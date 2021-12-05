A Love To Die For Teasers for December 2021: Tara discovers Deep cheated on her!

Nothing beats ending a busy but fruitful day with a glass of wine while catching up on your favourite show. A Love To Die For is the perfect soap opera to binge on if you want something easy and captivating. If you are not a fan of the show, you should go through A Love To Die For teasers for December 2021 for snippets of what to expect.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Love To Die For Teasers for December 2021. Photo: @ColorsApac

Source: Facebook

A Love To Die For storyline features the ups and downs of a romantic couple. Deep meets Aarohi during a party and immediately realize the spark between them. However, his dilemma is, he is married to Tara, who is Aarohi's doppelganger.

As A Love To Die For episodes unfold, Deep realizes he does not love Aarohi. His marriage to Tara also turns out to be more complicated. Check out A Love To Die For teasers for December 2021 for his next course of action.

A Love To Die For teasers for December 2021

Recently, A Love To Die For cast members were close to discovering Tara's heinous acts and the number of people she has murdered. However, Tara finds a way to deviate the story and gets herself off the hook. Will the truth eventually come out?

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Episodes 240 - 241 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Aarohi is shocked by what he reads about Anjali and how her past connects with him and Deep. Elsewhere, Deep gets back home injured, although he tells Tara not to worry about him.

Deep realizes that Tara left the house to look for him, and when she calls him, she tells him she found Anjali, the girl he was looking for. He panics at the thought of Tara going back to her old self.

Episodes 242 - 243 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Reporters show up at Deep's house, and he does not understand why they are there. Virat mistakes Aarohi for Anjali and asks her to marry him.

Aarohi plays along and disguises herself to be Anjali. Virat asks her to accompany him to the Raichand house. Virat announces their plan to get married during the press conference and take what is rightfully theirs.

Episodes 244 - 245 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Someone places a wire trap in Aarohi's room, and Mausi stands on it and gets electrocuted. Aarohi panics after witnessing the accident and rushes her to the hospital. Will they unveil the person who planted the trap?

Deep is puzzled when his company's shareholders unexpectedly show up at his house. They accuse him of fraud by conspiring with Aarohi to withdraw all the money from the bank account.

Episodes 246 - 247 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

During a phone conversation, Virat and his caller talk about a crucial blue file at Anjali's house. They agree to sneak to the house and fetch it. However, Tara overhears their conversation and is determined to find out what is in the file.

Tara walks in on Aarohi going through Deep and Tara's stuff in their room. When she sees Tara's bracelet, it looks familiar, although she cannot remember where she saw it.

Aarohi tries to find out who is helping Tara from inside the house. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 248 - 249 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Deep disguises himself as a doctor and takes away an unconscious Anjali. Later, he calls Virat to inform him that Anjali's life is in danger.

Chawanni gets kidnapped and ends up at the Raichand house, injured.

Episodes 250 - 251 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Aarohi and Chawanni discover a chip hidden inside a doll, with a video. What is the video about?

Aarohi reaches out to the inspector to help in unmasking the truth about what happened to her parents. She is unconvinced that the accident caused their death.

Episodes 252 - 253 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Aarohi is shocked to discover that Deep is wearing Anjali's bracelet.

Deep tells the reporters that Aarohi, who disguised herself as Anjali, is engaged to Virat. What is he up to?

Episodes 254 - 255 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Aarohi pretends to be unwell and asks Virat to excuse her. She runs upstairs and starts crying. A confused Virat follows her, and as he calms her down, he realizes her ring is missing.

An unfamiliar girl shows up and alleges that she is Virat's girlfriend. When Tara finds her, she ties her up and demands to know who sent her to ruin the engagement. Meanwhile, a heated fight ensues between Virat and Deep.

Episode 256 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Tara discovers that Deep cheated on her and threatens to kill him.

Episodes 257 - 258 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

Virat remembers he had a deal with the inspector to get Tara arrested and get back his job.

Deep discovers that Tara murdered Nisha! Will he use this information as leverage over her?

Episodes 259 - 260 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Tara starts interrogating Surekha to find out what she knows about Anjali. Aarohi's parents do not recognize their daughter; hence, they doubt everything she says.

Aarohi is shocked to find out that Malik is Deep! Therefore, she decides to take revenge on him.

A good Samaritan helps Aarohi. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 261 - 262 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Tara spots Deep embracing Anjali. What will she do to stop them?

Dep desperately looks for Anjali. He has no idea that Tara abducted her.

Episodes 263 - 264 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Aarohi eavesdrops on Deep's conversation on the phone and opts to follow him, hoping to find her parents.

Aarohi goes through Anjali's diary. When she finds a newspaper article about an accident, she hands it to the newspaper company to find the article in their records.

Episodes 265 - 266 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Deep insists o finding out the truth about Anjali's identity and whether Aarohi is playing tricks with him. He decides to do so by seducing Anjali.

Aarohi receives an anonymous lead about her parents' identity.

Episodes 267 - 268 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

Tara attacks Aarohi!

Aarohi puts a gun to Mausi's head and threatens to pull the trigger if she does not confess everything. What will she discover about Deep?

Episodes 269 - 270 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Tara goes to the plastic surgeon to find out the truth about Aarohi/Anjali. Meanwhile, Deep locks Aarohi in a room and tells her that he will not let her go anywhere.

Meanwhile, Deep asks Aarohi if she is ashamed of being with Virat, and Tara tells Virat about what she has discovered.

Episode 271 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

Tara makes Virat so angry that he threatens to murder Aarohi.

Deep and Aarohi escape and go to his mum, but she is not there anymore! Who has taken Deep's mum?

The good Samaritan is Deep! Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 272 - 273 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Aarohi orders Deep to apologize for his mistakes and make up for the pain he has caused her and her parents. Later, Deep reaches out to his men to look for his mother.

Tension reigns as Deep relentlessly search for his mother while Aarohi looks for her parents. Elsewhere, Tara plans to murder both Deep and Aarohi.

Deep

The company's shareholders accuse Deep of conspiring with Aarohi to withdraw all the company's proceeds from the bank account. The allegations anger him so much that he decides to go out and look for Aarohi. He tells the reporters how she disguised herself as Anjali to get engaged to Virat. Later, he locks her up in a room, and when she overpowers him, she threatens to kill him if he does not apologize for causing her pain.

Tara

Tara's husband worries when she starts meddling in his business and attempts to get a hold of Anjali. When she learns that her husband cheated on her, she threatens revenge. Later, she spots him embracing Anjali, which hurts her even more.

She goes to the plastic surgeon to unveil more information about Aarohi and Anjali. Later, she tells Virat about her findings. Is it too late for the truth to come out?

A Love To Die For teasers for December 2021 prove how eventful the oncoming episodes will be. Catch the show's full episodes on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. The show will not air between the 27th of December and the 3rd of January 2022. So, you do not want to miss out on this year's final episodes.

READ ALSO: The Red Room Teasers for December 2021: Who caused Sadi's childhood trauma?

Briefly.co.za recently published eye-opening details about The Red Room teasers for December 2021. If you are passionate about mental health, you should check out these highlights.

The Red Room teasers focus on Sadi's painful past and how it translates into his friendships and relationships. He is insecure about people walking in and out of his life. His troubled upbringing triggers the void.

Source: Briefly.co.za