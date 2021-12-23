Dokter Ali Teasers for January 2022: Ali goes on a first date

In upcoming episodes of the Dokter Ali series, Ali performs his first major surgery since joining the facility. He also gains the courage to confess to Nazli how he feels. How will things turn out for him? The following Dokter Ali teasers have all you need to know regarding the drama in January episodes.

Dokter Ali’s plot revolves around an autistic assistant surgeon at a popular private hospital. He was rejected by his father while young, but his exceptional talent in coming up with extraordinary treatment solutions has made him a revered young surgeon.

Dokter Ali teasers for January 2022

The drama in upcoming episodes of Dokter Ali on eExtra promises to evoke mixed reactions. You will cry tears of joy but get ready to shed tears of sadness as the medical staff strive to contain treatment chaos and also deal with their personal lives. Here are the teasers on what to expect.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 57

Ali performs his first major operation as he gives his patient a promise he may fail to honour. Ferman is yet to change his mind about not believing in heroes but reveals that he does not doubt the ones who do.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 58

The medical facility and its workers are in trouble when an ambulance bring two sick people from the airport. At last, Ali opens up to Nazli, but things do not unfold the way he had anticipated.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 59

The hospital workers, as well as the patients, are under stress after the emergency room is unexpectedly put under quarantine. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has a difficult time coming up with decisions and dealing with the press.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 60

Ali is not dealing well with the pressure on him. The situation worsens for him when one of the physicians contracts the strange virus.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 61

Adil and Doctor Tanju find a way to save the patient requiring a bone marrow transplant. Meanwhile, Demir is ready to do anything to ensure his dad does not lose his life. But, will he reach before it is too late?

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 62

Endless crises are straining the workers at the medical facility. Can they persist the growing intensity till the end?

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 63

After witnessing one dad breathing his last, a father and son duo decide to straighten their relationship. Elsewhere, Nazli is left confused after her confessions, while Ali has lots of unanswered questions.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 64

Ali is not sure which is the best way to tackle his emotional situation. All the advice people give him seem to worsen the situation. Later, Demir’s dad is admitted to the medical facility in a critical condition. Will he be saved?

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 65

There is tension between Nazli and Ali. Will their situation affect their medical work? Kivilcim’s plot proceeds while Beliz is concerned about Ferman.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 66

Nazli regrets some of the decisions she made in the past, while Damir is happy after receiving immense love from people. Meanwhile, Ali does not understand why people’s reactions are different depending on their feelings.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 67

After conversing with Ali, Doctor Adil advises Nazli from his personal experience. Elsewhere, a patient who is not willing to open up to her husband regarding certain things makes it difficult for Demir to find the perfect treatment.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 68

The physicians find ways to deviate from the set regulations when it comes to tackling some personal matters of their patients. Things start going well between Ali and Nazli, but the occurrence of an uncommon incident ruins everything.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 69

People try to make Doctor Ferman attend the party, but he proves hard to persuade. Meanwhile, Kivilcim receives great news while Ali wants to carry out something noble for his patient.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 70

Beliz is infuriated when Kvilcim tells people that she is expectant while Nazli and Ali make up their minds to continue their relationship. Meanwhile, the hospital administration is not ready to let a convict donate an organ.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 71

The transplant patient causes chaos when he finds out who donated the liver to him. Elsewhere, Gulin, Acelyna, and Gunes are doing all they can to discover what is troubling Selvi. Could they be overstepping a boundary?

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 72

The convict’s surgery goes wrong as the situation at the medical facility takes a turn for the worse. Nazli and Ali finally go on their first date, but things do not turn out the way Ali had expected.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 73

Kivilcim takes action, but Doctor Ferman’s reaction is not what she expected. Meanwhile, the medical facility gets another assistant who starts creating collaborations as soon as she assumes office.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 74

It appears there are more unknown details regarding the appointment of Damla. The appointment threatens Kivilcim, the physicians have no trust in her, and she appears to be pursuing her personal mission.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 75

Nazli asks Damla not to expose her secret. Meanwhile, the fight between Beliz and Kivilcim escalates, and she takes out her anger on the hospital workers.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 76

Tanju creates chaos after finding out that Nazli and Ali are dating. Ferman compliments Damla for the work she is doing but scolds her regarding her conduct.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 77

Ali remembers his childhood amid his conflict with Tanju and dealing with his patient’s muteness. Can he save the boy and change his fate? On the other hand, Nazli sees her reflection in her patient and decides to bend the rules to ensure he is well.

What happens to the Mucize Doktor cast?

The hospital is under pressure to deal with unending crises in Dokter Ali January episodes. The management has a hard time making decisions, and the doctors are overwhelmed with work. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the characters amid all the medical chaos.

Ali

He performs his first big surgery and has a hard time coping with pressure when a mysterious virus breaks out. He later confesses to Nazli, but things do not go as expected, creating a weird situation between them. They later decide to date, and Tanju creates chaos when he finds out about their relationship.

Damla

She is appointed the hospital’s new assistant. She immediately starts making alliances, and her conduct makes people believe there is more to her appointment than meets the eye. The doctors doubt her intentions, and Kivilcim’s position is threatened. On the other hand, Nazli asks her to keep her secret while Ferman commends her work but reproaches her conduct.

Kivilcim

She continues to work on her plans. She later makes Beliz angry after breaking news about her pregnancy without permission. Their fight intensifies, and Kivilcim starts taking out her frustrations on the hospital workers.

Dokter Ali teasers reveal an exciting twist in January episodes that will make the medical drama more interesting. Catch all the episodes on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

