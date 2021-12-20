Geet Teasers for January 2022: Will Geet and Maan's feelings last?

The entertainment and educational pleasure in your favourite soapie Starlife Geet is exceptional. Last month's show explains how Darji realises Dev's family duped them and his attempts to lock Geet in her room. This month describes the feelings between Maan and Geet, but how long will it last? Get to know more from the Geet teasers for January 2022 before the daily official broadcast.

Maan wants to impress Pari and asks Geet for tips on achieving that. However, even though Geet does not feel comfortable before her, she asks him to get her a teddy bear and not earrings. Will this idea get Maan what he wants? Why does Pari's attempt to get Maan's attention but irritate him? These and more are captured in the highlights of the show.

Geet Teasers for January 2022

The Geet storyline discusses a young woman's life and the steps she takes out of love for her family. She is in love with Dev, who promises to marry her, but unknown to Geet that Dev is in the relationship for his gain. This month's episodes build on the events that follow.

Saturday, 1st of January, 2022 - Episode 85

Geet perceives that something unfortunate is about to happen. However, she is surprised that she seems not to be moved by Maan's arrogant behaviour, and despite that, she still cares for him.

Episode 86

The feelings Maan and Geet have for each other surprise them. Meanwhile, Geet cannot locate Maan in the house and steps out to find his whereabouts. Eventually, she discovers him at the mosque, although he is furious because she left Dadimaa home alone.

Sunday, 2nd of January, 2022 - Episode 87

Dadima tries to persuade Maan that Geet has not given up on him. However, Geet refuses to let Maan know what gets her worried about him. Later, Dev and Naintara get into a confrontation with Geet.

Episode 88

Maan requests Geet to work for him again. While she resolves to honour his request, she makes up her mind never to have anything to do with Maan. However, what gets her worried is that they will meet every day.

Monday, 3rd of January, 2022 - Episode 89

Geet is willing to work with Sasha to refine her skills. Nevertheless, Sasha questions her relationship with Maan as she stays in his apartment and resolves to take revenge on her. Meanwhile, Naintara hires a private detective to get more information concerning Geet.

Episode 90

Maan requests Geet never to have anything to do with a project in Hoshiyarpur, but Geet will not listen. Nevertheless, while presenting, she remembers her family in Hoshiyarpur and finds it difficult to go further.

Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022 - Episode 91

The detective informs Dev that Geet is in Delhi. Meanwhile, Geet resolves never to love Maan while taking custody of their child. As she tries to stay away from him, she searches for other jobs.

Episode 92

Dadimaa faints when Geet informs her about leaving Maan and hospitalised. Elsewhere, Geet tries to call Maan only for Dev to pick it up, while Maan refuses to accept a job offer for Geet on her behalf.

Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022 - Episode 93

Episode 94

Nayantara finds out that Geet was once employed at Khurana constructions. Meanwhile, Dadimaa requests Maan to marry, and he consents as her health deteriorates. Eventually, he becomes shocked after knowing that Geet is shortlisting girls for him.

Thursday, 6th of January, 2022 - Episode 95

Geet scares the girls who come around because of Maan by telling them how arrogant he can be. Elsewhere, Maan requests that she get a girl who will willingly journey with him to Dadimaa but will not mind being dumped afterwards.

Episode 96

Dev sights Geet in the outhouse but believes he is visualising things. Meanwhile, Geet plans to send Sasha to Maan since none of the girls wants to consent to Maan's contract. Do you think Maan's plan will succeed?

Friday, 7th of January, 2022 - Episode 97

Maan selects a girl, Pari, who attracts him, while Geet becomes irritated after finding her giving flying kisses to his pictures and communing with them. In the process, she informs her that Maan is a fussy boss, which gets Maan irritated upon overhearing her.

Episode 98

When Geet avoids Maan, he instructs her to fix his appointment with Pari for lunch. Meanwhile, Maan also keeps food ready for Geet. The act touches Geet and offers food to Maan.

Saturday, 8th of January 2022 - Episode 99

Maan asks Geet for tips on how to impress Pari. As much as Geet feels uncomfortable before her, she informs him to gift her a teddy bear instead of buying earrings. Elsewhere, Pari pretends to faint to get Maan's attention but unfortunately irritates him.

Episode 100

Geet finds Maan and Pari at a disco and exchanges Maan's drink with Pari's as Pari wants to get Maan drunk. However, that does not stop him from getting drunk while dancing with Geet and Pari. Then, Geet and Maan hug each other.

Sunday, 9th of January, 2022 - Episode 101

After Geet knows how close she is with Maan, her conscience condemns her and informs him not to stay close. However, in his drunken state, Maan confesses how he feels for Geet, and considering how both of them behave, Pari suspects Maan and Geet like each other.

Episode 102

Maan lets Geet know that he does not remember what happened in the night because he was drunk and avoids her. Meanwhile, Maan resolves to let go of his emotions for Geet.

Monday, 10th of January, 2022 - Episode 103

Pari attempts to know if Maan has a feeling for Geet, only for her to discover that he does. As a result, she informs Maan that she is leaving forever, although there is a surprise behind for him.

Episode 104

Maan asks Geet to act as his fiancee before Dadima, which Geet reluctantly agrees to, and both lie about their relationship to Dadima!

Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022 - Episode 105

When Tasha asks Maan about his relationship with Geet, he informs everyone that she is his fiance. Meanwhile, Rasika files a case against Maan because she drops her project midway.

Episode 106

Geet reaches Hoshiyarpur, and Maan insists that she must go back. However, he takes her forcibly to Delhi when she will not go, only for their car to break down on the way. Luckily, a family they had earlier befriended at the Dhaba rescues them and take them to a wedding.

Wednesday, 12th of January, 2022 - Episode 107

Geet meets Rasika and confirms if she has made it known to the villagers that Rasika intends to erect a hotel on their land. However, she threatens Rasika with irate villagers if she refuses to discontinue the case.

Episode 108

Rasika withdraws her case, and Maan appreciates Geet for how far she has gone. At the same time, he surprises Geet by letting her and her sister Rajji and her brother Tito meet. Rajji informs Geet.

Thursday, 13th of January, 2022 - Episode 109

Brij's men kidnap Geet and are about to kill her before Maan shows up in the nick of time. Then, she informs Maan that she punished Brij for his crimes by sending him to jail. Nevertheless, she is touched when Maan pledges his commitment to protect her and how he cannot live without her.

Episode 110

Geet calls to mind that Maan was once injured in the fight and rushes to the office to see how he fares. But, unfortunately, the office staff members disallow her because they take her to be Maan's fiance.

Friday, 14th of January, 2022 - Episode 111

Dadimaa advises Dev to confess his mistake and admonishes him that Maan will not hold it against him. Meanwhile, she proposes hosting a party in their office to commemorate Geet and Maan's engagement.

Episode 112

Maan requests Nayantara to make her ways right if she wants him to forgive her. But, at the same time, he tells Geet to own up to her feelings and puts the engagement ring on her fingers. Do you think Geet will recognise her true feelings now?

Saturday, 15th of January, 2022 - Episode 113

Geet excitedly wears the ring but gets no response from Maan after asking why he made her wear it. However, she declines when Maan asks her to partake in a new bungalow project.

Episode 114

Geet decides to let Maan know about her life and pregnancy because she does not want to cheat on him after seeing how much he is concerned about her. Meanwhile, Dev gets ready to let Maan know about Geet.

Sunday, 16th of January, 2022 - Episode 115

Geet sees Maan as he plays with children at a client's party before the latter finds her alluring in a saree. Meanwhile, Geet attempts to tell him about herself, but he thinks she may propose to him and tells her to speak up on her feelings.

Episode 116

Maan is devastated because she feels Geet has tricked him. Meanwhile, Geet resolves to let him know the whole truth, but he will not pay attention. He does not reply to her, and the change in him surprises the office staff.

Maan

Maan is surprised to know that Geet has the same feelings he has for her before Dadima convinces him that the lady has not given up on him. In trying to capture her attention, Maan requests Geet to work for him again and the latter is willing to do so while ensuring that nothing personal comes in between them, but how possible will this be?

Geet

Geet has feelings for Maan but at the same time wants to ensure it does not graduate into something else while working for him. Since no girl wants to consent to Maan's contract, she tries sending Sasha. Knowing that Maan is getting emotionally attached to Pari, how will she manage initial feelings?

The Geet teasers for January 2022 unveiled some memorable scenes in the Indian drama series. If you are a fan of Hindu inspired romantic thrillers, then the Geet Indian series is a must-watch. Do not miss out as the series broadcasts on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 18h00 and 18h30.

