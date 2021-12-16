Days of Our Lives Teasers for January 2022: Charlotte's paternity secret is out!

Kate decides to tell Chad the truth about him being Charlotte's real father. The revelation exposes deceptive secrets involving Stefan and Gabi, and two arrests are made. Will Chad and Abigail make amends following the recent discovery? Find out how the drama unfolds in the January episodes from the following Days of Our Lives teasers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Days of Our Lives on e.tv is the world's longest-running television series with over 50 seasons. Photo: @TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

What is the storyline of Days of Our Lives? The eTV series has multiple storylines that involve romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama. It revolves around the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families from the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. Days of Our Lives is the world's longest-running scripted television program, after airing for more than half a century.

Days of Our Lives teasers for January 2022

Days of Our Lives on eTV has an exciting episode line-up this January. Abigail disguises herself as Gabby, Jack is back from the dead, and everyone is shocked about Ciara's affair with Ben. Here are all the teasers to keep you updated on what is coming up.

Leo arranges for his marriage with Sonny despite opposition. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 13485 (599)

Rafe knocks Ted to the floor and accuses Hope of having an affair. Ben informs Stefan about the trap Ted and Hope had set for him. Elsewhere, Julie accosts Ciara about her relationship with Ben, and Ciara seems to be in love with him.

Jennifer informs Julie about Abigail's deteriorating health, and Abigail tries to persuade Gabi that Gabby has returned, but she is not convinced. Later, Chad accosts Stefan about going back on their deal, which is the reason for Abigail's condition.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13486 (600)

Julie recalls the call she made to her grandparents 50 years ago, which influenced her decision to go back to Salem. Lani and Eli inform his folks that they are a couple, while JJ lets Doug know that his situation has improved compared with the previous year. Will and Sonny engage in a last-resort effort to repudiate Leo's extortion attempt?

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13487 (601)

Leo seeks Abe's assistance in getting him and Sonny married, while Sheila decides to accept the gig. Sonny makes Justin and Adrienne aware of Leo's extortion, while someone decides to object to the marriage as the ceremony is underway.

Sheila then leaves, and Marlena arrives only to find out from Abe that Leo and Sonny have their wedding today. Meanwhile, Eric is grateful to Chloe for being kind and helpful following Nicole's death. Sarah attempts to persuade Brady to assist Eric with Maggie. Later, Sarah and Eric make an emotional plea to Maggie.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 13488 (602)

Eric is happy about taking care of Holly with Sarah, and Will later gets to meet his cousin Sarah again. Brady and Chloe inform Maggie about the letter Nicole left regarding what should happen to Holly. Later, Sarah's employer from the Chicago hospital calls to know when she will be going back to work.

Victor interferes with Sonny and Leo's wedding as he questions Sonny's decision to tie the knot with the miserable man who sued Titan. Justin, Adrienne, and Sonny make him understand that Leo has leverage over Sonny. Elsewhere, Will finds out about the marriage, while Kayla reveals the truth regarding Steve, his bionic eye, and the ISA.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 13489 (603)

Abigail plans to link up with Julie, but Stefan does not let her, while JJ stands by Gabi against Julie. Maggie almost catches Julie looking around for something after her meeting with Abigail, while the latter sneaks into Kyla's office, and Kyla finds her.

Sarah and Maggie do not see eye regarding the handling of the letter Nicole left behind, while Eric accosts Chloe. Eric goes through the letter and promises to fight for Holly's child custody. He then visits Sarah, who tries to make him feel better. Later, Sarah opens up to Kayla about her conflicting situation.

Julie is hospitalized after falling following a fight with Gabi. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 13490 (604)

A fight erupts after Gabi finds Julie in her chambers, while Abigail has no choice but to reveal the truth after being caught by Kayla. Elsewhere, Victor discovers how Chad betrayed Sonny, who tries to defend him, while Hope accosts Ciara regarding her affair with Ben. Later, Ciara seeks answers from Ben regarding what she just heard about them being together.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13491 (605)

Sonny and Chad hurry to save Julie as a shocked Gabi looks on. Kayla had earlier thought about Julie and Abigail's disguised operation after JJ reveals his worries regarding Abigail. She later talks to Abigail about the matter.

Doug goes to see his wife upon her arrival with Chad, while Rafe and Hope fail to agree regarding Ted Laurent. Will blames Kate for Leo and Sonny's wedding. Abigail is discovered by Stefan, disguising herself as Gabby as she contacts Julie.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13492 (606)

Gabi is filled with worry regarding Julie's fall. She fears Julie will expose what happened to the authorities as soon as she wakes up, making her lose Arianna and return to jail. Luckily, Sonny is around to make her feel better. Lani and Eli arrive to get a statement from her, and she later goes to see Julie.

Eric possesses Will's house as he hopes his efforts to bring Holly home will work despite Chloe taking her with support from Maggie. Sonny throws Leo out after sneaking to bed with him, and he later taunts Will upon meeting him.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 13493 (607)

Sarah and Eric find out that Maggie handed Holly to Chloe, and Sarah criticizes her. On the other hand, Brady and Chloe bond over their guilt over how they treated Nicole. John and Marlena support each other regarding the tension between their sons. Marlena then decides to try and assist Abigail.

Abigail goes to see Mendez about her marriage with Stefan, while JJ interrupts Gabi's visit with Julie to thank her for helping him avoid suicide. Gabi is later cornered by Abigail, who is full of revenge.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 13494 (608)

Abigail admits to Gabi that she has been disguising herself as Gabby to have her child back, and Abigail later seeks Julie's forgiveness. Rafe attempts to get a confession from Stefan about his threatening Ted Laurent and later cautions him regarding Abigail.

Abigail, disguised as Gabby, goes back home with a Christmas gift for Stefan. Chad also gifts Kate a present as she is guilt-ridden regarding keeping Charlotte's true paternity a secret. Kate later sends Chad a thank you note and comes clean about Charlotte's birth father.

Kate tells Chad that he is Charlotte's real father in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 13495 (609)

Julie regains consciousness with Doug and Jennifer beside her. Gabi is happy to find out that Julie has memory loss and later wants Chad to stay with her and Arianna at her family's home. Elsewhere, Abigail exposes her real identity to Stefan and reveals that she is leaving him and is going with the child.

Sarah reveals that Julie cannot be discharged, and the latter asks the Hortons to proceed with the ornament hanging ceremony without her. Meanwhile, Abigail arrives with baby Charlotte.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13496 (610)

Today is Christmas, and Julie regains her memories, while Chad, Stefan, and Abigail find out about Charlotte's birth father. Leo draws attention to himself during the ceremony for the ailing children, while Roman makes plans for Sonny and Will to share a stolen moment since Leo is not paying attention.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13497 (611)

Chad is confused after finding out he is Charlotte's real dad and criticizes Gabi for lying. Stefan is having the worst time of his life. Meanwhile, Julie talks to Jennifer about the recent paternity drama the latter regrets about not trusting her daughter.

Tripp catches Ciara admiring a present from Ben and leaves. Claire tries to make him feel better, but Ciara does not let her. Elsewhere, JJ attempts to get an explanation from Haley about her attempted suicide.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 13498 (612)

Rafe wants Gabi arrested after finding what she did from Chad. Later, Chad accosts Kate for her betrayal. Rafe has no choice but to bring Gabi in.

Stefan captures Gabi and makes her his hostage. However, Katie reveals that she has nothing over Gabi because Chad is aware of what they did. She then reveals shocking details. Even after Roman's insistence, Eric is not in the mood to go to the Horton Center New Year's Eve party.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 13499 (613)

It is New Year's Eve, and everyone looks forward to a great 2019. But, unfortunately, the happiness is later cut short when an unwelcome guest comes to the New Year's Eve benefit for the Horton Center at Doug's place.

Abigail disguises herself as Gabby in Days of Our Lives January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 13500 (614)

Eve criticizes her foes in Salem, especially Jennifer and Brady, as she promises to make their lives a living hell. Everyone at the party is shocked when a healthy Jack Deveraux comes to the ceremony. Lani and Lani share their first moment as a couple.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13501 (615)

JJ informs Abigail that their dad is not dead, while Jennifer sets out searching for Jack. Hope and Jack later meet, and Eve interrupts when Abigail tries to go to Jack.

Rafe goes to see Gabi, and she asks him for assistance. He then requests Justin to be on Gabi's defence team, and Gabi later visits Habi. Will is sorry for Chad regarding losing Abigail and continues to find a way to eliminate Leo.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13502 (616)

Jennifer attempts to reach Jack as she reveals that she still has feelings for him and wants him to come back. Abigail goes to see Gabi, and they discuss Gabi switching the paternity test. Meanwhile, Kayla accosts JJ for assisting Haley to hide her suicide attempt, and Haley is infuriated.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 13503 (617)

Jack accosts Eve for not telling the truth regarding their past marriage, while Jennifer seeks answers from Roman regarding the death of Jack. Stefan blames Kayla for being negligent and letting Gabi switch the paternity results, and Kayla hits back about him using Steve's eye to lay his hands on the ISA secrets.

Gabi learns about what is going to happen regarding her wrongdoing as she reveals to Rafe about Stefan abducting her. Later, Hope cuts short Ciara and Ben's date to reveal to her daughter about Ben's involvement in the kidnapping of Gabi. Elsewhere, Abigail criticizes Chad for going against her and Sonny's trust in him.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 13504 (618)

Rafe handcuffs Stefan for treason, while Hope decides not to arrest Ben for abducting Gabi but cautions Ciara. Later, Ciara wants Ben to reveal the truth, while Maggie tries to make Jennifer feel better as she seeks answers about Jack.

Eve tries to make Jack go to bed, and he later encounters Kayla. He is surprised to learn specific information. Eve sets out searching for Jack and ends up at Jennifer's place, leading to an argument. Xander is back at the Kiriaki household with credible information on DiMera Enterprises and reveals everything to Victor.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 13505 (619)

Chad opens up to Julie regarding Abigail's refusal to set aside their differences. Stefan is removed from the board, and Kate believes Chad is the right man to fill the CEO position. Abigail is surprised to discover that Ciara and Ben have been dating.

Hope convinces Ted to be in Stefan's defence team for the treason crime. Rafe is unhappy when he discovers Hope's involvement in getting Ted to represent Stefan.

Kate thinks Chad should be CEO after Stefan is ousted from the board in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Days of Our Lives cast?

Everyone in Salem is up to something in Days of Our Lives January episodes as past actions come back to haunt some of the characters. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the series' cast members.

Gabi

She fights with Julie after finding her in her room, resulting in Julie falling and getting hospitalized. She fears that she will return to prison after Julie regains consciousness and reveals what happened. Luckily, she wakes up with relapse, but things take a worse turn after her involvement in switching Charlotte's paternity test is revealed, and she ends up behind bars.

Chad

Kate is guilt-ridden for hiding the truth about Charlotte's true paternity from him. She decides to tell him the truth, and it turns out he is the father. He blasts Gabi for switching the tests and later asks Rafe to arrest her. He then tries to make amends with Abigail, but she resists him.

Days of Our Lives television series promises to make your evening more entertaining throughout January, as seen from the above Days of Our Lives teasers. The telenovela airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 4.45 p.m.

READ ALSO: The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for January 2022: New management leaves Refilwe stranded

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the January 2022 episodes of The River 4 on 1Magic.

Refilwe community faces a challenging fight as the new management makes decisions that leave them helpless.

Source: Briefly.co.za