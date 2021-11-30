Lately, people have been more cautious about their mental wellbeing and forming healthy relationships. Apart from conversations aimed at creating awareness about the importance of the topic, discussions about therapy are the new norm. These hints in The Red Room teasers for December 2021 highlight how transformative therapy is.

The Red Room storyline features the operations of a therapist, Dr Manolya and how she helps her patients heal their inner child and get better mentally. As she attends to them, she realizes that they have one thing in common, unresolved childhood trauma. The trauma contributes significantly to their failed relationships. The Red Room teasers for 2021 focus on Sadi's troubled childhood and how it instigates his insecurities. Read on for more.

The Red Room teasers for December 2021

As The Red Room cast members vulnerably tackle their pasts, the experience is an eye-opener to how unresolved trauma can take a toll on someone. Opening up about the darkest moments is not as easy, although recent The Red Room episodes saw Nazli and Sadi own their past and tell the truth. How much will doing this impact them?

Episode 106 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Sadi visits the doctor for another session. He is troubled by intense panic attacks, and they interfere with his ability to concentrate. The doctor attempts to pinpoint the source of his darkness. However, it looks like what Sadi revealed is the tip of the iceberg, and what he is hiding might be too much for him to handle.

Episode 107 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Nazli tries to stay calm and collected as she goes through the divorce process. However, her fragile psyche gradually cracks open, revealing years of piled up pain and degradation. She finds it difficult to explain what she is going through, although her dreams speak on her behalf.

Episode 108 - Friday, 5th of December 2021

The doctor realizes that Nazli's fear of being abandoned stems from her past. Her father left her and her mother, and she did not know how to process the situation. The memories make her sad and angry, and she blames her mother for how she turned out to be despite her efforts to not be like her.

Episode 109 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Sefika's disease disrupts Kumru's happy life with her grandmother. Sefika does what she can and entrusts Kumru to watch over Senol and his family before she dies. How will her marriage affect her?

Sadi opts to go under Dr Manolya's treatment plan by talking. As he vents, he expresses his love for his mother and how much he hates his father.

Episode 110 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

As he gets deeper into his past, Sadi experiences another panic attack. Luckily, the doctor calms him down. He painfully reveals how his father murdered his mother.

Opening up to the doctor about his painful past gives Sadi a sigh of relief. He leaves the Red Room feeling lighter.

Episode 111 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Kumru's helplessness and loneliness heighten as she reconciles with the idea of getting married to Senol. She feels stuck and is unsure about telling her grandmother what she feels. She grows more anxious as the wedding day approaches.

Episode 112 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Kumru spots Servet during her wedding, making her question justice in the world. However, she is braver and not a defenceless little girl anymore. She is not moved by the trauma that Servet caused her when she was young. Nonetheless, she worries about the first night after being married to Senol.

Episode 113 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Recai is fed up with Nazli's uncontrollable behaviour. He does not respect her, and neither does he pay attention to what is going on between her and his father. Meanwhile, Nazli makes a gigantic step, although she realizes that she turned out like her mother despite her efforts.

Episode 114 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Sadi tells the doctor what he did to overcome his panic attacks. He bravely tells the doctor what happened after his father murdered his mother. He narrates how life was like living with his stepmother and brothers. He highlights how much he would get into fights with his stepmother while defending his mother's legacy.

Episode 115 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

As Sadi unpacks details about his past, it is clear that he had a troubled childhood. Despite his innocence, he paid the price for his father's mistakes. Talking about it triggers another panic attack. However, the doctor encourages him to open up to her about his past.

Episode 116 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

After having a merry breakfast with the rest of the staff at the clinic, the doctor and Mr Aydin meet their first patient, Kumru. Kumru is anxious and uneasy as she revisits her past and the horrific events that happened to her. Her tale is filled with the oppression and beliefs of society that imprison a woman.

Episode 117 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Kumru's low esteem gets the better part of her, and she begins doubting whether she belongs to her own home. She alienates herself and worries that no one wants her. She hopes that turning into a maid will help solve the issue of domestic violence in the home. Later, she meets Yavuz for the first time.

Elsewhere, Nazli and Recai show up for their appointment, and it looks like things might have started changing between them.

Episode 118 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Nazli realizes the need to focus on herself instead of Recai or any other person. However, she is unsure of ways to fill the void that her father caused her. Even though it will be a bumpy ride, the doctor affirms that it is possible if she focuses on the mission.

When Recai attempts to reach out to her, she refuses to answer, which is a step in the right direction. While Recai feels his ego has been stoked by the gesture, deep down, he wants Nazli to reach out to him like she used to do.

Episode 119 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Recai's character is proof that he had a troubled childhood. He was always looked down upon because of his family's financial status. The pain ruined his self-esteem and made him believe he was always in a war. When Sadi returns to his old neighbourhood, he fails to realize how deeply it affects him mentally.

Episode 120 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

Sadi opens up about his stepmother mistreating him and how his brother beat him up. He states how he felt like a burden and how much he was forced to work. Reminiscing his past makes him realize how much he misses his mother.

Episode 121 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

When Kumru shows up at the clinic, Dr Manolya understands she is uneasy by looking at her body language. When they settle for their session, she proves the doctor right and blames herself for the confession she will make during the session. She speaks about Senol and his mother ganging up to mistreat her and why she sought solace in Yavuz.

Episode 122 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

The doctor reassures Kumru that everything that is happening to her is not her fault. She gathers the courage to look at her past from a different perspective. She realizes her past mistakes were due to the loneliness and hopelessness that she felt at the time.

Nazli struggles to be consistent at being a self-confident and emotionally independent woman.

Episode 123 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Nazli tells the doctor how sad she felt when Haluk left her. She overlooks how her nasty attitude could have contributed to his departure. She also mentions how her mother's words affected how she feels about herself. Dr Manolya realizes how much effort she has to devote to loving herself.

Episode 124 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Sadi reveals how much he struggled to fit in at Bahar's house despite his efforts to prove himself. He goes ahead to tell how he was forced to leave the Bahar house after his grandmother's death and how detrimental his departure was.

Episode 125 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Kumru feels better after the doctor validates her feelings. She becomes more confident in herself and tries not to bear the burden of the past. The doctor is impressed to see her progress.

As Kumru opens up, Servet's death seems like a relief to her. She also tells her excitement about the new job that she just landed.

Episode 126 - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Kumru, filled with excitement, tells the doctor how good she felt after opening up to Auntie Gümüs about her troubled past. She also speaks of meeting the love of her life on her way to the Red Room.

During Nazli's session, she tells the doctor how she realized she has the power to free herself from Recai's clutches. She also speaks of her decision to move out and start a new life.

Episode 127 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

The doctor realizes the change in Nazli's sense of worth. She seems to have left her troubles behind and embraced the beauty of healing. Seeing the change makes the doctor happy and excited.

However, as Nazli's life gets better, Recai's situation worsens. His childhood trauma resurfaces, and he refuses to comply with getting the divorce.

Episode 128 - Friday, 31st of December 2021

During Sadi's session, he tells the doctor how he went for days without food and fed on garbage. He also narrates the days he spent with Shipboy and how he made him feel. According to Sadi, Shipboy took care of him when his stepbrothers abandoned him. He avoids speaking about the most traumatic part of his story by playing an instrument.

Nazli

Nazli's panic attacks take a toll on her, and she finally gathers the courage to talk about her past. Her fear of abandonment stems from her father abandoning her and her mother when she was young. At one point, she blames her mother for it. However, the doctor helps her overcome it.

When she regains her self esteem, she decides to proceed with the divorce process. However, Recai changes his mind about going through a divorce. Will this stumbling block affect her healing process?

Sadi

Sadi finally gathers the courage to talk about his childhood trauma. He talks about his mother's death and how growing up under his stepmother's care affected him. He seeks solace in Shipboy, his friend. Shipbooy protects him from his inhuman stepbrothers who mistreat him.

Kumru

Sefika forces Kumru to get married to Senol. The marriage turns out to be a bed of rocks. She suffers under Senol and his mother's rule. She blames herself for everything that is happening to her. However, the doctor helps her get over the feeling of self-loath. Servet's death is a blessing in disguise to her!

The Red Room teasers for December 2021 are the tip of the iceberg of the oncoming episodes will be. You cannot afford to miss the transformation in Nazli's life. Catch The Red Room episodes on SABC3 from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

