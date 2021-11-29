Naagin 3 teasers for December 2021: Bela loses Mahir to Sumitra
Sumitra forces Bela (the queen serpent) to give her the magical pearl by kidnapping Mahir and Vish. Later, Bela overpowers Sumitra. However, when she is about to kill her, someone brings in Mahir as a hostage. Therefore, Bela throws the pearl at Mahir and pushes him into the snake world. Naagin 3 teasers for December 2021 explains what happens to him in the new world.
Mahir survives the dangerous snake world and returns home. Bela gets carried away by emotions on seeing him and confesses her love for him. While the queen serpent returns the pearl to Lord Shiva's idol, Sumitra captures and burns Mahir to ashes for failing to reveal its location.
Naagin 3 teasers for December 2021
The December episodes of Naagin season 3 have more surprises. First, the story introduces Mahir's look-alike. Then, the snake world's queen meets a more powerful love rival. Also, the Highness is forcing him to bear him a child. Find out what happens next in the following episodes:
Wednesday, 1st December 2021
Episode 68
Mahir's health was worsening because Vish exchanged his medication. However, shortly after regaining his memory and identifying Bela, he loses consciousness thanks to Sumitra's attack.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021
Episode 69
The queen serpent feels hopeless when Sumitra kidnaps Mahir and Vish. Later, Sumitra and her gang force her to give them the coral pearl.
Friday, 3rd December 2021
Episode 70
Sumitra's celebration for gaining the magical coral pearl is short-lived. The pearl mysteriously goes missing.
Monday, 6th December 2021
Episode 71
Sumitra assumes the queen serpent invoked Vish's spirit to attack her. However, falling into Vish's trap changes her mind.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021
Episode 72
Sumitra escapes Vish's trap but is not ready for what Bela, Vish, and Vikrant have in store for her.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021
Episode 73
Yuvraj arrives with his captive (Mahir) when Bela is about to kill Sumitra. Hence, Bela hands over the pearl to Mahir and pushes him down the cliff to keep him safe. Eventually, he falls into the world of snakes.
Thursday, 9th December 2021
Episode 74
Mahir survives the snake world, recovers his memory, and returns home. Bela confesses her feelings for him in a heart-touching reunion.
Friday, 10th December 2021
Episode 75
Bela retrieves the coral pearl from the snake world and returns it to Lord Shiva's idol. Meanwhile, Sumitra is torturing Mahir, hoping he tells her the pearl' location.
Monday, 13th December 2021
Episode 76
Bela faints in shock when she learns that she could not stop Sumitra from burning Mahir to death.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021
Episode 77
A mysterious person saves Bela from goons in hoods. However, his striking resemblance to Mahir shocks her when they meet later.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021
Episode 78
Master nominates herself as the pearl's guardian, claiming the queen serpent does not deserve it. Later, Bela is as shocked as everyone else when she introduces herself as Ruhi.
Thursday, 16th December 2021
Episode 79
Master takes over Bela's throne, snake world's new queen serpent, after fooling everyone into believing she is Ruhi.
Friday, 17th December 2021
Episode 80
Bela dares Master to a duel to stop her from marrying Mahir. A fierce battle erupts when Master accepts the challenge.
Monday, 20th December 2021
Episode 81
Bela executes another plan to stop Ruhi and Mahir's wedding. Hence, she asks Juhi to impersonate Mahir on the big day and confuse Ruhi.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021
Episode 82
Juhi (Mahir's new impostor) discovers Ruhi will use a lethal potion to strip the queen serpent of her shapeshifting powers.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021
Episode 83
Meanwhile, the frustrated Bela hatches a backup pan after failing to uncover Master's next move.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021
Episode 84
Highness overpowers Vish and Vikrant while trying to prevent him from forcing Bela to bear him a child. He also pursues her more she escapes his grip.
Friday, 24th December 2021
Episode 85
Bela suspects Ritvik is Hukum, for he is too friendly to her. Also, she discovers that he studies magic.
Monday, 27th December 2021
Episode 86
After Hukum exposes his true identity to Bela, Vikrant and Vish take her form to confuse him. Hence, Hukum assumes he has kidnapped the real queen serpent.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021
Episode 87
Vish tells Bela that Sumitra will send a doctor to confirm her pregnancy. Therefore, Bela manages to fool the doctor.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021
Episode 88
Bela knows Vish is pregnant for Highness child. However, she keeps it a secret even when the unborn child begins to control its mother.
Thursday, 30th December 2021
Episode 89
As instructed by Aghori Baba, Bela risks her life by taking Highness's baby and protecting it from evil.
Friday, 31st December 2021
Episode 90
Sumitra disguises herself as Vish and snatches the baby from Bela. Hence, the queen serpent loses the baby before performing a before-sunset ritual to protect it from evil forces.
Master
She makes everyone believe she is Ruhi, takes over the pearl's ownership, and steals Bela's throne (the queen serpent). When Master demands to marry Mahir, Bela makes Juhi impersonate the groom on the wedding day to create confusion.
Bela
Vish and Vikrant protect her from Highness. Hence, he ends up impregnating Vish. However, Bela prevents Sumitra's doctor from discovering that Vish is the pregnant one. Aghori orders Bela to protect the baby from evil powers, but Sumitra transforms into Vish and steals it.
After reading Naagin 3 teasers for December 2021, watch all episodes on eExtra on weekdays at 16h45. This TV station is on DStv Channel 195, Openview Channel 105, and Zuku Channel 157.
