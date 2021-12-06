Generations: The Legacy Teasers for January 2022: Latest episodes!

Different soapies air on South Africa television stations, but Generations: The Legacy soapie series is one of the most-watched TV shows. As you can expect, this month's show has some exceptional lessons that will keep you wanting more. But before the daily official broadcast, gear yourself up with what to expect as you read through these Generations: The Legacy teasers.

Generations: The Legacy is one of the longest airing South African dramas. The suspense, educative scenes, and how the cast plays their roles portray the everyday challenges people face which makes the show outstanding. Generations: The Legacy is worth considering if you are looking for a show that educates and entertains.

Generations: The Legacy Teasers for January 2022

Luyolo's resolve is never to keep mute over what he heard, but at what cost? Also, what call could Zanele have gotten that makes her hastily run out of the church? Then, how well does Fikile's plan fare? Check out the highlights of Generations: The Legacy latest episodes below to learn more before the daily official broadcast.

Monday, 3rd of January, 2022 - Episode 31 (1,851)

The wedding preparations are in full swing, although the "joyful couple" seem to fake their happiness. Meanwhile, Mandla gazes on what to achieve next, while Mbali comes face to face with a personality she does not want to see.

Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022 - Episode 32 (1,852)

Sphe is appalled to find out what her uncle has up his sleeves. Elsewhere, Pele lies about abandoning the investigation, while Nkosiyabo manipulates Pamela into getting him the responses he desires.

Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022 - Episode 33 (1,853)

The Diale siblings get into a heated dispute, while Kabisi is strong-minded to sort out the meddling Cele. However, Ayanda is infuriated to see what was published on their news site.

Thursday, 6th of January, 2022 - Episode 34 (1,854)

Nontle awakes to realise that her worst nightmare is gradually becoming real, while Cosmo can not believe how low his sister will compromise. Then, Mandla proves his skill at conning people.

Friday, 7th of January, 2022 - Episode 35 (1,855)

Nkosiyabo finds great pleasure in ridiculing his new business partners. Elsewhere, Mazwi lets Sphe know how important and challenging the decision she has to make, while Pele perceives that something is up when Mrs Sibisi unexpectedly shows up.

Monday, 10th of January, 2022 - Episode 36 (1,856)

The Diales resolve to teach Lucy a lesson, while Kabisi is in for a shock at the board meeting. Meanwhile, Lerumo warns Ayanda to be ready to pay for her father's misdeeds.

Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022 - Episode 37 (1,857)

The war for the Siqalo kiosk escalates, and Pamela makes someone angry after bringing up the Mbali issue. Then, Lelethu discovers a note in the penthouse and frights.

Wednesday, 12th of January, 2022 - Episode 38 (1,858)

Sphe firmly takes a side, but Nkosiyabo seems not to have any of it. Meanwhile, a hitman manages to sneak his way into the bride-to-be's hotel suite while Mrekza concludes that the time to get behind his woman has come.

Thursday, 13th of January, 2022 - Episode 39 (1,859)

Luyolo decides not to keep mute concerning what he heard, while Zanele gets a frantic phone call and hastily gets out of the church. Meanwhile, Fikile loses when everything seems not to work out as planned.

Friday, 14th of January, 2022 - Episode 40 (1,860)

The groom fails to realise that there is still blood on his hands, while Pamela expects to gain access to intel through a former employee. Meanwhile, Lucy resolves to act dishonestly to secure her win.

Monday, 17th of January, 2022 - Episode 41 (1,861)

Kabisi is fearful of what will likely happen at the board meeting, while Hazel seems to develop a likeable feeling for the down-to-earth kasi boy. Also, Pele is unhappy to discover that Mandla has not left town.

Tuesday, 18th of January, 2022 - Episode 42 (1,862)

Nontle points an accusing finger at her new step-father as the culprit. Meanwhile, although he is unhappy, Cosmo receives what he wants, while Sphe uncle's revelation dumbfounds her.

Wednesday, 19th of January, 2022 - Episode 43 (1,863)

Mpho's moment of shining comes, but he seems unexcited about it. Fikile is not likely to make everyone believe and accept what she thinks because of her man, while Ayanda discovers that she is very much in the firing line.

Thursday, 20th of January, 2022 - Episode 44 (1,864)

What Mazwi finds in the kitchen scandalises him, while Tracy's friends motivate her not to relent in pursuing her desire. Although Nkosiyabo seems to have won the fight, the war is far from over.

Friday, 21st of January, 2022 - Episode 45 (1,865)

Luyolo makes the wrong judgments and unfortunately pushes Thembeka too far while Pamela ignorantly agitates a hornet's nest. Finally, Mpho arrives home to meet a delightful shock.

Monday, 24th of January, 2022 - Episode 46 (1,866)

Everyone is not excited about Kabisi's new lease on life, while Fikile's pleas fall on deaf ears. Meanwhile, Thembeka luckily gets beyond her expectations.

Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022 - Episode 47 (1,867)

Tracy discovers a new side of her boss, which she detests absolutely, while the Moroka elder rides on the tension between two lovers. Elsewhere, Lelethu receives a phone call from someone he is entranced to hear from.

Wednesday, 26th of January, 2022 - Episode 48 (1,868)

Sphe eavesdrops on communication and is appalled by what is unveiled. Meanwhile, Mazwi discovers how fortunate he is to have the woman he does, while Mpho's rant quickly comes back to bite him in the butt.

Thursday, 27th of January, 2022 - Episode 49 (1,869)

Pele discovers another side to Zanele, which he was never exposed to before. Meanwhile, Mia discovers that her friend and colleague does not want to forgive and forget, while Nkosiyabo observes something exciting on his hidden camera.

Friday, 28th of January, 2022 - Episode 50 (1,870)

Luyolo cherishes his lady's new no-nonsense character, while Lucy presses Lelethu to accept the offer once it shows up. Meanwhile, Tracy discovers that every action comes with consequences but chooses not to care.

Monday, 31st of January, 2022 - Episode 51 (1,871)

Pele is thrown and unsettled about what he observes at a restaurant, and Lucy can not wait to listen to Yster's solution to their predicament. Mazwi becomes frightened after what Sphe tells him and quickly calls home.

Sphe

After finding out what her uncle plans to do, Sphe is appalled. Mazwi owns up to her truth and lets her know the importance and challenges the decision she has to make. After firmly taking a side, Sphe's uncle's revelation dumbfounds her; what will she do?

Mazwi

Mazwi stands for truth; he makes Sphe understand the two sides of the coin of her decision. However, after certain events, he comes to appreciate the woman in his life. What discovery does he make in the kitchen that scandalises him? What has Sphe told him that frightens and pushes him to call home?

The heat of events is getting hotter, and from the Generation: The Legacy teasers you have read above, what will the likes of Luyolo, Mpho, and Tracy do? Learn from the show as the episodes broadcast on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

