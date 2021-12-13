100 Days to Fall in Love Teasers for January 2022: Daniel visits the hospital

In the 100 Days to Fall in Love Telemundo series, attorneys struggle with their personal life issues while attempting to ensure that their clients get the best service. The 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for January 2022 offers a preview of what you should look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

100 Days to Fall in Love Telemundo series is a new romance-themed drama that provides insight into the difficulties of relationships and how to navigate them. For instance, Ivan would have been Constanza's husband if the latter had not left him at the altar some 20 years ago. Now that Ivan is in the picture, will Plutarco step up his game and win over Constanza's love?

100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for January 2022

The series that premiered in November 2021 is fast becoming a fans favourite. The drama's theme is typical of Hindu romantic series, and it is laden with educative and entertaining storylines. Check out the highlights below to get a sneak peek of Plutarco and Constanza's constant battle with their respective work and collaborative relationship.

Saturday, 1st of January, 2022

Plutarco and Constanza attended a therapy session together. Then, Daniel registers in a competition of Deejays while Susi, Jimena, and Luis go out for a dive.

Sunday, 2nd of January, 2022

Plutarco takes sides with Constanza when Gloria berates the latter by describing her as ungrateful. However, sometime after, Remedios cuts short the meeting between Constanza and Karla.

Monday, 3rd of January, 2022

Remedios demands that Emiliano and Max settle their differences, while Gloria heads out with her buddies to meet up with Luis after breaking up with Plutarco.

Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022

Constanza feels awkward after coming face to face with Ivan, a man she left stranded at the altar some 20 years ago. Elsewhere, Emiliano is at the airport to catch a flight back to Argentina.

Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022

Gonzalo is willing to give Max a chance to record a demo, but the price attached is that the latter must relocate to Miami. Meanwhile, Daniel is rushed to the clinic.

Thursday, 6th of January, 2022

Plutarco and Constanza come up with a new concession, but they decide to announce it after the 100 days of their initial agreement comes to an end. Elsewhere, Aurora wants Luis to do something about her legal status.

Friday, 7th of January, 2022

Constanza and Plutarco want to keep their newly found romance a secret, but everyone already knows about it. Elsewhere, Isabel wants Pablo to forgive her wrongdoings.

Saturday, 8th of January, 2022

Max declares to everyone hearing that he is relocating to Miami, where he hopes to find his dream while Isabel receives a piece of unfavourable medical news.

Sunday, 9th of January, 2022

Plutarco attempts to woo Constanza in the presence of Ivan, but it is an unsuccessful plot. Meanwhile, Jimena gives Aurora the chance to work as a personal assistant.

Monday, 10th of January, 2022

Jimena and Teresa assist Plutarco in planning a surprise ceremony for Constanza in honour of reaching half of the days allocated to their agreement. However, Max disagrees with the producer.

Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022

Plutarco shows Constanza the surprise he had set up while Jimena organises a birthday ceremony in honour of Susi at the home of Emiliano. Remedios is broke.

Wednesday, 12th of January, 2022

Ingrid does not doubt that her spouse, Ivan, is having an extramarital affair with Constanza. While in Miami, the law enforcement agency apprehends Max for disturbing the peace of the public and resisting arrests.

Thursday, 13th of January, 2022

When Max arrives at Emiliano'a apartment, the latter permits him to stay over. However, Luis had been sacked from his job, and he sleeps over at Aurora's home.

Friday, 14th of January, 2022

Ivan and Plutarco battle to outdo each other in their attempts to win Constanza's heart, while Pablo and Fernando bury their grudges for each other. Elsewhere, Susi shares a video that garnered loads of views online.

Saturday, 15th of January, 2022

Ivan's previous assistant, Yadira, informs Plutarco that Ivan aims to disrupt his relationship. Meanwhile, Daniel meets up with Ivan, Veronica, and Ingrid's daughter.

Sunday, 16th of January, 2022

Plutarco declares to Ingrid that he wants nothing to do with anyone or anything planning to hurt Constanza. Meanwhile, Constanza is unhappy about Ivan's attitude towards her.

Monday, 17th of January, 2022

Veronica and Daniel enter Eric's bar with counterfeit IDs while Max asks Isabel over for coffee. Fernando decides to go and live in Pablo's apartment.

Tuesday, 18th of January, 2022

Ivan catches Plutarco and Constanza in deep kisses at an event, and he decides to break up with Constanza. Elsewhere, Max does not stop flirting with Isabel.

Wednesday, 19th of January, 2022

Plutarco and Constanza are stuck on an elevator. Meanwhile, Ingrid informs Constanza that Ivan is at a clinic, while Max gains employment in a school where he teaches music.

Thursday, 20th of January, 2022

Ivan vows to send Constanza's boy to jail. Elsewhere, Eric finds Remedios discussing with Emiliano, and he becomes furious.

Friday, 21st of January, 2022

Plutarco and Constanza get information about the imminent demolishing of the family apartment because of Pedro's contract.

Saturday, 22nd of January, 2022

Emiliano and Remedios spend the night in the same bed. However, Fernando warns Max to let Isabel be unless he has pure intentions towards the lady.

Sunday, 23rd of January, 2022

Remedios, Constanza, and Jimena hold one another's hands to stop the crane from pulling down the family cabin. Elsewhere, Daniel and Mariana are in disagreement about something.

Monday, 24th of January, 2022

Plutarco and Constanza reminisce about their relationship; meanwhile, a young attorney gains employment at the Cuesto Franco Law firm.

Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022

Veronica offers Daniel ecstasy as he is doing Deejay duties. Martin is involved in a group chat scandal.

Wednesday, 26th of January, 2022

Daniel is annoyed to find the ecstasy pill where he had kept it. Elsewhere, Remedios is unimpressed about a comment credited to Emiliano.

Thursday, 27th of January, 2022

Constanza gets an invitation to a Rome congress while Isabel and Max discuss their emotions towards each other. Then, Luis discovers that Jimena is already seeing someone else.

Friday, 28th of January, 2022

Constanza asks Elisa to come over to her office, but she is oblivious to what happened in her absence. Luis admonishes Emiliano.

Saturday, 29th of January, 2022

Plutarco sees Constanza off to the airport as she intends to catch a flight to Rome. Remedios discovers the relationship between Ramiro and Jimena while Daniel and Mariana reconcile their differences.

Sunday, 30th of January, 2022

Plutarco and Elisa spend the night together while Constanza becomes unconscious as she talks to Ramiro over the phone. Meanwhile, Max chooses to operate on his vocal cord in a surgical room.

Monday, 31st of January, 2022

Constanza's journey to Rome did not go as planned, and she catches a flight back home. Remedios and Emiliano disagree over Fredy while Luis seeks Jimena's forgiveness.

Plutarco

Plutarco is still in consensus with the 100 day deal with his wife, but somehow, they seem to be regaining a new kind of love for each other. However, he must be wary of a rival who appears out of the blues. The woman he loves used to be in love with another man about 20 years ago and they almost got married. So, how far will Plutarco battle the new rival to win his lover's heart?

Constanza

Constanza continues to observe the 100 days of agreement with her husband, but somehow, their love is already being rekindled even though they are just halfway to 100 days. But then, when she thinks everything is back to normal, an old love flame appears out of nowhere. The new man is a man she left stranded at the altar some two decades ago, and they still feel something for each other. How will she overcome this new temptation?

The 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for January 2022 shared above explain the new complications in Plutarco and Constanza's attempt at finding out what is wrong with their marriage. Guess what? The audience is treated to a daily dose of romance and betrayal in the series. So, do not miss the show as the episodes air every day of the week on the Telemundo channel at 21h00.

