Elif 2 Teasers for January 2022: Elif takes care of Inci but at what cost?

Elif 2 is one of the most captivating shows to check out during this festive season. If you have not been following it, you do not have to fret; these teasers will give a glimpse of what the soapie is about. So, check out Elif 2 teasers for January 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Elif 2 Teasers for January 2022. Photo: @prsdube16

Source: UGC

Elif 2 storyline features a young girl, Elif, who has a troubled upbringing. She is separated from her mother, who constantly fights to have her back. When she gets older, she is kidnapped by people on a mission to frustrate her mother. However, her mother risks rescuing her. Will the torment ever end? Check out Elif 2 teasers for January 2022 for details of how the story will unfold.

Elif 2 teasers for January 2022

Recent Elif 2 episodes highlighted Zeynep's excitement about the future. Elif, who was in a life-threatening condition, seemed focused on ensuring Inci was safe. Will she gather the courage to break free?

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Episode 156 (339) - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Gonca battles with the stress of living in the cold, and Tulay helps out at the Emiroglu house. Melek meets someone who offers to find Elif, and Asuman goes to a party.

Episode 157 (340) - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Asuman receives terrible news from her father, and Melek appears on TV, spreading the word about Elif missing. Elsewhere, Inci and Elif join in the festivities at a birthday party.

Episode 158 (341) - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Kenan and Melek follow up a lead on Elif, and Asuman discovers who Elif is, although Cemal tells her to forget about it. Later, Asuman insists on her decision not to marry Sedat.

Episode 159 (342) - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Asuman secretly goes to Necdet's house to make an offer. Feride faces financial challenges, although Tulay offers to help.

Episode 160 (343) - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Asuman finally finds who Elif is, although someone stops her from taking her home, and Cemal is furious at Asuman and desperately tries to find her.

Elif suffers the consequences of a crime she did not commit. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 161 (344) - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Elif tries to calm Inci down by telling her stories, and it is clear that Asuman is trying to get Selim's attention by meeting Kenan. Will it change anything?

Episode 162 (345) - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Inci causes a scene during Cemal's gambling party, and Necdet tells Asuman to go ahead with the plan to make Selim fall in love with her.

Episode 163 (346) - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

Zeynep wakes up in pain and is rushed to the hospital. A stranger shows up at Cemal's card games, and Elif is convinced she knows him. Therefore, she devises a plan to see them again.

Episode 164 (347) - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

The family worries about Zeynep's health as she recovers at home, and Necdet walks in on Arsu as she executes her evil plan! Cemal nearly gets into trouble with the police, although Veysel shows up on time to rescue him.

Episode 165 (348) - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Asuman devises a plan to get closer to Kenan. Necdet realizes that Tugce is lonely; hence, she suggests that her mother should visit her. However, things do not go as planned.

Episode 166 (349) - Monday., 17th of January 2022

Tugce is hurt by what Arzu said about Asuman, and Asuman fetches clothes from home and intentionally leaves a clue for Cemal. Elsewhere, Cemal and Veysel decide to drink their problems away.

Episode 167 (350) - Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Asuman's plan to get her phone back does not bear fruit. Elif eavesdrops on Cemal's conversation, making her lose hope about getting away.

Gonca and Nurten agree to sell Elif in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 168 (351) - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Elif succeeds in escaping, although she goes back to rescue Inci. Melek spots a man maltreating a child. Selim and Zeynep receive bad news concerning their baby, and Arzu worries about Asuman's intentions.

Episode 169 (352) - Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Elif nurses Inci, who is sick, although it worsens the situation. Zeynep and Selim go through something terrible. Will they manage to get past it?

Episode 170 (353) - Friday, 21st of January 2022

The wedding plans escalate, and Serdar agrees to help Gonca escape. Asuman gets caught, and Melek lies about the bruise on her face.

Episode 171 (354) - Monday, 24th of January 2022

Aliye and Tulay worry about Zeynep, and Selim makes Tulay an unexpected offer. Gonca makes the bold move to attempt to escape with Serdar.

Episode 172 (355) - Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

Necdet is in denial about his wife's loyalty, and Asuman is saved from a forced marriage.

Episode 173 (356) - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

Serdar and Gonca run away, and Tulay agrees to work at the Emiroglu house. Elif goes to Rabia's home at a fortuitous time.

It is discovered that Veysel sold Melek's restaurant. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 174 (357) - Thursday, 27th of January 2022

Asuman is shocked to discover Melek's identity, and Elif goes on a sneaky grocery trip, although she gets caught. Sukru is released from prison and immediately tracks Melek down.

Episode 175 (358) - Friday, 28th of January 2022

Cemal spots Elif sneaking out to see Rabia but does not react the way anyone would expect. Zeynep and Selim return to class, and Feride calls Kenan to help Melek.

Episode 176 (359) - Monday, 31st of January 2022

Selim and Zeynep get back into the swing of things at university. Cemal takes the girls to visit Rabia, although his intentions are not right.

Zeynep

Zeynep is excited about the new milestone, making her grow closer to Selim. However, an unfortunate incident occurs, and she is rushed to the hospital. The doctor recommends she take bed rest.

However, days later, he comes bearing sad news about the baby's condition. Will she carry her pregnancy to term? Will the sudden turn of events affect her relationship with Selim?

Melek

Melek is determined to find her daughter. She even goes to a media company to seek help in broadcasting her girl's disappearance. Luckily, a good Samaritan gives her leads to where her daughter is. However, she risks unveiling her identity. Will things work in her favour?

Elif 2 teasers for January 2022 are the tip of the iceberg of how twisted the show is. Tune in to eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 18h25 to discover what happened to Zeynep and what will happen to Melek.

READ ALSO: A Love To Die For Teasers for December 2021: Tara discovers Deep cheated on her!

Briefly.co.za recently published thrilling details about A Love o Die teasers for December 2021. How will Tara react after discovering that Deep cheated on her?

Deep realizes that Tara has been meddling in his business, disturbing him. Later, he faces another challenge when his business partners accuse him of withdrawing the company's funds. He gets back at Aarohi by telling the news reporters how she disguised herself as Anjali to get engaged to Virat.

Source: Briefly.co.za