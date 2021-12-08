Giyani: Land of Blood 2 Teasers for January 2022: Coming up!

Giyani: Land of Blood 2 is full of enticing drama, and January 2022 episodes are sure to keep you glued to the screen. The series storyline is only getting better as the country’s top creative minds continue to bring forth one of their best creations. This January, Johnny is in a dilemma about choosing between his wife and his dad, while Manoko and Richard’s problems worsen. Keep reading the following Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers to discover more.

Giyani: Land of Blood on SABC2 focuses on post-apartheid South Africa. It follows the feud between the Baloyi and Mudau households and how, corruption, love rivalries, stolen land, and forbidden love shapes the daily lives of the show’s characters.

Giyani: Land of Blood 2 Teasers for January 2022

Giyani: Land of Blood season 2 continues to offer thrilling Xitsonga drama on South African television. What should viewers look forward to in January 2022 episodes? Here are all the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers on what to expect.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 28

A mystical new visitor arrives at the Mudau household, and the family gives them a warm reception. Things become messy at the community gathering as everyone chooses which side to support.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 29

Khensani and the new overseas visitor seem to be getting along well. Elsewhere, Hlengani has no choice but to face his truth and monsters.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 30

The Baloyi household members are doing all they can to make things right but are afraid it might be too late to do anything. Khensani gets into circumstances that make Richard furious.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 31

Khensani’s lavish lifestyle has people talking. On the other hand, Mhani Dayina and Johnny have to tackle a problematic wish.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 32

Richard still has an advantage against Khensani as he remains a step ahead. Johnny is in a dilemma about choosing between his dad and his spouse. What will be the consequences of either choice?

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 33

Khensani has no other way but to make hard decisions that are likely to affect her future. Johnny tastes the pressure that comes with being caught in the act.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 34

It seems Manoko was wrong when she believed she had carefully concealed certain secrets.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 35

The joy felt by Ledwaba-Mudau does not last for long after finding out certain details about the new visitor. Meanwhile, Johnny receives an ultimatum from Ketekani.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 36

Johanna leaves people shocked everywhere she passes. Meanwhile, Katekani is planning more shocking incidents for the Homus.

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 37

Johanna asks Manoko to make things work with Richard. Elsewhere, Johnny exerts his authority and asks Ba Homu to leave their home after referring to his wife as a witch.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 38

The Mudau household is not pleased with how the new visitor influences Manoko. Everybody is talking about the Homu household after making questionable decisions.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 39

Danny and Mhani Dayina are not bothered by people’s criticism. Meanwhile, things do not seem to be getting better between Manoko and Richard. Is there any hope for them?

What happens to the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 cast?

The Giyani: Land of Blood 2 cast is full of Mzansi’s finest actors and actresses that have made the Xitsonga series a household favourite across South Africa. In January 2022 episodes, the characters make questionable decisions that affect their relationship with other characters. Here is a summarized account of what happens to individual cast members during the month.

Johnny

He and Mhani Dayina are faced with a problematic wish, and he is later faced with a dilemma on who to choose between his father and his wife. He gets an ultimatum from Katekani but decides to put his foot down and expels Ba Homu from their home after calling his wife a witch. People start criticizing his decision, but he remains unbothered.

Manoko

The secrets she thought were carefully hidden seem to be within reach. Johanna advises her to fix her relationship with Richard, but the problems between them seem to worsen. Will they be able to make things work?

Your January home entertainment is sorted with intriguing drama from the land of Giyani, as revealed by the above Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers. The local telenovela airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Wednesdays at 9.30 p.m.

