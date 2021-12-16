Who is Dora's boyfriend? Who is her cousin? Everything you need to know

Most of Dora the Explorer's fans do not know Dora's boyfriend and cousin. Who is Dora? The 8-year-old girl and her best friend, Boots, embark on a trip to find what she holds dear to her heart. Viewers believe that Dora Marquez is autistic because classic ADHD makes her forget what the map told her thrice. Also, her mental disability makes her speak louder than her fellow characters.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes, and Eric Weiner created this children's adventure series. Photo: @Dora the Explorer

Source: Facebook

Are Dora and Diego cousins? Some people think so, while others suspect they are dating. Diego Márquez is a dark-tan skinned 8-year-old Latino boy with brown hair and eyes. The action-adventure athletic hero uses scientific methods to protect endangered animals and their habitats using gizmos and high-tech gadgets.

Who is Dora's boyfriend?

Most Americans born in the '90s moving forward have watched this hit animated series growing up. The series aired initially from 14th August 2000 to 9th August 2019 but is still accessible worldwide on Showmax and DStv. Therefore, add Showmax to your DStv bill for more entertainment.

Google has lots of people searching "What is Dora's boyfriend's name?", "Is Dora's boyfriend Pablo?" and "Are Diego and Dora dating" Well, the character does not have a boyfriend but has several male cousins.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is Dora's cousin?

Diego and Dora's dating assumptions among viewers spark from their closeness. Diego makes his first appearance in the show with a dark blue shirt, an orange vest, green cargo shorts and socks, brown shoes, and a silver watch.

Billy Straus and Joshua Sitron composed the series' theme music. Photo: @DoraTheExplorer

Source: Facebook

He later sticks to a signature look; darker blue or green cargo shorts and a tan vest underneath a light blue shirt. The undershirt sometimes transforms into a long sleeve vest that the boy uses as a lifejacket.

Diego completes his dressing style with grey shoes, white socks and a yellow/blue luxury watch. The show does not clearly define Diego and Dora's relationship, but they are probably first paternal cousins.

Diego and Dora have the same last name and two siblings, meaning their fathers are brothers. Diego's older sisters are Alicia and Daisy, while Miss Marquez's younger siblings (Isabella and Guillermo) are fraternal twins.

The storyline takes a new direction in season 4 (Go, Diego, Go! ). Dora's cousin becomes the main character and changes his looks. He pairs a short-sleeved red sweatshirt with an orange top underneath.

Diego also looks stylish in white socks, black cargo pants, and black/red sneakers. Moreover, viewers see him wearing his debut outfits in flashbacks. The boy is more determined to take care of animals in the fourth season.

The series originates from the USA, and its original languages are Spanish and English. Photo: @hitgamestv

Source: Facebook

Dora and Pablo's relationship

Pablo is the first boy to appear on the show as Pablo Flute. He is so affectionate towards Dora, making many assume that he loves her. However, the boy is neither Miss Marquez's ex-boyfriend nor her secret admirer.

Pablo's grandfather raises him on a rocky farm and gives him a magical flute. Vegetation grows on the mountain instantly whenever the boy plays his flute. Miss Marquez and Boots help him find his musical instrument when he loses it.

Pablo is a brown-skinned boy with hazel eyes and brown hair. In this series, he wears a blue short-sleeved shirt over a yellow long-sleeved shirt and light yellow shoes with light and dark blue patterns and tan capris.

Pablo's eyes change to brown, and he also slightly alters his trendy dressing style at some point. The boy also chooses a light blue short-sleeved shirt, brown open-toed sandals, and navy blue shorts.

Its production company is the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The series has 8 seasons and 178 episodes. Photo: @DoraTheExplorer

Source: Facebook

DStv' kids picked the best programs for children this holiday season. However, it is wise for adults to be cautious of what children watch on TV. Since the people think that Dora's boyfriends are her cousins and friends, be assured that this series has no adult content.

READ MORE: Who is the strongest DBZ character? Here is the Top 10 list

Briefly.co.za also listed the top ten strongest DBZ characters. Dragon Ball Z series is recommended for everyone who likes action movies and video games. The animated series has over 290 episodes and 154 Dragon Ball Z video games.

Frieza and Goku are the viewers' favourite characters. Frieza's race (the aliens) infiltrate the Universe, a planet out of space that Goku's race occupy. A battle breaks out when Frieza and his squad strive to take over the region and enslave Goku's people.

Source: Briefly.co.za