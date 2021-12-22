Uzalo Teasers for January 2022: Philippe wants Nkunzi dead

Uzalo January episodes have a more captivating storyline that will keep you wanting more. Gabisile is a devastated woman as she catches Nkunzi in bed with Ndoni, and he does not want to give her attention. This prompts her to report their affair to Philippe, which could be a deadly affair for the lovers. Discover their fate from the following Uzalo teasers.

Uzalo airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

What is the plot of Uzalo? The SABC1 telenovela initially told the story of two sons switched at birth. One was raised in a devoted Christian family, while the other grew up in a family running a crime syndicate. The narrative has since changed, focusing on secondary characters but maintaining its compelling narrative.

Uzalo Teasers for January 2022

Uzalo on SABC1 has maintained its position as one of South Africa’s best soapies for the last more than five years. So what should fans expect in the upcoming January 2022 drama? Here are the Uzalo teasers on what awaits.

Sbu fails to get Hlelo to forgive him in upcoming episodes.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 217

Nkunzi gets astonishing information. Mastermind has returned to KwaMashu as he embarks on making things right.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 218

Mastermind carries out his final plan to help Khathide while Ndoni and Nkunzi are more than ready to start their new agenda. Elsewhere, Gabisile is enticed while Sbu tries one last time to get Hlelo back into her life

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 219

Gabisile catches Ndoni and Nkunzi in a compromising position, leaving her horrified. Elsewhere, Hlelo wants to start working at the Shisanyama again but is yet to return because she does not believe in herself.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 220

The most notorious crook evades Mondli while Gabisile experiences her worst nightmare. On the other hand, the Shlobos take action against Mr Mbatha.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 221

Gabisile is back home, but there is nothing welcoming as she catches Nkunzi in bed with another lady. Elsewhere, Mastermind does something dangerous to ensure he gets to Khathide in prison while MaMlambo is confronted by her violator.

Gabisile's worst fear becomes a reality in Uzalo January episodes.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 222

Gabisile’s efforts to get Nkunzi’s attention do not work. People are excited when the distillery owners come to the plant while Sbu is ready to go out of his way to ace the interview.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 223

Pastor Gwala wants to accommodate as many people as possible at the skill centre but is limited by few resources. Meanwhile, Nkunzi cautions Gabisile one last time while Mr Mbathatha seeks forgiveness, but are his intentions genuine? Sbu lands in a deadly position.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 224

Sbu is guilt-ridden while a familiar individual reappears and is not pleased when they discover Gabisile is still alive. Meanwhile, Nkunzi gets comfortable at the home of another man.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 225

Sibonelo discourages Nonka from quitting her position at the distillery to avoid drawing preventable attention. Gabisile gains the courage to steal Philippe’s number from Nkunzi’s cellphone, while Babekazi seeks Mbatha’s help in formulating the perfect plan to raise the insurance money.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 226

Nomzamo goes missing, and people cannot stop talking about it. Meanwhile, Gabisile lets Philippe know about the affair between Ndoni and Nkunzi. How will he react? Babekazi gets on Mr Mbatha’s nerves leading to him expelling her from the house.

Philippe wants Nkunzi dead in upcoming episodes.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 227

Sbu finally rises while Gabisile and Philippe join hands to devise a deadly plan. Meanwhile, Mbatha is ready to assist Babekazi as he proposes a hard-to-achieve mission.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 228

Sbu is guilt-ridden again while danger is lurking at Nkunzi’s door. Can he escape it? Mr Mbatha does not succeed at persuading Babekazi to retreat from robbing Nkunzi.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 229

Nkunzi fails to see the danger around him as he continues to spend time with Ndoni. Elsewhere, Pastor Gwala discovers that there is more to why Nonka came to see him. Mbatha and Babekazi try to find the best way to steal Nkunzi’s cash.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 230

Ndoni is happy when Nkunzi visits while Philippe is ready to end Nkunzi’s life. Sibonelo is left speechless when she finds out about Gabisile’s plan that has put Nkunzi in grave danger.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 231

Nkunzi’s deeds get him in trouble with his business partner while Sbu’s tongue slips as he reveals incriminating evidence. Babekazi and Mr Mbatha go to see an unsuspecting person who is crucial to their planned robbery.

Babekazi and Mbatha plan to rob Nkunzi in Uzalo January episodes.

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 232

Pastor Gwala is determined to achieve his dream as he turns Sherlock in to ensure his downfall. Meanwhile, Babekazi and Mbatha have enough information to steal from Nkunzi then ensure that Gabisile takes the fault. After Pastor Gwala gives Mondli new details regarding Nomzamo’s case, Sibonelo starts acting to ensure his dream is not lost and he and his associates do not go to prison.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 233

Sibonelo is ready to do anything to make things work at the distillery, even if it means going against his blood. Disaster strikes Pastor Gwala’s house leaving him in distress while Mr Mbatha is thinking of withdrawing from the scheme against Nkunzi. Meanwhile. Nkunzi is shocked after finding out that his son has overstepped a boundary.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 234

At last, Nkunzi and Gabisile share a bed while Pastor Gwala is not ready to give up on discovering what happened to Nomzamo. Elsewhere, a detective is on Babekazi’s heels.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 235

Nonka accosts Sibonelo regarding the ambush he launched on Pastor Gwala. Gabisile and Nkunzi decide on the status of their relationship, while a frightened Mr Mbatha chooses to go against Babekazi.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 236

Njeza suffers a significant loss while Bebekazi and Mbatha carry out the biggest robbery. Later, Nkunzi gets to Babekazi and Mbatha.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 237

Sibonelo gets his worst nightmare which reaches his home with a travelling bag, while Nonka has a sentimental reunion with her brother. It seems Mbatha and Babekazi had a successful heist and have enough money for the insurance.

Nomzamo's disappearance becomes the talk of town in upcoming episodes of Uzalo on SABC1.

What happens to the Uzalo cast?

Uzalo SABC1 series continues to stay true to its reputation as SA’s household soapie in upcoming January 2022 episodes. Here is a recap of the show’s drama during the month.

Gabisile

She catches Ndoni and Nkunzi in a compromising position, and her efforts to get Nkunzi’s attention fail to work. It seems he is having a great time being with another man’s woman. Gabisile then decides to engage Philipe, which puts Nkunzi’s life in grave danger as he wants him dead. At last, she gets to share a bed with Nkunzi as they decide on the status of their relationship.

Mbatha and Babekazi

They work together to find a way to raise the insurance money. They then decide to pull off a daring heist by robbing Nkunzi of his cash and framing Gabisile for the crime.

Pastor Gwala

He is determined to accommodate as many people as possible at the skill centre but is limited by scarce resources. He decides to turn Sherlock in to ensure his brother’s downfall and achieve his dream. However, Sibonelo is not one to accept defeat as he does all he can to keep the distillery and avoid prison, disregarding bloodlines. Despite being struck by disaster, Gwala is not giving up on discovering information regarding Nomzamo’s disappearance.

Uzalo television series promises to keep you engaged this January with one of the best local dramas, as revealed by the above Uzalo teasers. Is the arrival of Sibonelo’s worst nightmare a means to his end? Catch all the episodes on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

