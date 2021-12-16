Gomora 2 Teasers for January 2022: Zodwa's life is in danger!

Gomora 2 teasers for January 2022 are out, and if you thought you had seen it all in the previous episodes, that is the tip of the iceberg. The drama seems to have just gotten started. So, grab your popcorn and a glass of wine and dig in since it will be a bumpy ride.

Gomora 2 Teasers for January 2022.

Source: Facebook

Gomora 2 storyline focuses on inequality and how the rich grow richer while the poor grow poorer. The show does so by featuring two families, its focal point being the fine line between their economic status. Gomora 2 cast members use their privileges to undermine one another. Others take advantage of situations to protect their interests. Gomora 2 teasers for January 2022 highlight the pain your best cast members face when the odds are stacked against them.

Gomora 2 teasers for January 2022

Recent Gomora 2 episodes revealed how quick Zodwa's empire was crumbling. Her pride seemed to fuel a situation that was already worse. Will she swallow her pride and allow people to help her? What lessons will she pick from this incident?

Episode 181 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Phumlani goes against Thathi's wishes and lets Buhle stay. A drunken Zodwa says something that hurts Bongani's feelings.

Episode 182 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Phumlani struggles to convince Thathi that Buhle has her best interest at heart. Zodwa shocks the family when she shows up drunk for the second time in a row.

Episode 183 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Sbonga realizes he is on the wrong side of Sdumo's gun, and Mazet's withdrawal confuses Ntokozo.

Episode 184 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Sibongile and Teddy brainstorm on the best way to help Zodwa navigate her situation. Elsewhere, Sonto is insecure about how much Phumlani knows about Ntokozo.

Episode 185 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

The family worries about Mazet's whereabouts, and Sibongile struggles to understand the consequences of her actions towards Zodwa.

Sdumo loses his cool. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 186 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Teddy pleads with Bongani to reconsider the breakup, and a desperate Sonto gathers the courage to report Mazet's abduction to the police.

Episode 187 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Thathi grows envious of Phumlani and Mazet's growing bond. Meanwhile, Bongani's children unexpectedly show up at Zodwa's house.

Episode 188 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

Zodwa humiliates Sibongile even more, and Thathi is bothered by Mazet's decision to stay at Phumlani's house.

Episode 189 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Zodwa worsens the situation between her and Sibongile, and the Molefes regret the actions towards Phumlani.

Episode 190 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Bongani offers to help a homeless Sibongile, and Phumlani and Thathi seal a deal with a kiss.

Episode 191 - Monday, 17th of January 2022

Teddy attempts to mediate between Zodwa and Sibongile, although things do not go as planned. Ntokozo raises eyebrows about Phumlani and Mazet's friendship. Thathi excitedly announces her engagement to Phumlani, although not everyone is impressed by the news.

Episode 192 - Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Zodwa empties her cupboards to starve Sibongile and Teddy. Melusi angers Phumlani when he tells him he had Thathi first.

Sbonga joins Sdumo in the mission. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 193 - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Teddy and Sibongile collude to loot Dlamini's kitchen. Elsewhere, Thathi is shocked to realize that Phumlani is no longer interested in knowing more about her past.

Episode 194 - Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Phumlani is the happiest man on earth; why so? A hallucinating Zodwa insists on kicking demons out of her house. Later, Tshiamo gives Buhle a strict warning.

Episode 195 - Friday, 21st of January 2022

Teddy finds it challenging to reach out to Zodwa, and Phumlani questions Melusi about his relationship with Thathi. Tshiamo is shocked to find out the truth about Sdumo hitting Sbonga.

Episode 196 - Monday, 24th of January 2022

Teddy worries about Zodwa's situation deteriorating, and Phumlani asks Melusi to do him a favour. Does it have anything to do with Thathi?

Episode 197 - Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

Phumlani apologizes to Melusi and Gladys for disrespectfully asking him to be his best man. Elsewhere, Teddy hopelessly attempts to secure a job.

Will Sbonga regret this move? Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 198 - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

Melusi is compelled to reconsider the promise he made to Phumlani. Zodwa gets into trouble for not clearing her debts.

Episode 199 - Thursday, 27th of January 2022

Teddy shows up on time to rescue Zodwa, and Sbonga's recklessness lands him in jail. Phumlani blackmails his best man into paying him for disappointing him.

Zodwa

Zodwa's problems heighten when she convinces herself that her family is against her. She resorts to alcohol, a move that worries her family members. Her situation prompts Sibongile and Teddy to take action. However, Zodwa humiliates Sibongile.

Teddy graciously offers to bail her out when she gets into trouble for not paying the money. Is this the last call for her to admit she cannot handle this situation herself?

Thathi

Phumlani angers Thathi when he lets Buhle stay with them. Later, he grows too close to Mazet, making Thathi insecure. When Thathi finally wins him back, she pressures him to ask for her hand in marriage.

Thathi announces her engagement the following morning, although not everyone is happy for her. Melusi worsens the situation when he tells Phumlani that he has a past with Thathi. Will the news derail the plans they had initially?

These hints in Gomora 2 teasers for January 2022 do not pre-empty the storyline enough. If you wish to find more intriguing details about the show, tune in to Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

Source: Briefly.co.za