The Estate on SABC1 teasers for January 2022: The Phakathwayos' court appeal

Dumisani is now on Shadrack's side regarding the land case. When the Phakathwayos file a petition against the land interdiction order, Shadrack decides to take the matter to The Land Association. The Estate on SABC1 teasers for January 2022 reveal what happens next.

There is a commotion in the Land Association because of the land issue. The board members hold different opinions. Similarly, the Phakathwayos cannot agree on the same thing. The current state of confusion makes The Estate more entertaining than ever.

The Estate episodes in January 2022

Holford wants Dumisani to put Shadrack under control, yet Dumisani has set his mind on fighting a prominent company. Can he trust Sindi to help him? The January episodes of The Estate are putting everything in black and white.

Monday, 3rd January 2022

Episode 86

Dumisani nearly loses his job when Holford attempts to make him counter Shadrack's plans. Suzaan's ex-con boyfriend almost makes Ryan take Leah away from her. Meanwhile, Labuschagne attacks Joelene.

Tuesday, 4th January 2022

Episode 87

Jo suddenly becomes courageous, Dumisani starts a war against a big company, and Mmakoena receives a disturbing phone call.

Wednesday, 5th January 2022

Episode 88

Castro plays safe while the situation pushes Muzi to the wall. Elsewhere, Mmatshepo faces Sindi, and Ayanda receives a worrisome request.

Thursday, 6th January 2022

Episode 89

Muzi's heart boils with vengeance after talking to his lawyers. Meanwhile, Dumisani and Shadrack join forces to defend the land, an unresolved dispute stresses Siya, and Martin contacts Tessa.

Friday, 7th January 2022

Episode 90

Muzi tries to win Ntate Phasha's support while Lesiba takes a desperate step. Meanwhile, Suzaan discovers shocking things about Gigi.

Monday, 10th January 2022

Episode 91

Suzaan implements a different way of tackling Siya, while Muzi decides to be ruthless with his enemies. Elsewhere, Tessa nurses her broken heart.

Tuesday, 11th January 2022

Episode 92

Suzaan confronts Gigi. Meanwhile, the Phakathwayos appeal an interdiction before the court, and Jo pours her temper on a suspect.

Wednesday, 12th January 2022

Episode 93

The court announces its verdict regarding the Phakathwayos' case. Suzaan makes a mesmerizing discovery online, and Labuschagne threatens a loved one.

Thursday, 13th January 2022

Episode 94

Muzi puts pressure on Ntate Phasha, Jo opens up to a friend, and Tessa focuses on her upcoming birthday.

Friday, 14th January 2022

Episode 95

Tessa's birthday party plan goes south. Elsewhere, Someone close to Muzi backstabs him, and Suzaan fears losing something dear to her heart.

Monday, 17th January 2022

Episode 96

Muzi makes a hasty decision to protect his business. Suzaan confronts Ryan, and Martin tackles his problems.

Tuesday, 18th January 2022

Episode 97

Muzi creates hostility between his enemy and the construction workers. Suzaan's question throws Siya off balance, and Martin's recovery is put to the test.

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

Episode 98

The land dispute divided the Phakathwayo family. Jo fears Labuschagne, and Martin suffers a setback.

Thursday, 20th January 2022

Episode 99

Muzi and Mmakoena plan to retaliate after discovering that Shadrack has told the Land Commissioner everything. Meanwhile, Suzaan receives disappointing news.

Friday, 21st January 2022

Episode 100

Shadrack's land case causes a division among the members of the Land Association. Labuschagne wants to destroy a colleague. Meanwhile, Muzi seeks consolation from the wrong places.

Monday, 24th January 2022

Episode 101

Jo prepares her revenge, and Muzi lays a lawsuit against the Land Association. Elsewhere, Suzaan beseeches her ancestors to help her.

Tuesday, 25th January 2022

Episode 102

Gigi prepares for battle after discovering that Lwandle wants Muzi to evict her. Meanwhile, Tessa loses her anger because of Martin's friends.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022

Episode 103

Sindi and Dumisani are caught in a questionable position. Muzi prepares for a historic event in the Phakathwayo family, and Jo discovers Martin's problems.

Thursday, 27th January 2022

Episode 104

Ryan and Aarush give Suzaan the worst surprise. Tsholo puts Sindi in trouble, and Martin tells Jo his secrets.

Friday, 28th January 2022

Episode 105

Suzaan and Ryan plan each other's downfall. Meanwhile, Sindi makes a spontaneous decision. Finally, Phenyo resists a tyrant.

Monday, 31st January 2022

Episode 106

Ryan finds out about Suzaan's new job. Dumisani confronts Ayanda, and Mmakoena learns what transpired in Phenyo's life.

Muzi

He decided to sue the Land Association and coerce Ntate Phasha to side with him. Meanwhile, Lwandle wants him to send Gigi packing, but Gigi has vowed not to move an inch.

Suzaan

Ryan is making her life a living hell because of her ex-boyfriend, who turned out to be a conman. Are the two heading towards self-destruction?

Martin

He gets a setback whenever he makes commendable recovery progress. Since Tessa is still mad at his friends, Martin finds it easier to keep his secrets with Jo.

The Estate on SABC1 teasers for January 2022 are now out and have revealed the latest detail. unveiled. Tune in on weekdays at 19h30.

