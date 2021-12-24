A Touch of Love Teasers for January 2022: Bihaan gives Thapki some shampoo

A person can stutter in speech, but expressing love will be easy to find the one person who deserves it. This was the case for Thapki in A Touch of Love Indian series. She grew up as a stutterer and thought against getting married, but fate has a different plot for her love story and sends her a fitting character. This month's A Touch of Love teasers prepare your mind for what to expect in each episode.

When Thapki started a romantic relationship with her boss from work, it was almost headed for the altar and exchange of vows until external forces intruded. Thapki‘s lover, Dhruv Pandey, is stopped from marrying her by his half brother, Bihaan, at their mother's request. Get to know Bihaan’s attempts at winning Thapki’s heart despite their differences before the daily official broadcast.

A Touch of Love teasers for January 2022

It may be a new year, but it is usual to catch this Hindu drama every day of the week except weekends. The upcoming suspense in the fresh episodes of the series can be perceived in the highlights below.

Monday, 3rd of January, 2022 - Episodes 107 and 108

Guruma returns home and praises Thapki for her efforts at being a lovely daughter in law. Meanwhile, Thapki packs her personal belongings and relocates them to the room belonging to Bihaan.

Bihaan proves compassionate by lighting a coil to stop the mosquitoes from biting Thapki in her sleep. However, it does not stop them from resuming their argument the next day. Elsewhere, Chutki reveals to Vasundhara that Bihaan hopes to catch Thapki's fancy with a makeover that Chutki orchestrated.

Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022 - Episodes 109 and 110

Chutki asks Bantu and Chantu to tease Thapki at the marketplace. What will Bihaan do when he sees that Thapki is being teased?

Thapki is unhappy that Bihaan is breaking his “no fight” promise to her, and she scolds him about it. Then, Chutki and Badki scuffle to have possession of a particular ring.

Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022 - Episodes 111 - 112

Dhruv is unhappy with an employee’s choice of eating peanuts. Elsewhere, Raghav asks Aditi to plant a camera in the room, but the latter is not convinced about exposing Diwakar.

Aditi interrogates Diwakar about certain things while Thapki attempts to force open the lock to the front of the gate. However, Bihaan tells her it is futile since the lock does not yield such pressure.

Thursday, 6th of January, 2022 - Episodes 113 and 114

Bihaan hires the service of a chef to make a Chinese meal for everybody. Meanwhile, Thapki is invited to wine and dine, but she is surprised that the table is filled with meals.

Everyone at the table thinks Thapki is to be thanked for the delicious meal, but she turns down their praises and the diamond ring while confessing that she had nothing to do with the food on the table.

Friday, 7th of January, 2022 - Episodes 115 and 116

Bihaan offers Thapki some shampoo to treat her falling off hair, but it does not stop them from quarrelling afterwards. The lovebirds consent to honouring an event in each other’s company as requested by Vasundhara.

Dhruv requests a dance from a woman after he sees Bihaan and Thapki at the party together. Anand and Diwakar meet up, and the former requests that the latter marry his daughter.

Bihaan

Bihaan is a young man who is deeply in love with his dream girl but is having a tough time expressing his love appropriately, or the lady chooses to misunderstand him all the time. He is in a cat and rat relationship, but he seems to enjoy every ounce of love and attention he gets from it, even if it is in the form of needless arguments.

Thapki

This woman is the love interest of a man, and unknown to her, he has been trying to woo her with help from different quarters. She is always arguing with the man she likes at any given opportunity, and it seems like they can never reach an agreement on something unless it involves arguments.

A Touch of Love teasers for January 2022 continue this drama, which is romantic suspense. This Hindu drama will take your breath away with a series of captivating storylines about the ordeals and sweetness of loving someone.

