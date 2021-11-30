Mismatched Teasers for December 2021: Shaurya and Shagun get engaged!

Anokhi is abducted, but Shaurya rescues her and later humiliates her in front of everybody. The tables are turned when he is the one who is kidnapped from the hospital after a grisly accident, and she, along with ACP Aahir, search for him. At the same time, Shagun and Anokhi are fighting for his attention. Get the gist in these Mismatched teasers!

The Mismatched plot is about Shaurya and Anokhi, who both believe very different things. Shaurya is a misogynist, while Anokhi believes in women empowerment. Will these two people who are very different ever come together?

Mismatched December 2021 teasers

In the teasers for December, Anokhi and Shagun are in a long, arduous battle for Shaurya's attention. Both ladies are trying to marry him, but things go wrong for Anokhi when Shagun and Shaurya get engaged. So who will he end up with?

Wednesday, 1st December 2021 - Episode 68/69

Anokhi is furious with Aastha for admonishing her and backing up Shaurya. Soon after, Shaurya thinks about his oversight while Anokhi criticises Vineet for attacking Babli.

While Shaurya is angry with Anokhi, Shaan finds Aastha and comes back with her. Later on, Anokhi condemns Shaurya for not saying sorry to Aastha.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021 - Episode 70/71

Shaurya begs Aastha to forgive her as Bineet kicks Anokhi out of the home. Soon after, Tej assigns Shaurya a new role.

Shaurya becomes increasingly jealous about how tight Anokhi and Aahir are becoming and later ambushes Shaurya with questions about why he quit college.

Friday, 3rd December 2021 - Episode 72/73

Shaurya saves Anokhi from her abductors and then cautions her against inattentiveness; he suggests dropping her off at home.

Shaurya chooses to go and file a police report regarding Anokhi's kidnapping and later admonishes her relationship with Aahir.

Saturday, 4th December 2021 - Episode 74/75

Shaurya embarrassed Anokhi; Aastha tries to calm her down while Shaan cautions Shaurya about his actions.

Shaurya asks Anokhi to forgive his actions, requesting that she remains at the Sabherwal institute. But, soon after, he sees something appalling.

Sunday, 5th December 2021 - Episode 76/77

Shaurya is troubled by Aahir's reaction to the kidnapping at the station; later on, Anokhi is consumed with studying for her exams.

ACP Aahir catches one of Alok and Devi's goons; they fear they will be next. Meanwhile, Anokhi is blamed for cheating in her papers.

Monday, 6th December 2021 - Episode 78/79

Anokhi finds out that she is expelled, but on the other hand, Shaurya tells her that she is at the top of the exams.

Tej is humiliated when Shaurya sides with Anokhi in the presence of the Sabherwals. Soon after, Shaurya prevents Anokhi from leaving for Kapurthala.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021 - Episode 80/81

Shaan holds his ground when interviewed by Devi about siding with Aastha. Meanwhile, Anokhi and Aastha leave for Kapurthala with ACP Aahir.

Shaurya tries to prevent Anokhi from departing from Chandigarh, but he is desperate when ACP Aahir, Aastha and Anokhi stop to eat.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021 - Episode 82/83

Shaurya persuades Anokhi to return to Chandigarh as the Sabherwals plan for a party. Soon after, Aastha gets a surprise when she reaches home.

Anokhi is thankful to Shaurya as Shaan and Aastha plan a new life. Shaan and Aastha talk about Anokhi and Shaurya.

Thursday, 9th December 2021 - Episode 84/85

Shaurya assists Anokhi to get a room in the college dorms; she later sees a picture of Shaurya and Shagun, Devi blows her top off.

Alok asks Shaurya about the room given to Anokhi, and as Shaurya defends his actions, Devi lets Tej in on her evil plan.

Friday, 10th December 2021 - Episode 86/87

Shaurya defends Anokhi after Kitty, Bebo, and their gang bully her. Soon after, Shaurya discloses what he desires from a partner.

Shaurya organises a trip for his students to a Chinese restaurant; as the students arrive, he is anxious to meet Anokhi.

Saturday, 11th December 2021 - Episode 88/89

Shaurya is enraged when he sees Anokhi with ACP Aahir at the restaurant. Elsewhere, Devi and Shagun meet.

Anokhi is shocked when Shaurya and ACP Aahir argue; meanwhile, Devi asks Shagun to win Shaurya back.

Sunday 12th December 2021 - Episode 90/91

Anokhi finds out about how Shaurya feels towards ACP Aahir, and she later faces a problem in school. Meanwhile, Anmol requests that he and Bebo link up at midnight.

Shagun tells Devi about her feelings towards Shaurya while Shaurya creeps into the girls' dorm to see Anokhi.

Monday 13th December 2021 - Episode 92/93

Shaurya asks Anokhi about her relationship with Aahir, and they share an intimate moment. Soon after, Anokhi is distressed when he falls ill.

Shaurya falls off the grid making the Sabherwals concerned; elsewhere, Shaurya gains consciousness. ACP Aahir looks into the matter.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021 - Episode 94/ 95

Devi is suspicious of Anokhi, but all that is cleared up when ACP Aahir rescues Shaurya just in time. Soon after, Anokhi is eager for Shaurya to take part in their Holi fest.

Anokhi is captivated by Shaurya as they prepare for the Holi fest on campus, and soon after, Shaurya is stunned to see Shagun dancing at the party.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021 - Episode 96/97

Devi reveals her plan to bring Shagun and Shaurya back together by dismissing Anokhi, but she spots Shaurya and Anokhi hanging out during the festival.

When the Holika Dahan Puja ends, Aahir takes Shaurya to jail because he crashed his car, and soon after, they quarrel while Shaurya is in prison.

Thursday, 16th December 2021- Episode 98/99

As Shagun sees something utterly shocking, Anokhi backs up Shaurya after hearing Aahir's claims against him.

As Devi exploits Shagun, Shaurya and Anokhi are enjoying their time together at the Holi event. Later on, Shaurya and Shagun bump into each other.

Friday, 17th December 2021 - Episode 100/101

Shaurya then goes to Anokhi and doesn't mention anything about Shagun. But, soon after, he is surprised when Shagun joins the college as an educator.

Anokhi bumps into Shagun after Shaurya gives her a job in his college; at the same time, a troubled Babli gets assistance from ACP Aahir.

Saturday, 18th December 2021 - Episode 102/103

Anokhi is anxious about her date with Shaurya while Devi cautions Kanchan. Elsewhere, Anokhi eavesdrops on Bebo's shocking announcement.

Shagun and Shaurya share a meal at the restaurant, Anokhi is jealous when she sees them together.

Sunday, 19th December 2021 - Episode 104/105

Shaurya expresses his love for Anokhi, but she believes that he is playing a prank on her.

Anokhi discovers that Shaurya has gone to Goa, and she follows him; soon after, Babli is concerned about Anokhi's whereabouts.

Monday, 20th December 2021 - Episode 106

Shaurya and Anokhi are thrilled when they see each other at the hotel; later, Anokhi asks Babli for forgiveness after being scolded.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021 - Episode 107/108

Shaurya, with the assistance of Babli and Aahir, organises a birthday surprise for Anokhi, but Shagun finds out about his plan while Anokhi gets a special present.

Anokhi is thrilled when she receives a surprise birthday party, but Devi makes a startling announcement at the party.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 - Episode 109/110

Anokhi is heartbroken when she discovers that Shagun and Shaurya's engagement is fixed; meanwhile, Aahir cautions Shaurya to stay in his lane when he tries to link up with Anokhi.

Devi comforts Shagun, pleading with her to keep trying to get back into Shaurya's heart. But, unfortunately, Shaurya is involved in a horrible car accident.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021 - Episode 111/112

Kanchan tells Anokhi about Shaurya's deteriorating health, and she decides to see him while Devi and Tej feel useless.

Devi and Aastha quarrel about Shaurya while Shagun confronts Anokhi, and she declares her love for Shaurya.

Friday, 24th December 2021 - Episode 113/114

After what Shagun told her, Anokhi is concerned about where she stands with Shaurya and soon after, his family is stunned when he desperately wants to see Anokhi.

Devi tells Shaurya the truth while Anokhi reveals to Aastha that she will not back down in her quest to marry Shaurya.

Saturday, 25th December 2021 - Episode 115/116

Shaan and Aastha are present when Shaurya comes to; he later asks the Sabherwals to tell him the truth.

Babli is surprised when Anokhi offers help while a drunk Vineet lands himself in trouble. Elsewhere, Devi reveals to the Sabherwals that she has concerns about Shaurya.

Sunday, 26th December 2021 - Episode 117/118

Yash is surprised when Kanchan goes on a shopping spree as Anokhi yearns for Shaurya, Vineet gets his prized watch.

Babli and Anokhi have a blast as Kanchan beats Vineet, who is still drunk for misbehaving. An insulted Vineet takes out his fury on Babli.

Monday, 27th December 2021 - Episode 119/120

Anokhi is prevented from entering Shaurya's room by his family and is instead grilled about where he is; she later enters the room and is shocked by what she finds.

Defying his family's wishes, Tej tells the police that Shaurya has been kidnapped; at the same time, Anokhi tries to convince Babli to leave Vineet.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021 - Episode 121/122

As the Sabherwals are concerned about Shaurya, Kanchan urges Babli to stand her ground against Vineet. Later on, Vineet is slapped by Anokhi when he attempts to take Babli away.

ACP Aahir is thrilled when Babli stands her ground against Vineet after he tries to strike Anokhi. Elsewhere, Aastha faints.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021 - Episode 123/124

A surprised Shagun stumbles in on Anokhi partying and plans on exposing her. His luck strikes when he captures the moment that ACP Aahir carries a sleeping Anokhi.

Shagun wants Devi to make Shaurya go against Anokhi when he is back. But, elsewhere, Anokhi finds out the truth and stalks Vineet, who she suspects.

Thursday, 30th December 2021 - Episode 125/126

Anokhi corners Vineet, threatening to tell on him to the cops if he does not release Shaurya and later on, she tells the Sabherwal family about her discovery.

Vineet runs away as Anokhi and ACP Aahir search for Shaurya. Soon after, Anokhi gives Devi an excellent response to her offer.

Friday, 31st December 2021 - Episode 127/128

Anokhi goes to the hiding place to search for Shaurya as ACP Aahir and Shaan begin their rescue plan.

The kidnapper captures Anokhi as she looks for Shaurya. Will she get away in time?

Shaurya

In the teasers above, he is excited to meet Anokhi finally but is jealous of her and ACP Aahir. Things change when Shagun enters the picture, and she gets engaged to him. However, their plans are ruined when he is involved in a horrible road accident and is kidnapped from the hospital.

Anokhi

After they meet, she develops feelings for Shaurya but is very jealous when she discovers that Shagun is engaged to him. She is still keen to marry him despite interference from Devi and Shagun. Things become tricky when she is kidnapped in the end.

Are you a fan of the exciting Mismatched teasers above? Then, make sure you do not miss one episode, tune in to Star Life all week long at 20h00 and 20h30.

