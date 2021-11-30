New! Surrender in Love Teasers for November 2021: An intriguing tale on eExtra

eExtra debuted an enchanting Zee telenovela on Tuesday, 30th November, following the end of Till the End of Time on Monday, 29th November. The daytime show has a more riveting plot that you do not want to miss. Below are Surrender in Love teasers to keep you updated on November episodes.

Surrender in Love Indian series revolves around an inter-religious couple that ties the knot despite their varying Indian and Muslim beliefs. Neel gets into the union of convenience to seek revenge for the death of his sister, while Chahat is determined to prove that her dad is innocent.

Surrender in Love teasers for November 2021

The new Indian soap opera promises to thrill viewers with a unique storyline that touches on religion, love, revenge, justice and everything in between. Here are the initial teasers for Surrender in Love premiere episodes.

30th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 1

Chahat comes home and meets her dad Rahil Baig and her stepmom, Gazala. Her father is left speechless when he notices the sindoor on Chahat’s forehead. Did she get married without informing him?

The first Surrender in Love teasers introduce viewers to a world of extraordinary entertainment that awaits as the new Zee telenovela kicks off. Catch all the episodes on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 2.55 p.m.

