Legacy on Me Teasers for January 2022: Angelique insists on trapping Msizi

A new show recently joined your programme lineup, and the festive season could not get any better. If you are the kind who prefers to scheme through a new show before getting hooked to it, you do not need to fret. The snippets in Legacy on Me teasers for January 2022 give hints of the show's plot and what to expect.

Legacy on Me storyline has an exciting way of mirroring society's ups and downs and how people navigate the situation. Besides the thrilling plot, the talented Legacy on Me cast members are reason enough for you to consider checking the show out. So, go through Legacy on Me teasers for January 2022 for details on what to expect.

Legacy on Me teasers for January 2022

Spinoff Legacy on Me episodes revealed the dark secrets binding relationships and delicate situations. However, how easy is it to keep a secret when one chooses to protect their interests? Check out the details in these teasers for more.

Episode 37 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Snowed under!

Stefan loses control of the vehicle and nearly puts Petra's life in danger, and Dineo comes back at Felicity and almost hurts her.

Episode 38 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Lost

Stefan does everything to rescue Petra, and Dineo is forced to relive her past when an unexpected visitor shows up.

Episode 39 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Double-cross

Stefan realizes how complicated his situation is; hence he prompts Willem to rescue him by making new allies.

Episode 40 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Towering inferno!

A friend joins Stefan as he races around the clock to rescue a family member. Nonetheless, Petra comes up with a perilous plan that could send them plummeting to their deaths or set them free.

Episode 41 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

What Have I Done?

As the Potgieter family tries to reconcile, they face another challenge. Meanwhile, Lexi's night of fun turns to horror, forcing him to make a difficult decision.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

We did a bad thing

Angelique tables her irresistible opportunity before the board, and Petra worries about Andy's bad influence on her father. Felicity attempts to take care of the loose ends from the night of horror.

Episode 43 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

My dear Lady Disdain

Stefan comes bearing shocking news for Felicity. Later, Msizi ruins Angelique's plan by revealing details about the secret man in her life.

Episode 44 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Old habits

Petra's world comes to a standstill when her worst fears about uncle Andy and his bad influence on Willem. A powerful woman goes into crisis mode when her attempts to recover important evidence do not bear fruits.

Episode 45 - Monday, 17th of January 2022

Sold shares and shared lies

Willem reveals the secrets he has been keeping after Petra threatens to do something drastic. Felicity concocts a lie to protect her siblings after something unusual happens.

Episode 46 - Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Secrets and lies

Msizi and Angelique are under investigation, and Petra and Stefan are forced to reconsider their opinion on Andy after finding out the truth.

Episode 47 - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Without honesty, you are nothing

The police interrogate one of the Price sisters, and as she attempts to hide the lies, the guilt overwhelms her. Stefan presents a new opportunity when she realizes that Andy's plans are derailed.

Episode 48 - Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Wasted and wounded

Sefako shares the news that leaves everyone baffled, and Willem is optimistic that Andy has turned a corner in his new endeavour, although not everyone is confident.

Episode 49 - Monday, 24th of January 2022

Endless battles

Another curveball comes flying in just as Petra warms up to the idea of Andy's new business venture. Felicity is determined to find out why things are suddenly going as planned.

Episode 50 - Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

No more lies

Angelique prepares to cut ties with Msizi once and for all, and Lexi goes against her sisters when she decides to live a lie.

Episode 51 - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

One small doubt

Someone delivers shocking during a celebratory dinner at Potgieters and ruins the mood. Somoen discovers a trap Angelique for Msizi.

Episode 52 - Thursday, 27th of January 2022

Betrayed

Petra and Stefan second-guess their conclusions about Andy, and Lexi is desperate to make up for the mess she has created, although things get complicated.

Episode 53 - Monday, 31st of January 2022

Family ties

Petra finds more reasons not to trust Andy, and she decides to come up with enough evidence to show Willem how untrustworthy his friend is. The three sisters finally face the consequences of their secrets after Dineo betrays them. The mounting pressure causes the sisters' relationship to fracture.

Petra

Petra nearly gets involved in a road accident while in Stefan's care. As Stefan races against time to come up with a plan that could rescue a family member, she considers implementing her plan that could either save him or send them plummeting to their deaths.

Later, she is concerned about Andy's influence on her father. When she threatens to do something drastic, Willem realizes how much he stands to lose and decides to confess a secret. However, she collects enough evidence to convince Willem not to trust Andy.

Willem

Willem reaches out to Andy for help when he realizes how complicated his situation is. He takes advantage of the situation when he notices Andy's plans have been derailed. Later, he second-guesses what he thought Andy was up to. Is his judgment clouded?

The gist in Legacy on Me teasers for January 2022 do not pre-empt enough of what the show is about. Premiere episodes of Legacy will air on Me Mondays to Thursdays at 20h00. Ensure to tune in for more gist about the drama.

