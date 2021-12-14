The Estate on SABC1 teasers for January 2022: The Phakathwayos' court appeal
Dumisani is now on Shadrack's side regarding the land case. When the Phakathwayos file a petition against the land interdiction order, Shadrack decides to take the matter to The Land Association. The Estate on SABC1 teasers for January 2022 reveal what happens next.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
There is a commotion in the Land Association because of the land issue. The board members hold different opinions. Similarly, the Phakathwayos cannot agree on the same thing. The current state of confusion makes The Estate more entertaining than ever.
The Estate episodes in January 2022
Holford wants Dumisani to put Shadrack under control, yet Dumisani has set his mind on fighting a prominent company. Can he trust Sindi to help him? The January episodes of The Estate are putting everything in black and white.
Monday, 3rd January 2022
Episode 86
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Dumisani nearly loses his job when Holford attempts to make him counter Shadrack's plans. Suzaan's ex-con boyfriend almost makes Ryan take Leah away from her. Meanwhile, Labuschagne attacks Joelene.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022
Episode 87
Jo suddenly becomes courageous, Dumisani starts a war against a big company, and Mmakoena receives a disturbing phone call.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022
Episode 88
Castro plays safe while the situation pushes Muzi to the wall. Elsewhere, Mmatshepo faces Sindi, and Ayanda receives a worrisome request.
Thursday, 6th January 2022
Episode 89
Muzi's heart boils with vengeance after talking to his lawyers. Meanwhile, Dumisani and Shadrack join forces to defend the land, an unresolved dispute stresses Siya, and Martin contacts Tessa.
Friday, 7th January 2022
Episode 90
Muzi tries to win Ntate Phasha's support while Lesiba takes a desperate step. Meanwhile, Suzaan discovers shocking things about Gigi.
Monday, 10th January 2022
Episode 91
Suzaan implements a different way of tackling Siya, while Muzi decides to be ruthless with his enemies. Elsewhere, Tessa nurses her broken heart.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022
Episode 92
Suzaan confronts Gigi. Meanwhile, the Phakathwayos appeal an interdiction before the court, and Jo pours her temper on a suspect.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022
Episode 93
The court announces its verdict regarding the Phakathwayos' case. Suzaan makes a mesmerizing discovery online, and Labuschagne threatens a loved one.
Thursday, 13th January 2022
Episode 94
Muzi puts pressure on Ntate Phasha, Jo opens up to a friend, and Tessa focuses on her upcoming birthday.
Friday, 14th January 2022
Episode 95
Tessa's birthday party plan goes south. Elsewhere, Someone close to Muzi backstabs him, and Suzaan fears losing something dear to her heart.
Monday, 17th January 2022
Episode 96
Muzi makes a hasty decision to protect his business. Suzaan confronts Ryan, and Martin tackles his problems.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022
Episode 97
Muzi creates hostility between his enemy and the construction workers. Suzaan's question throws Siya off balance, and Martin's recovery is put to the test.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022
Episode 98
The land dispute divided the Phakathwayo family. Jo fears Labuschagne, and Martin suffers a setback.
Thursday, 20th January 2022
Episode 99
Muzi and Mmakoena plan to retaliate after discovering that Shadrack has told the Land Commissioner everything. Meanwhile, Suzaan receives disappointing news.
Friday, 21st January 2022
Episode 100
Shadrack's land case causes a division among the members of the Land Association. Labuschagne wants to destroy a colleague. Meanwhile, Muzi seeks consolation from the wrong places.
Monday, 24th January 2022
Episode 101
Jo prepares her revenge, and Muzi lays a lawsuit against the Land Association. Elsewhere, Suzaan beseeches her ancestors to help her.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022
Episode 102
Gigi prepares for battle after discovering that Lwandle wants Muzi to evict her. Meanwhile, Tessa loses her anger because of Martin's friends.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022
Episode 103
Sindi and Dumisani are caught in a questionable position. Muzi prepares for a historic event in the Phakathwayo family, and Jo discovers Martin's problems.
Thursday, 27th January 2022
Episode 104
Ryan and Aarush give Suzaan the worst surprise. Tsholo puts Sindi in trouble, and Martin tells Jo his secrets.
Friday, 28th January 2022
Episode 105
Suzaan and Ryan plan each other's downfall. Meanwhile, Sindi makes a spontaneous decision. Finally, Phenyo resists a tyrant.
Monday, 31st January 2022
Episode 106
Ryan finds out about Suzaan's new job. Dumisani confronts Ayanda, and Mmakoena learns what transpired in Phenyo's life.
Muzi
He decided to sue the Land Association and coerce Ntate Phasha to side with him. Meanwhile, Lwandle wants him to send Gigi packing, but Gigi has vowed not to move an inch.
Suzaan
Ryan is making her life a living hell because of her ex-boyfriend, who turned out to be a conman. Are the two heading towards self-destruction?
Martin
He gets a setback whenever he makes commendable recovery progress. Since Tessa is still mad at his friends, Martin finds it easier to keep his secrets with Jo.
The Estate on SABC1 teasers for January 2022 are now out and have revealed the latest detail. unveiled. Tune in on weekdays at 19h30.
READ ALSO: 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for January 2022: Daniel visits the hospital
Briefly.co.za also shared 100 Days to Fall in Love teasers for January 2022. The series airs on Telemundo and is about lawyers fighting for justice.
Plutarco and Constanza often find themselves doing more than their job descriptions. As a result, their work sometimes affects their private lives.
Source: Briefly.co.za