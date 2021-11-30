The Heir on eExtra teasers for December 2021: Is Amba dating Harjeet?

Deena wants to throw daughter-in-law Amba out of the house when she hears about her dating Harjeet. Is Dhaniya behind the gossip? Amba knows Dhaniya suspects her child, Manu, is a girl. Therefore, she will do anything to prevent Dhaniya from telling him the truth about his gender. The Heir on eExtra teasers for December 2021 unveils how the truth about Amba and Harjeet's affair finally comes out.

The Heir Indian series is about Amba preventing the wrong person from taking over her late husband's political office. Hence, she tells the entire community and her in-laws that Manu is a boy. Also, the lady is grooming the girl to succeed her late father's throne.

The Heir teasers for December 2021

Amba's ruthless brother-in-law, Jagan, wants to lead the people by force. However, his mum (Deena) and the community are against him. Customs dictate that their late leader's son, Manu, is the suitable heir to the throne. Meanwhile, Deena also believes Jagan is the best father figure for Manu. Here are the December episodes of The Heir series on eExtra:

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 20

Deena believes Jagan is more capable of raising Manu than Amba. Therefore, she instructs the boy's mother to let Jagan take over her parental responsibilities. However, Amba counters the instruction because Jagan is the worst role model to his son, Sukhi.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 21

Deena demands to know Raghvi why she visited the doctor barely two days after the last appointment. Therefore, Raghvi lies that she slipped and got hurt.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 22

Jagan and his wife, Raghvi, want Simran to quit her studies. Therefore, Raghvi slanders Simran's name in front of her grandmother to make her support their marital plan for her.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 23

Manu buys bangles for his sisters when he accompanies his uncle to the market. Veeru is proud of the boy and wishes he could be raised as a girl.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 24

Amba counters Deena's order by encouraging Simran to go to school. Later, Raman is shocked to know Simran is a Pawania, and Chandar harasses her sexually much later.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 25

When Raman secretly expresses his love for Simran in her room, she requests him to get over it. Someone might learn about it and plan his death. However, Raman vows never to leave her.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 26

Manu calls the police to protect Simi from forced marriage. Therefore, the inspector rejects Jagan's bribe and insists he won't allow them to marry off a minor.

Friday, 10th December 2021

Episode 27

Amba confides in Simran about Manu being a girl. Later, Chandar becomes unreasonable in front of Deena when he discovers that Simran is missing. Luckily, Simran and Amba arrive at the engagement ceremony's venue on time.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 28

Jagan and Amba search for Manu when Deena informs that that he is not at school. Elsewhere, Gorakh (Jagan's snitch) sees Manu inside a mosque.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 29

Simran informs Amba via a phone call that she will come home alone because Chandar's car broke down. However, Raman drops her home. Meanwhile, Jagan tells Raghvi how he will get back at Mr Bansal.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 30

Chandar lies to Deena about the shopkeeper exchanging his gift for Simran with a suitcase full of undergarments. Later, Mr Bansal's priest visits the house to examine the compatibility between Simran and Chandar's horoscopes.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 31

The Pawania family plans Simran's wedding, but she intentionally burns her hand to make them postpone the henna ceremony. However, Raghvi conceals the burns with more henna.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 32

Amba and Manu interrogate sex worker Kamli at the red-light area. They hope whatever she tells them about her regular client, Chandar, will help them stop Simran's wedding.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 33

Chandar denies knowing Babli and Kamli when Manu brings them to the mansion. Therefore, Babli calls his phone to prove they know each other.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 34

Manu promises Simran that Amba and Veeru will help him to protect her. Later, Amba panics when a stranger gives her the same bangles she gifted the nurse who helped her hide Manu's gender.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 35

Jagan exposes how much money they offered Harjeet (a Bwaja family member) through a clerk. Does he intend to stir another fight between the Pawanias and the Bwaja's?

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 36

Dhaniya asks Amba why she stopped Manu from dancing at the wedding of Gunjan's dolls. The incident makes Amba remember Suraiya's advice about telling Manu she is a girl.

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 37

Amba throws Dhaniya out of the party when she makes Manu dance like a eunuch. Later, Veeru and Amba suspect Dhaniya knows Manu's real gender.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 38

Sukhi faints after Dhaniya offers him toffee. Raghvi reprimands the by when Amba brings home. Later, Amba is startled when Manu tells her how much she hates her.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 39

Deena spots Amba and Raghvi at the mausoleum. Later, she assumes Amba and Harjeet are dating in secret. When Amba and Suraiya discover Manu fled home, Suraiya suspects Dhaniya told him something.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 40

Jagan bribes a tailor with a bottle of wine to stitch Charan's 'kalgi' on Harjeet's turban. Later, Amba instructs Simran to take care of Manu in her absence.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 41

Manu stops Deena from throwing Amba out of the house and promises to prove she is innocent within ten days. Therefore, Deena accepts the deal halfheartedly.

Friday, 31st December 2021

Episode 42

Manu and Raj coerce Nehal to tell Deena the truth about Amba and Harjeet's relationship. Meanwhile, Deena has lost her trust in Amba.

Manu

He protects his sister, Simran, from a forced marriage by proving that the groom, Chandar, is a regular client of a sex worker called Kamli. Later, Manu also vindicates his mum by forcing Nehal to prove that she and Harjeet are not lovers.

Simran

She is in love with Raman, Harjeet's son and a member of the Bwaja family. They are the wealthiest family and leaders of the neighbouring village. Since the Bwajas and the Pawanias are always fighting, will they allow their children to get married?

Has The Heir on eExtra teasers for December 2021 motivated you to watch the show? If so, then do not fail to tune in on eExtra on weekdays at 15h50. Find eXtra on DStv 195, Openview 105, and Zuku 157.

