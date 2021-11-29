Giyani: Land of Blood 2 Teasers for December 2021: Will Manoko make it?

Giyani: Land of Blood season 2 recounts the tale of post-apartheid events in modern-day South Africa. It is a tussle day for land and power among strong families and the unintentional birthing of strong members from weaker families. Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for December allows you to get a sneak peek of the consequences that follow some of the characters' actions in this second series.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Giyani Land of Blood cast. Photo: @Giyani Land of Blood

Source: UGC

Written by Gwydion Beynon and Phathu Makwarela of Tshedza Pictures, the telenovela plot is based on a land dispute waged between two antagonistic families: the Mudaus and the Baloyis. The setting of the drama series is a fertile banana plantation in a remote village in the South African countryside, where the land has just been given back to the community after a petition to reclaim it becomes successful.

Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for December 2021

Manoko maintains the same personality that she exudes in the first season - cool, calm, collected, and godly in public but a terror when she is among her goons in the unending struggle for power, affluence, and wealth. Mahlori is still the same guy who believes that his experiences in the hood are enough to get him out of any trouble. Find out what to expect in each episode below:

Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021 - Episode 15

Manoko is left with no other choice but to think up a new scheme that will successfully hand defeats to a fresh opponent, while Mahlori is still as selfish as ever.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Monday, 6th of December, 2021 - Episode 16

Vukosi and Manoko come up with a plan to outsmart Dr Mogashoa. However, Musa is unwilling to accept that separation from Risinga may be necessary if his family must be saved.

Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021 - Episode 17

The Baloyi family are at a crossroads regarding dealing with problematic family members while Vukosi pulls a fast one on a trusting victim.

Wednesday, 8th Of December - Episode 18

Manoko is in a tough spot after her latest gimmick pulls a wrong turn while the Baloyi household may be at the mercy of an old rival to obtain their heart desires.

Monday, 13th of December, 2021 - Episode 19

Manoko is willing to sacrifice anything as long as her pretentious image as a kindhearted woman is sustained. But, unfortunately, the Baloyi family seems to be taking a break.

Manoko is willing to sacrifice anything as long as her pretentious image as a kindhearted woman is sustained. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 14th of December, 2021 - Episode 20

Manoko is left with no other choice but to expand her group of scheming goons while the Baloyi family prepares for a grand ceremony.

Wednesday, 15th of December, 2021 - Episode 21

Manoko and her team must meet an almost impossible deadline and reorganise for this singular purpose. The Baloyi household realises that what they intend to do will take a lot of time and effort.

Monday, 20th of December, 2021 - Episode 22

Manoko sacrifices a lot to ensure that her secrets do not become public knowledge. But, unfortunately, elsewhere, the Baloyi household finds it extremely hard to improve their luck.

Tuesday, 21st of December, 2021 - Episode 23

Mahlori uses his street credibility and experience to assist his family and Khensani in being at their best on offence and defence during a fight.

Wednesday, 22nd of December, 2021 - Episode 24

Manoko prefers to disappoint her family than go back on her promise to Alex. But, then, again, Mahlori reaps the bitter harvest of his seed, but the deed had already been done.

Monday, 27th of December, 2021 - Episode 25

The soldiers of General Phatudi and Khensani intensify their approach towards curbing poachers and limiting the hunting of Rhinos. However, Mahlori is agitated by Mike's determination to fish out the thieves.

Mahlori is agitated by Mike's determination to fish out the thieves. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 28th of December, 2021 - Episode 26

Mahlori believes he is on safe grounds now while Manoko plays an intelligent card to reach the millionaire ranking.

Wednesday, 29th of December, 2021 - Episode 27

Shoni adds to Manoko's troubles while the Baloyi household is afraid that their troubles are only just beginning.

Manoko

Manoko continues to play the outward role of a sweet and loving mother to the members of the Giyani community while fine-tuning her devious intentions behind the screen. She wants nothing to spoil the public's opinion of her and will do anything to keep it that way, even if it means sacrificing her family. One of her schemings helps her to attain millionaire status.

The Baloyi household

This family seems to be immersed and surrounded by troubles. One of the children from this family is misbehaving, but they cannot decide how to deal with this problem. As if that is not enough, they must rely on working with an enemy to get what they want but at what cost?

Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for December 2021 is your best shot at familiarising yourself with the epic drama that awaits you in the upcoming episodes. For instance, how Manoko perfects the blending of a life of crime while portraying sainthood in public makes the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 South African series a must-watch. The show airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Wednesdays at 21h30.

READ ALSO: 100 Days to Fall in Love Teasers for December 2021: Latest episodes here!

Briefly.co.za recently shared what to expect in the 100 Days to Fall in Love drama series for December 2021.

Find out why Plutarco and Constanza have yet to break their 100 days contract and how some romantic developments threaten to put an end to it.

Source: Briefly.co.za