys a happy ever after with their son.

Watch all The Insolent Heart's full episodes on DStv (167), Openview (110), Zuku (215), and Azam (163). Also, this site publishes The Insolent Heart's teasers and monthly updates of other Indian series on StarLife.

