Wedding Planners teasers for January 2022 bring you the juice about the show and the rollercoaster that is Preeti's and K.T's relationship. If you have been meaning to check the show out or are looking for recommendations for soapies to watch, you should consider checking it out.

Wedding Planners storyline features the strained relationship between K.T and Preeti. Apart from being lovers, they run a successful baking business. However, they let their relationship issues transcend to their business. They also have their fair share of ups and downs from other Wedding Planners cast members. Will they weather the storm and salvage their relationship eventually?

Wedding Planners teasers for January 2022

Recently, Wedding Planners episodes revealed Preeti's health status and how difficult it is for her to keep it a secret. K.T is equally demanding of her attention. How will he react when he finds out the truth?

Episodes 149- 150 - Saturday, 1st of January 2022

Preeti and K.T indulge in imported chocolates that make them high as they spend time together. Later, K.T slaps Neela for causing a blunder.

K.T confronts Preeti forcing her to change her mood. Later, K.T is shocked to discover the truth about Preeti's sickness, and Neel convinces Priyanka to take advantage of the situation to win the family's favour.

Episodes 151- 152 - Sunday, 2nd of January 2022

K.T questions Preeti about her disappearance after he visits Kusum. Later, Preeti and K.T lose the wedding contract.

The family discovers that Pereti and K.T are considering getting divorced, and they attempt to convince them to work things out. Later, K.T convinces Preeti not to leave.

Episodes 153- 154 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Preeti faces a perilous situation as K.T waits for her. Neel points fingers at Priyank for instigating the pressure in the family.

K.T realizes how much he loves Preeti, but the latter contemplates leaving the city forever. He considers executing his quirky plan to prove his love for her.

Episodes 155- 156 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

K.T's confession about how much he loves Preeti melts her heart. Later, he surprises his father leaving him tear-eyed.

Kusum bids the Tibrewals goodbye and meets Priyanka before leaving. Later, Preeti and K.T set hilarious bedroom goals.

Episodes 157- 158 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

A mysterious woman takes the baby from K.T, and he doubts her intentions. Later, a bewildered Preeti calls K.T.

The doctor reveals shocking details about Preeti's health, and K.T insists on having a family with Preeti. Preeti nurses an injured Foorti.

Episodes 159- 160 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Unaware of the situation, Foorti misunderstands Preeti. K.T comes bearing good news, although Preeti hides details about her illness.

Preeti is excited when Foorti offers to help her out, and K.T prepares a surprise and makes a heartwarming speech praising her.

Episodes 161- 162 - - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Preeti secretly tells Kushala she is pregnant, and when K.T discovers the truth, he confronts her. However, Preeti tries to make him understand her decision.

Foorti makes a firm decision, and Priyanka calls Neel out for his heinous act. Later, Preeti falls unconscious, shocking Foorti.

Episodes 163- 164 - Saturday, 8th of January 2022

K.T lodges a complaint against Foorti and goes on a mission to look for her. Later, he is shocked to discover that Preeti chose Foorti to be her surrogate.

Preeti tries to convince K.T to let Foorti be the surrogate by telling him about him Foorti's tumultuous past.

Episodes 165- 166 - Sunday, 9th of January 2022

Preeti refuses to tell K.T the truth about her illness even after he insists. The rift between Priyanka and Neel widens, and Foorte's surrogacy process begins.

Preeti receives some exciting news. Later, Kushala suggests joining K.T and Preeti for their trip to London, although Foorti's reaction to the news leaves everyone perplexed.

Episodes 167- 168 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Kushala does the unimaginable, and Preeti faces some shocking accusations. K.T attempts to stop Foorti from revealing details of the surrogacy to the rest of the family.

K.T gives in to Preeti's idea about cancelling the London trip, and Foorti decides to pull a prank. Later, K.T receives a shocking letter.

Episodes 169 - 170 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Preeti and K.T visit the sonographer, but they are shocked by what he recommends. Later, Foorti is restless as she waits for Preeti.

As K.T heads to the sonographer's room, Preeti is saddened to learn of her deteriorating condition. Later, Foorti lashes out at Preeti.

Episodes 171- 172 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

K.T and Preeti try to intervene when Kushala threatens to throw Foorti out of the house. Preeti leaves the family baffled when she gets involved in an accident.

A suspicious Priyanka interrogates Foorti, and Juhi is saddened to hear what Preeti has been going through.

Episodes 173 - 174 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Preeti and K.T have an emotional moment, and Preeti attempts to resolve the feud between Neel and Priyanka. The rest of the family celebrate Holi in high spirits.

K.T and Neel insist on reuniting Neel and Priyanka, and hell breaks loose for Preeti when her lies are brought to light in front of the rest of the family.

Episodes 175 - 176 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Preeti pleads with Kushala to forgive her, and K.T tries to make the rest of the family understand why they opted for surrogacy.

Kushala's constant dejection breaks K.T's heart, and Preeti's health deteriorates. Elsewhere, Kushala cares for Forti's unborn child.

Episodes 177 - 178 - Saturday, 15th of January 2022

Preeti loses consciousness before the baby shower commences, and later, the family celebrates the occasion on a grand note.

As Kushala supports Preeti, K.T suspects she is hiding something from him. Later, K.T and Preeti spend time together.

Episodes 179- 180 - Sunday, 16th of January 2022

As Preeti prepares to leave for Delhi, K.T remembers the memories they shared. Later, he is shocked to spot her on the TV.

K.T is dumbfounded to find out the truth about Preeti's illness. He heads to the hospital to meet her, and they share an emotional moment.

K.T

He spends time with the love of his life, although when he discovers the truth, it angers him. A confrontation ensues between them, causing her to change her mind and relocate to New Delhi. However, he convinces her to change her mind by professing his love for her.

When he discovers details about her illness, he supports her in having Foorti as their surrogate. However, this marks another tumultuous journey when the doctor announces that Preeti's health is worsening. Will the current situation draw them closer?

Foorti

Foorti agrees to bear K.T and Preeti's baby. However, she seems too demanding and interferes with their plan to go for a vacation. Later, when Kushala discovers what she is up to, he threatens to oust her. Luckily, Preeti rescues her.

Wedding Planners teasers for January 2022 are a rollercoaster of how much is bound to happen. Ensure to catch the show's full episodes on StarLife daily from 21h00 to 21h30 for details on how the drama will unfold.

