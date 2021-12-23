Imbewu Teasers for January 2022: Zithulele is not the father!

Nokuzola has to undergo a C-section to deliver the baby safely, but a more threatening problem awaits. The newborn must get an urgent blood transfusion from the real dad, forcing her to expose her secret. How will Zithulele and the Bhengu’s react to the revelation? Keep reading Imbewu teasers below to find out.

Imbewu January episodes get more interesting when Zandile uses black magic to manipulate Nkululeko and also discovers that the serpent’s favourite snack is newborns. Elsewhere, Mira is angry when she does not appear in Nirupa’s new will.

Imbewu teasers for January 2022

Imbewu on e.tv and eExtra promises bigger and more entertaining local drama this January. Do not miss the action!. Here are all the teasers on what is coming up.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 971

Zandile gives the serpent a name and discovers that the animal has special needs. Elsewhere, KaMadonsela receives a vision about the Bhengu child being in grave danger.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 972

Zola is about to deliver the Bhengu child as her water breaks. Zandile’s blood magic is working as Nkululeko hands her the key to his residence.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 973

It appears snakes like to feed on newborns as Zandile begs Bhululu, the serpent, not to go for Mepho. Nirupa assists maZulu as she seeks intel on Menzi.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 974

Nokuzola must undergo an emergency cesarian delivery to save the child. However, after a successful birth, the Bhengu family realize that something is not okay. Zandile does not want the serpent to harm Nkululeko’s baby as she makes it go against maZulu instead.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 975

Vanya makes Shria doubt her relationship with Jason. Vanya is later cautioned by Thu Sheleni, who reveals her games will end in tears if she does not stop.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 976

Thu Seleni has no choice but to join the police forces, foiling a game of musical beds at the Rampersad household. Meanwhile, Zandile has not stopped manipulating Nkululeko as he makes him say yes to Mepho continuing to live with Phunyuka.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 977

Nokuzola is forced to reveal to Ntombekhaya that Nkululeko could be the dad after the doctors say the newborn needs an urgent blood transfusion. How will this secret affect the world of Imbewu?

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 978

Shria yells at Vanya after finding out she took some of her clothes and used her cologne. She then demands that Vanya has to get out of the house, but Nirupa disagrees.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 979

Zithulele hoodwinks Nkululeko as he makes him agree to go on an impromptu trip to the inyanga. Zandile is distraught when she finds out that the Bhengu family will be visiting Mpangele and is determined to mediate.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 980

The physician reveals to Nokuzola that Zithulele is not the biological dad and the newborn will only be saved by blood from the real dad.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 981

Zandile makes Nkululeko angry, and he attacks maZulu after reaching the Bhengu household. How will things end?

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 982

Mpangele advises Zandile to continue pleasing Bhululu, the serpent, if she wants to continue controlling Nkululeko. An infuriated Shria expels Vanya from the house. She also asks Jason to leave as she calls off the engagement.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 983

The Bhengu family meet to say a prayer for the newborn. Later, Nkululeko comes to donate blood to the child.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 984

Zithulele learns that his baby daughter was saved by her dad’s blood. But are they going to call him the dad?

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 985

Things spiral out of control when the spell is reversed. Zandile is distressed upon finding out that her family passed away, and Nkululeko decides to call it quits with Zandile. Elsewhere, Zithulele comes home accompanied by his new family.

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 986

MaZulu is determined to free Maluju from any blame regarding the oil spillage in Shongololo. Elsewhere, Zithulele is put to shame by protesters in a social media publicity stunt.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 987

Mira is infuriated when she is not included in the newly drafted Nirupa will. Thu Sheleni’s efforts to calm her down falls on deaf ears as she vows to get an attorney and sue her family.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 988

Nkululeko opens up to Makhosazana regarding his embarrassment and loneliness. Elsewhere, Mira seeks the help of an attorney to sort out the will dispute threatening to break the Rampersad household.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 989

Nirupa smacks Nirupa for being rude and disrespectful. Later, Mira finds out that Nirupa was expecting Shria when her parents tied the knot.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 990

The civil group enters the press conference without an invitation, but Sifiso finds a quick solution to the disaster. Meanwhile, Nirupa feels isolated in her family.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 991

Mara wants Maharaj to tell her if he and his mother shared a romantic moment. Later, Maharah starts thinking about the likelihood of him being the biological dad to Shria.

What happens to the Imbewu cast?

There are a few changes to the Imbewu cast this coming January. Zandile Majola’s character returned to the show on 20th December 2021 after not making an appearance for the last two and a half years. The character is now being played by Angela Sithole, replacing Buhle Samuels, who played the role in Imbewu Season 1 and 2.

For those familiar with Zandile, she is back to trap Nkululeko Bhengu, the son of her ex-lover Zimele Bhengu. Here is a recap of the drama in Imbewu January episodes.

Zandile

After getting the serpent to complete her mission, she names it Bhululu. She also finds out that the creature like feasting on babies. Her mission to ensnare Nkululeko is set in motion, and the black magic works when Nkululeko gives her a key to his place. Later, she does not want the serpent to harm Nkululeko’s baby and redirects against MaZulu.

Nokuzola

Her water breaks, and she is rushed to the hospital. She gets an emergency cesarean delivery to save the baby. However, when the baby is born, the doctor reveals it must get a blood transfusion from the biological father. Nokuzola is forced to admit that Nkululeko is the dad and not Zithulele. How will the revelation affect the Bhengu household?

Mira

She is angry when she does not appear in the newly drafted Nirupa will. She then hires an attorney to intervene, but Nirupa smacks her for being disrespectful. She later discovers that Nirupa was expecting Shria when her parent tied the knot. Mira then goes to Maharaj to find out if he was involved with her mother and the possibility of him being Shria’s real dad.

The drama in Imbewu e.tv series reaches new heights this January, as revealed by the above Imbewu teasers. The local show airs on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 9.30 p.m. In addition, the timeslot on eExtra has been changed from 10.15 p.m. to 10.15 a.m. every weekday.

Source: Briefly.co.za