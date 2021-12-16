DiepCity Teasers for January 2022: Charleston's family rejoice

DiepCity South African drama is based on the trials and tribulations of a female armed robber apprehended after her brilliant brother was shot dead during a robbery that had nothing to do with him. She must return home after serving her time in prison, but how will she cope with the new life ahead of her? DiepCity teasers for January gives a peek of Nox's never say never spirit in her love and street life.

When Maureen's friends discover that she is pregnant, they fight against all odds to make sure that a baby shower is thrown in her honour. However, Herbert and Nox's relationship comes under a terrible storm that threatens to keep them apart but will they survive it? The DiepCity series for January 2022 also share a preview of Asanda's reaction to Eve becoming the Church's Vice President, even though it had Charleston's blessings.

DiepCity teasers for January 2022

The suspense and drama locked up in this fantastic television series are genuinely exceptional. So if you need something unique to end your day, this show is worth considering. Continue reading the teasers below to know what the plots look like this time around.

Monday, 3rd of January, 2022 - Episode 196

Charleston is in a bad mood, and this displeases Asanda. However, Eve comes around to discuss everything Charleston missed by being absent from the trip, which increases the latter's irritation.

Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022 - Episode 197

Charleston receives the first notification from his bank, and this prospect excites the couple.

Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022 - Episode 198

Asanda enters into a state of disbelief after discovering that Eve is now the Vice President at the church by Charleston's anointing. Meanwhile, Ringo puts Khelina's mind at rest about the prospect of anyone rivalling him for her love, and Khelina is seriously anticipating the event of their meeting.

Thursday, 6th of January, 2022 - Episode 199

Asanda is scared of letting Sne know about the wrong things that she had done while Eve arrives with a cake for Sne's birthday.

Friday, 7th of January, 2022 - Episode 200

Lerato, Nox, and Sne go to the eatery to break the day's fast with Eve. However, when the girl returns from their trip to the eatery, they are even more in awe of Eve's personality.

Monday, 10th of January, 2022 - Episode 201

Asanda's friend thinks she is dumb to share a secret with Eve. Ringo returns to discover that Big Boy and his Skhotane associates have raided the Shack.

Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022 - Episode 202

Big Boy and Ringo rearrange the Shack and put it in order while Khelina is happy about this. Asanda was on the brink of telling her secrets to Charleston, after observing that he is acting a bit strangely.

Wednesday, 12th of January, 2022 - Episode 203

Asanda is not comfortable with how long Charleston has been mistreating her, and she wonders if it will ever end. Meanwhile, Asanda is panicky about Eve, and the rest of the girls accuse one another.

Thursday, 13th of January, 2022 - Episode 204

Mehlo has a superstitious belief about purchasing baby clothes when the baby is yet to arrive. Finally, Khelina stands in front of the mirror and practices her agony aunt character.

Friday, 14th of January, 2022 - Episode 205

Herbert is unhappy to see Nox leaving, but the latter reminds him that nothing can stop her from being Bonga's offspring.

Monday, 17th of January, 2022 - Episode 206

Lerato informs the girl that a baby shower surprise is in the making for Maureen, but the girls are more surprised at the prospect of contributing to it.

Tuesday, 18th of January, 2022 - Episode 207

Nox attempts to discuss the probability of moving out with Bonga, but Lungile, who is planning to put on the show that Nox has insisted that she must not wear, keeps on cutting her short.

Wednesday, 19th of January, 2022 - Episode 208

Lungile starts a fire, and Nox attempts to put it out. However, Lerato is committed to seeking out the best for new baby EJ because of her inability to do the same for Khumo in the past.

Thursday, 20th of January, 2022 - Episode 209

Lerato and Mgedeza are looking to organise a baby shower for Maureen, but the surprise could be ruined because of the latter's constant presence.

Friday, 21st of January, 2022 - Episode 210

Mgedeza and Lerato make sure to engage Maureen in something superficial while they work on organising the baby shower. Meanwhile, Bonga is aware that Nox is in some deep trouble even though the latter is lying about it.

Monday, 24th of January, 2022 - Episode 211

Nox wants to be given her chance by Herbert, who won't let her in. Elsewhere, EJ regains consciousness, thanks to Mgedeza's help. Then, the ambulance arrives at that moment.

Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022 - Episode 212

Herbert tries to clean up his apartment, and certain things remind him of Nox, while the latter believes that Herbert is just being dramatic and things will get back to normal when he calms down.

Wednesday, 26th of January, 2022 - Episode 213

The Gegezas are visibly excited after EJ gets the clearance to be discharged, while Maureen does not feel as guilty as before for the first time.

Thursday, 27th of January, 2022 - Episode 214

As usual, Nox is asleep at the workshop, but she feels sicker than before. Meanwhile, Bonga believes that Nox is better off with someone other than Herbert, but Nox really adores Herbert.

Friday, 28th of January, 2022 - Episode 215

Nox wishes to inform Herbert about her past criminal tendencies in a desperate attempt to win his trust again.

Monday, 31st of January, 2022 - Episode 216

Herbert rants to a girl about how he could never trust again following Nox's actions. However, Nox is pissed at Bafana and insults him for stalking them to the factory to ensure that nothing fishy is going on.

Herbert

Like every young man in love, Herbert is in a state of disbelief after discovering something untoward about his love interest. He decides to end things with the woman who used to be everything he wanted and moves on with his life. Meanwhile, he must get flashbacks of their shared memories while trying to put his room in order.

Maureen

Maureen is pregnant with her first child, and her friends are planning to surprise her with a baby shower. Unfortunately, she is not making it easy for her friends as she keeps showing up to interrupt the plans unintentionally. In the end, her friends supported her fake-busy so that they could finish up the baby shower arrangements. Will Maureen honestly be surprised?

The DiepCity teasers for January 2022 begins a series of unfolding drama in this South African series. Lovers of the South African DiepCity soapie can revel in the news that the new season will continue to air on the 3rd day of the first month of the year. Therefore, do not miss the show as they air on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

