A Love To Die For Teasers for January 2022: Coming up on Glow TV!

A Love To Die For is coming back to your television starting January 2022. Deep vows to look after Aarohi and her child as he asks her to forget the past. But will he live up to his promise with Tara still hunting them? Go through the following A Love To Die For teasers to learn more about the upcoming romantic thriller.

A Love To Die For airs on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m. Photo: @GlowTV

Since its premiere on Glow TV, A Love To Die For has kept viewers engaged with its dark yet riveting theme. Aarohi loved Deep from the start, but he only married her to find the perfect person to frame for the murders committed by his wife, Tara. Over time, he develops genuine love but has to face a menacing Tara.

A Love To Die For teasers for January 2022

The adventures of Aarohi, Tara and Deep continue in the upcoming episodes of A Love To Die For on Glow TV. Here are all the teasers on the drama to expect in January 2022 episodes.

Deep promises to take care of Aarohi and her baby in the upcoming January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episodes 274 and 275

Tara and Aarohi find out that Virat’s real identity is Malik.

Deep and Virat engage in a fight, and the latter tells Deep that he is always several steps ahead of Deep.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 276 and 277

Aarohi heads to the hideout of Virat’s gold. She manages to overcome the thugs to get to the gold and escapes with it.

Kashyap makes Aarohi aware of how Deep was actively involved in rescuing her. He also reveals that Deep is the one who told him where her parents could be found.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 278 and 279

Deep vows to keep Aarohi and the child out of danger.

Deep takes Aarohi to a well-decorated venue. He then asks her to focus on happiness and forget the past, which only caused sorrow and pain

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episodes 280 and 281

Deep sets out in search of his mother, leaving Aarohi behind. Will she be okay without him around?

Deep wants to be given 24 hours to make things right. He then informs Tara that no will come between them after 24 hours.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episodes 282 and 283

Surekha comes across something in her bag. She is panic-stricken when Deep arrives unexpectedly and decides to run away.

Surekha meets her demise, and Tara discovers an envelope in her hand. It has tickets for Deep and his mother’s trip to Dubai. How will she react?

Tara discovers that Deep is planning to go to Dubai with his mother in A Love To Die For January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to A Love To Die For cast?

If you have been searching for the perfect Indian drama to light up your home this January, then A Love To Die For Glow TV series is a perfect choice. Here is a recap of the adventures that the main characters experience in the upcoming January 2022 episodes.

Aarohi

She escapes with Virat’s gold after finding out he is the real Malik. Later, Deep promises to ensure Aarohi and her baby are always safe as he asks her to forget all the sorrows and pain of the past.

Deep

He fights with Virat, who reveals that he is always several steps ahead of him. Later, he promises to always look after Aarohi and the baby and then sets out to look for his mother. Tara later discovers an envelope containing Deep and his mother’s tickets to Dubai. What will she do?

A Love To Die For is returning to your television with a bang, as revealed by the above A Love To Die For teasers. Catch all the episodes on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

