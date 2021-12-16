The Queen teasers for January 2022: Vuyiswa’s baby fever intensifies

Most people need time to decide about having children. However, that is not the case for Vuyiswa, for she wants one as soon as possible. Unfortunately, Hector is not prepared for this. The Queen teasers for January 2022 unveils what happens to Vuyiswa's motherhood ambition.

Mzansi Magic's The Queen series will usher in the new year in style. Elsewhere, Khumo's family worries about him, for he is getting dangerously close to Darlington. The young man will do anything to protect Olerato from Darlington's blackmail.

January episodes of The Queen soapie

The divorce takes a toll on Goodness and even lands her in hospital. She is lucky to regain her memory after surviving a comma. However, will Kagiso ever allow her to meet her daughter? Please read on to find out.

Monday, 3rd January 2022

Episode 116

The divorce battle hurts Goodness more than Kagiso, while the tyrannical Clive restrains Akhona even more.

Tuesday, 4th January 2022

Episode 117

Khumo spots Olerato in a questionable position, and things go south when Akhona meets Clive's friends. Elsewhere, the divorce emotionally exhausts Goodness.

Wednesday, 5th January 2022

Episode 118

The once-happy couple feels embarrassed in public, and Goodness loses the little hope left in her.

Thursday, 6th January 2022

Episode 119

Goodness presses on even though she feels lost. Meanwhile, Akhona makes a bold move.

Friday, 7th January 2022

Episode 120

While the doctors join hands to save Goodness' life, Vuyiswa is disappointed in Akhona for wanting to leave.

Monday, 10th January 2022

Episode 121

Akhona feels trapped, and Noma requests the Khozas to ignore Goodness' mistakes.

Tuesday, 11th January 2022

Episode 122

The enraged Harriet loses her patience. Elsewhere, Akhona is at a cross-road, and Vuyiswa plans to ruin someone's new romance.

Wednesday, 12th January 2022

Episode 123

Noma and Harriet's friendship deteriorates. Meanwhile, Clive presses Akhona to choose between him and her friends.

Thursday, 13th January 2022

Episode 124

Olerato meets a shocking surprise after Harriet threatens her. Clive receives unexpected results.

Friday, 14th January 2022

Episode 125

Vuyiswa thinks hard after bumping into an old friend. Meanwhile, Akhona and the squad finally break out of a dictatorship. Elsewhere, the Sebatas are concerned with Khumo drawing closer to a foe.

Monday, 17th January 2022

Episode 126

Goodness meets so many changes when she wakes up from a comma. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa's decision to have a baby takes Hector by surprise.

Tuesday, 18th January 2022

Episode 127

Goodness remembers her daughter when she begins to recover her memory. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa is determined to make her pregnant.

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

Episode 128

Hector decides to make Vuyiswa happy, and Goodness puts her life on the line to see her daughter.

Thursday, 20th January 2022

Episode 129

Patronella's risk-taking habit threatens Mjekejeke's job. Meanwhile, tension grows between Thando and Vuyiswa.

Friday, 21st January 2022

Episode 130

Noma runs into a difficult situation, and Hector makes careless decisions.

Monday, 24th January 2022

Episode 131

Harriet finally bids her son goodbye while Goodness hits a dead end. Elsewhere, Vuyiswa puts Hector exactly where she wants.

Tuesday, 25th January 2022

Episode 132

Harriet dismisses Noma's advice to contact Kagiso. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa takes drastic steps to get pregnant for Hector.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022

Episode 133

Noma and Patronella panic when the hospital gives them a call. Harriet puts Olerato in her place, and Vuyiswa overhears a startling conversation.

Thursday, 27th January 2022

Episode 134

Vuyiswa finds hope when she is almost giving up. Meanwhile, Noma won't change her mind, and Goodness prepares to fight Mvelo.

Friday, 28th January 2022

Episode 135

Olerato receives a shocking response when she reaches out to Goodness. Elsewhere, Vuyiswa makes a hasty decision.

Monday, 31st January 2022

Episode 136

Hector worries about Vuyiswa's condition. Goodness moves into a hotel room after the hospital discharges her. She later discovers her enemy is paying her hotel bills and the private nurse.

Hector

Hector finally gives in to Vuyiswa's request. Meanwhile, his relationship with Thando is a sinking ship. Vuyiswa's condition later gives him sleepless nights. Has she finally conceived?

Clive

He receives the shock of his life when he orders Akhona to choose between him and her friends. Akhona's friends free her from his dictatorship.

Olerato

Olerato lands into trouble shortly after Harriet threatens her. Also, it seems Goodness also wants nothing to do with her. Will she seek Khumo's help?

Goodness

Goodness risks her life to see her child then finds a hotel after leaving the hospital. However, the last person she would ask for help is paying her private nurse and the hotel room.

Watch all the episodes discussed in The Queen teasers on Mzansi Magic. The network airs the series on weekdays at 21h00. DStv opened Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) to Family and Access packages in October 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za