Wrede Stad Teasers for January 2022: What is Nedim planning?

Cemre and Cenk try to paint a happy marriage, but things are not okay as they work on finalizing their divorce. The unexpected return of Nedim adds more gloom to the Karacay family as Cenk wonders if he is here for revenge since Cemre married him. Below are all the Wrede Stad teasers for the telenovela’s January episodes.

Wrede Stad Turkish drama airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

What is Wrede Stad about? The Turkish drama follows the lives of Seher and her three children. Her family’s situation changes forever when her mother-in-law, Neriman, makes a secret deal to sell one of her daughters to the Istanbul-based tycoon Agah Karacay.

Wrede Stad teasers for January 2022

Wrede Stad on eExtra is already a fan favourite with its enchanting storyline. So, what should you look forward to in the January premiere episodes? Here are Wrede Stad teasers on what is coming up.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 46

Agah is so busy with other things, and he makes up his mind to place Seniz under home detention. Cemre gets a chance to try her life-saving skills, but will this change the way the Karacay family looks at her?

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 47

Cenk and Cemre do all they can to ensure they portray a happy marriage. For how long can they fool people? Elsewhere, Seher is determined to hold on to the footage with sensitive information. However, everything is thrown out of the window when Ceren does her most destructive act.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 48

All the nasty secrets Ceren has been keeping are revealed because of Seher. Meanwhile, the dynamics of the mansion are in a big mess.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 49

Agah starts helping Nedim get ready for his future. He vows to unearth the truth regarding what is going on in his household.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 50

It is an established fact that honeymoons end as soon as they start at the Karacay home. Will Cemre be able to convince Agah that her marriage to Cenk is not fake? Can she avoid being torn apart from Nedim’s side again?

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 51

Cemre continues to pretend that her marriage is okay, but Cenk wants to know about her love for Nedim. Agah continues to suspect Seniz, but how will this affect the quest to find the truth?

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 52

The showdown is on at the Karacay household. Meanwhile, one realizes that she could be in a big mess while the other starts discovering hidden secrets. So, how will things turn out for the Yilmaz?

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 53

Ceren contacts Cenk and starts revealing her secrets, unaware that Cemre is the one who answered the cellphone. How will things turn out for them?

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 54

Cenk discovers that he does not have many options before the release of the results. On the other hand, Ceren is caught by Civan red-handed while Cemre makes a distressing discovery.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 55

Agah will receive the test results today. Is he ready for the outcome? Elsewhere, a voice message leaves the Yilmaz family in panic.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 56

The results of the DNA test threaten to sever relationships. Nedim starts walking while Seniz starts acting. Is there hope for Dalma and Civan’s relationship?

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 57

Ceren and Neriman come to see Agah without informing him. Damala tries to understand the feelings she has for Civan.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 58

Cenk and Cemre try to put the final touches on their divorce, but there is a surprise waiting for Cenk at the courthouse. Information about the surprise reaches Agah, and he starts preparing a ceremony for the couple.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 59

Seniz attempts to get the best way to put an end to her pain once and for all. Later, people are left in shock when Nedim arrives. Will Cemre assist him now that he can walk on his feet?

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 60

Nedim is back home, but the Karacay family is not happy with his return as they fear what will happen. Will Nedim accept the fate of his relationship with Cemre now that she is married to Cenk? Or will he fight for what is his?

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 61

Nedim and the family share their first dinner after a long time away, but the reunion is not joyous. What will happen when details of the divorce reach Ceren?

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62

Seniz and Cenk think about Nedim’s possible plan to make them pay. Later, Seniz starts working on getting Agah back.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63

Nedim starts acting on his revenge scheme. First, he tries to understand how Ceren and Cenk think.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 64

Damla disappeared, and the search does not seem to bear fruits, while Neriman decides to take advantage of the mess for her own good. Elsewhere, Cenk is fear-stricken when Nedim asks him a particular question.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 65

The gender of Ceren’s child will be exposed today. However, the day is gloomy after Nedim takes advantage and puts his revenge plan in motion.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 66

Nedim’s new life leaves the family speechless. Is Cemre ready to help him all the way?

What happens to the Wrede Stad cast?

The Turkish telenovelas on eExtra have been lighting up home entertainment, and Wrede Stad is one of the best latest additions. January episodes are full of unexpected twists that shake the Karacay household to the core. Here is a summary of what goes on with the characters in the Wrede Stad premiere episodes.

Cemre and Cenk

They fight to portray a happy marriage. Cenk wants to know Cemre’s feelings for Nedim as they try to finalize their divorce in secret. What will Ceren do when she learns about the divorce? Later, they are faced with another problem when Nedim returns home. Will Nedim accept the fate of his relationship with Cemre, or is he here for revenge?

Nedim

Agah starts preparing him for the future as he starts walking. He returns home, but there is no joy at the Karacay household as they fear he is planning revenge. True to their fears, he is here to avenge what happened. Will Cemre help him?

Wrede Stad January episodes promise to keep you at the edge of your seat for the next action, as seen from the above Wrede Stad teasers. What does Nedim’s return mean for the Karacay family? Catch the Turkish drama on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

