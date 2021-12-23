7de Laan Teasers for January 2022: The new handyman causes a lot of swooning

7de Laan teasers for January 2022 are out, and so much drama awaits you in the oncoming episodes. If you have been longing to check it out, this is the time to do so. You will be bummed by how much drama you have been missing out on. So, read on for the gist.

7de Laan storyline focuses on the life of the residents staying in and around the community of 7de Laan. As one of South Africa's most-loved shows, it mirrors people's issues in the modern world. 7de Laan cast members play their role so well that you might be convinced they are evil in real life. So, if you wish to catch up on the soapie, check out these 7de Laan teasers for January 2021.

7de Laan teasers for January 2022

Recent 7de Laan episodes revealed how ruthless some cast members were. If you thought you had seen it all, tune in to the oncoming episodes. You will be appalled by how much they are willing to lose at the expense of the joy of the people they allege to love.

Episode 5205 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Mariaan interrogates Bonita for more details about Lana and DeWet. Amorey insists on attempting to control her raging hormones.

Episode 5206 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Romeo worries about Khethiwe when she feels under the weather, and Boer Braam reaches out to Connie for help with a costume.

Episode 5207 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Alexa and Fikani are excited about the vacation, and Vanessa finally gathers the gut to talk to Bonita about the situation between her and Denzil.

Episode 5208 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Amorey bonds with the baby, and as she does so, Alexa admires her and toys with the thought of being pregnant. Elsewhere, Andre's past demons haunt him.

Episode 5209 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Denzil advertises a family event at Oppiekoffie. Chris makes up his mind about a family destination for his family.

Episode 5210 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Peterson's concerns for Khethiwe makes her deeply touched, and Bonita and DeWe talk about what the future holds for them.

Episode 5211 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Shady and Amorey interrogate Tjattas about his family, and Marvin investigates a case of assault.

Episode 5212 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

Chris asks DeWet to join him for a round of golf, and an unexpected guest shows up at Aggie's house.

Episode 5213 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Amorey reassures Tjattas, who seems nervous about the oncoming interview. Meanwhile, Oppiekoffie is buzzing with the family luncheon.

Episode 5214 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

A misunderstanding on Shady's part sends Alexa and Fikani into a panic. Elsewhere, Marvin is desperate to find answers when a lot of things in the case he is working on fail to add up.

Episode 5215 - Monday, 17th of January 2022

Alexa raises eyebrows when she notices Mariaan behaving secretively. Romeo treats Khethiwe on her first day at work.

Episode 5216 - Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Amorey unwittingly interferes with Tjattas' date, and Ivy is a nervous wreck when she realizes she has to speak to a publisher.

Episode 5217 - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Vanessa consoles an anxious Bonita, and DeWet's investigations lead him to Swaziland.

Episode 5218 - Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Connie updates her colleagues on André and Connie's wellbeing. Marvin is excited to learn that a witness has come forth to clear the air about the case.

Episode 5219 - Friday, 21st of January 2022

The youngsters meet at O'Malleys for drinks as they discuss relationships. Mariaan arranges for a spa date to spend more time with her daughters.

Episode 5220 - Monday, 24th of January 2022

The Welmans are steps ahead of the Bassons, and Ivy is unimpressed by the negative remarks from her publisher regarding her book.

Episode 5221 - Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

Amorey and Tjattas enjoy a relaxing evening watching a movie, and Shady swoons over the new handyman in The Heights.

Episode 5222 - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

Ivy's crowdfunding effort is off to a slow start, and DeWet decides to declare war on his enemies.

Episode 5223 - Thursday, 27th of January 2022

Vanessa and Aggie's excitement about the new handyman annoys Denzil. Elsewhere, Romeo is unimpressed with the new staff appointment at the Hillside Clinic.

Episode 5224 - Friday, 28th of January 2022

DeWet questions Bonita's intentions, and Alexa reveals her intentions about her desire to have a close-knit friendship with Fikani.

Episode 5225 - Monday 31st of January 2022

Marvin persuades Ivy to take up her publisher's offer, and Vanessa does everything to make Karmen's birthday special.

Amorey

Motherhood gets the better part of her, even though she attempts to manage her emotions and bond with the baby. Later, she interrogates Tjattas about his family's intentions. Later, she unintentionally interferes with Tjattas date. What is she up to?

DeWet

Chris attempts to get close to him, but he declines. Later, he gets so consumed by his investigations and ends up in Swaziland. When things take a toll on him, he declares war on his enemies. Later, he expresses his concerns about Bonita's intentions towards him.

7de Laan teasers for January 2022 are the tip of the iceberg of how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. 7de Laan airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00.

